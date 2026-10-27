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John Thomas III

John Thomas III


Date: 2026-10-27 07:07:36

(MENAFN- The Conversation)
  • Assistant Professor of Political Science, College of Charleston
Profile Articles

My research interests include comparative race politics, social movements, democratic consolidation, minority rights and public policy with a regional focus on Latin America and the Caribbean. My dissertation examined the evolution of the social movements of Black activists in Peru and Ecuador from 1980 to 2016 and their impacts on state institutions and the broader society. I've consulted on issues of Afro-Latinx social inclusion for the World Bank, the Inter-American Development Bank, and the governments of Honduras and Peru.

Experience
  • –present Assistant Professor of Political Science, College of Charleston
Education
  • 2022 University of Chicago, Political Science

The Conversation

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The Conversation

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