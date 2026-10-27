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Simon Cropper

Simon Cropper


Date: 2026-10-27 07:07:37

(MENAFN- The Conversation)
  • Associate Professor, Complex Human Data Hub, Melbourne School of Psychological Sciences, The University of Melbourne
Profile Articles

I am a teaching and research academic in the area of human sensation and perception. I have worked in both physiology and psychology departments in the UK, Canada and Australia. My primary research interests lie in colour perception, motion perception, time perception, and individual differences in perception. I am particularly interested in the nexus between colour perception and motion perception and how this relates to underlying structure of the system. More recently I have been focussing on colour perception and the nature of hallucination in both normal and clinical populations and the role that personality has to play in what we see.

I am as inspired by the arts as much as by the sciences, and both influence my teaching and research significantly.

Justified, ancient and bound for Mu-mu Land.

Experience
  • 2002–present Senior Lecturer, University of Melbourne
Education
  • 1992 University of Newcastle upon Tyne, PhD
  • 1987 University of Newcastle upon Tyne, Bsc(Hons)
Research Areas
  • Sensory Processes, Perception And Performance (170112)
  • Sensory Systems (110906)

The Conversation

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The Conversation

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