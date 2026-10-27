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Robyn Gulliver

Robyn Gulliver


Date: 2026-10-27 07:07:38

(MENAFN- The Conversation)
  • Casual Research Fellow, School of Education, Deakin University
Profile Articles

Dr Gulliver researches the antecedents and consequences of environmental and pro-democracy collective action. She uses an interdisciplinary approach to examine how environmental groups communicate with bystanders, supporters and third parties; how they mobilize supporters; how they recruit and retain volunteer leaders; how they build and sustain networks; and what their campaigns achieve. She has developed Australia's largest database of environmental groups, activities and campaigns alongside the 'Campaign Explorer' citizen science project, which won the 2020 Australian Council of Humanities, Arts and Social Sciences Distinctive Prize.

Experience
  • 2023–present Honorary Research Fellow, University of Queensland
Education
  • 2020 University of Queensland, Australia, Doctor of Philosophy
  • 2011 Massey University, New Zealand, Master of Resource and Environmental Planning (1st Class Honours)
  • 2006 Victoria University, New Zealand, Master of Philosophy (Merit)

The Conversation

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The Conversation

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