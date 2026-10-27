Tuesday, 02 January 2024 12:17 GMT
عربي
searchicon

USEuropeArabAsiaAfrica| PoliticsEconomyOil&EnergyEntertainmentSportFrenchSpanish
Russian Forces Strike Apartment Building In Kharkiv, Casualties Reported

Russian Forces Strike Apartment Building In Kharkiv, Casualties Reported


Date: 2026-10-27 07:08:19

(MENAFN- UkrinForm) Kharkiv Mayor Ihor Terekhov said this on Telegram, Ukrinform reports.

“An enemy strike has been recorded in Kharkiv's Osnovianskyi district. The consequences are being assessed,” the statement said.

Later, Terekhov reported that an apartment building had been hit. According to preliminary information, people are trapped inside.

“There is preliminary information about casualties – their number and condition are being clarified,” the mayor added.

As the mayor reporte, as of 23:10, two people were known to have been injured, one of them a four-year-old boy.

Read also: Zelensky: Russia fires over 100 ballistic missiles at Kyiv, region in two weeks

As reported by Ukrinform, Russian forces struck Kharkiv's Novobavarskyi district in the evening of October 26, killing two people and injuring four others.

MENAFN27102026000193011044ID1111875657


UkrinForm

Legal Disclaimer:
MENAFN provides the information “as is” without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the provider above.

tags

Tags

Label
tags

Comments

No comment
tags

Category

tags

Date


More Story

Copyright © 2000 MENAFN. All rights reserved.

Design & Devleopment by MENAFN

Search