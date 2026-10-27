Italy Freezes New Military Aid Package For Ukraine Amid Government Divisions

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Italy has not sent a new military aid package to Ukraine since December 2025, while a planned shipment of air defence equipment and missiles remains on hold, according to Italian newspaper La Repubblica.

The newspaper reported on October 27 that the Italian government's 13th military aid package for Kyiv was ready but had yet to receive final approval. The delay comes despite Rome's commitment to deliver additional military equipment to Ukraine by the end of October. la Repubblica

Ukraine urgently needs Aster 30 interceptor missiles to strengthen its air defence capabilities. Italy and France are the two countries involved in supplying these missiles under their joint defence cooperation arrangements.

Italian Prime Minister Giorgia Meloni has repeatedly pledged continued support for Ukraine. However, the planned delivery of air defence equipment remains pending, according to the report.

La Repubblica attributed the delay partly to political disagreements within Italy's governing coalition over continued military assistance to Kyiv. The newspaper also reported that the government was weighing the potential implications of the upcoming US midterm elections for its policy decisions.

Earlier, Il Messaggero reported divisions within the Italian government over the extent of military support for Ukraine.