Adjunct Professor, Summer Disability Research Centre, La Trobe University

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Dr Di Winkler AM is an Occupational Therapist who has worked with people with severe brain injury for more than twenty years. Di was the Chief Occupational Therapist at Ivanhoe Manor Private Rehabilitation Hospital prior to developing a private practice working with people with acquired brain injury in the community. Di completed her PhD at Monash University focusing on the social inclusion of young people in nursing homes.

Di is the CEO and Founder of the Summer Foundation, a not-for-profit organisation dedicated to research and scaling innovation to improve the lives of people who need access to 24/7 support. The Summer Foundation works with partners to grow big ideas that transform housing and living for people with disability with high support needs that are cost-effective for government.

Di is a director of the National Disability Research Partnership (NDRP). Di is also a Director of the Housing Hub, an online platform that supports people with disability to find suitable housing and support. Di participates on the NDRP and the Housing Hub boards in a voluntary capacity.

2006–present Chief Executive Officer, Summer Foundation



2011 Monash University, PhD

2002 Monash University, MA AppSc 1989 La Trobe University, BAppSc (OT)



2020 Young people in Australian residential aged care: Evaluating trends from 2008 to 2018, Australian Health Review

2020 Factors that influence the quality of paid support for adults with acquired neurological disability: Scoping review and thematic synthesis, Disability and Rehabilitation

2020 Smart home and communication technology for people with disability: A scoping review, Disability and Rehabilitation: Assistive Technology

2020 A scoping review to explore the experiences and outcomes of younger people with disabilities in residential aged care facilities, Brain Injury

2020 The outcomes of individualized housing for people with disability and complex needs: A scoping review, Disability and Rehabilitation

2020 The use of electronic assistive technology for social networking by people with disability living in shared supported accommodation, Disability and Rehabilitation: Assistive Technology

2019 Understanding the factors that influence the quality of paid disability support for adults with acquired neurological disability and complex needs: A scoping review protocol, BMJ Open

2018 Evaluating the use of smart home technology by people with brain impairment: Protocol for a single-case experimental design, JMIR Research Protocols

2018 Electronic assistive technology use in Australian shared supported accommodation: Rates and user characteristics, Disability and Rehabilitation: Assistive Technology

2017 Electronic assistive technology used by people with acquired brain injury in shared supported accommodation: Implications for occupational therapy, British Journal of Occupational Therapy

2017 Shared home ownership by people with disability, AHURI Final Report

2016 The Community Integration Questionnaire - revised: Australian normative data and measurement of electronic networking, Australian Occupational Therapy Journal

2015 Everyday choice making: Outcomes of young people with acquired brain injury after moving from residential aged care to community-based supported accommodation, Brain Impairment

2012 Accommodation outcomes and transitions following community-based intervention for individuals with acquired brain injuury, Brain Impairment

2011 Moving from aged care facilities to community-based accommodation: Outcomes and environment, Brain Injury

2011 Young people in aged care: Progress of the current national program, Australian Health Review

2010 People under 50 with acquired brain injury living in residential aged care, Brain Impairment

2010 Comparison of people with ABI living in two accommodation settings, Brain Impairment

2009 Changes in care and support needs following community-based intervention for individuals with acquired brain injury, Brain Impairment

2009 The community approach to participation: Outcomes following acquired brain injury intervention, Brain Impairment

2007 Long-term outcomes following traumatic brain injury, Brain Impairment

2007 Long-term accommodation and support for people with higher levels of challenging behaviour, Brain Impairment

2006 Factors that lead to successful community integration, Journal of Head Trauma Rehabilitation

2006 People under 60 living in aged care facilities in Victoria, Australian Health Review

2005 Time use following a severe traumatic brain injury, Journal of Occupational Science

2005 Maintaining and developing friendships following severe traumatic brain injury: Principles of occupational therapy practice, Australian Occupational Therapy Journal 2004 Community integration following severe traumatic brain injury: Outcomes and best practice, Brain Impairment



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HonLLD Monash