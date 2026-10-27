Russian Forces Strike Apartment Building In Kharkiv, Casualties Reported

MENAFN - UkrinForm) Kharkiv Mayor Ihor Terekhov said this on Telegram, Ukrinform reports.

“An enemy strike has been recorded in Kharkiv's Osnovianskyi district. The consequences are being assessed,” the statement said.

Later, Terekhov reported that an apartment building had been hit. According to preliminary information, people are trapped inside.

“There is preliminary information about casualties – their number and condition are being clarified,” the mayor added.

As the mayor reporte, as of 23:10, two people were known to have been injured, one of them a four-year-old boy.

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As reported by Ukrinform, Russian forces struck Kharkiv's Novobavarskyi district in the evening of October 26, killing two people and injuring four others.