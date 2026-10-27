War Update: 178 Clashes On Front Line, Pokrovsk Sector Remains Hottest

MENAFN - UkrinForm) As reported by Ukrinform, this was stated in a report by the General Staff of the Armed Forces of Ukraine on the situation as of 22:00 on Tuesday, October 26.

“A total of 178 combat clashes have taken place since the beginning of the day. The enemy launched one missile strike and 46 airstrikes, dropping 171 guided aerial bombs. In addition, they used 5,942 kamikaze drones to strike targets and carried out 1,563 shelling attacks on settlements and the positions of our troops,” the report said.

In the Northern Slobozhanshchyna and Kursk sectors, Russian forces carried out 27 attacks on the positions of Ukrainian troops and settlements, one of them using multiple rocket launchers.

In the Southern Slobozhanshchyna sector, the enemy attacked Ukrainian positions five times toward the settlements of Okhrimivka and Mala Vovcha. Two of these attacks are still ongoing.

In the Kupiansk sector, Russian forces made three attempts to improve their positions, conducting assault operations toward Radkivka. Fighting is ongoing.

Four attempts by Russian forces to advance were repelled in the Lyman sector, toward Nove, Stavky, and Lyman.

In the Sloviansk sector, Ukraine's Defense Forces stopped two attempts by Russian troops to advance near Yampil and toward Orikhuvatka.

In the Kramatorsk sector, Russian forces launched one assault toward Malynivka.

In the Kostiantynivka sector, Ukrainian Forces repelled 13 Russian assaults near Kostiantynivka as well as toward Raiske and Pavlivka. One enemy assault is ongoing.

Russian forces launched 24 attacks in the Pokrovsk sector. They attempted to advance near Sofiivka, Vilne, Vodianske, Vasylivka, and Molodetske, as well as toward Toretske, Kucheriv Yar, Dobropillia, Hannivka, Novohryshyne, Hulive, and Serhiivka. One combat clash is ongoing.

According to preliminary estimates, 23 Russian troops were killed and eight wounded in the sector today. Ukrainian forces destroyed five vehicles and one piece of special equipment. Three vehicles, one electronic warfare system, one UAV command post and 39 enemy shelters were damaged. A total of 173 unmanned aerial vehicles of various types were destroyed or suppressed.

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In the Oleksandrivka sector, Russian forces did not conduct any assault operations.

In the Huliaipole sector, Ukraine's Defense Forces repelled 16 enemy attacks toward Ternuvate, Dolynka, Hirke, Charivne and Yehorivka. Fighting is ongoing.

Russian forces conducted no assault operations in the Orikhiv and Dnipro River sectors.

No significant changes in the situation were reported in other sectors of the front.

As reported by Ukrinform, the Vivaldi operation by the Ukrainian Defense Forces pushed Russian troops back and liberated significant areas north of Lyman, but the threat to the Sloviansk-Kramatorsk agglomeration still remains.

Photo: General Staff of the Armed Forces of Ukraine