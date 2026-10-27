INVESTOR ALERT: Pomerantz Law Firm Investigates Claims On Behalf Of Investors Of America's Car-Mart, Inc. - CRMT

The investigation concerns whether Car-Mart and certain of its officers and/or directors have engaged in securities fraud or other unlawful business practices.

On July 15, 2025, Car-Mart disclosed that it would delay filing its annual report because“management identified the need to enhance disclosures related to loan modifications for borrowers experiencing financial difficulty.”

On this news, Car-Mart's stock price fell $3.12 per share, or 5.12%, to close at $57.26 per share on July 15, 2025.

Then, on July 30, 2025, the Company disclosed that it had“concluded that certain previously issued financial statements should no longer be relied upon,” due to omissions in“disclosure related to loan modifications made to borrowers experiencing financial difficulty” including the“qualitative and quantitative information about the types of modifications utilized by the Company,”“the financial effect of the modification by type of modification,” and“receivable performance in the 12 months after a modification.”

On this news, Car-Mart's stock price fell $3.70 per share, or 7.5%, to close at $45.57 per share on July 30, 2025.

On September 4, 2025, Car-Mart released its first quarter fiscal 2025 financial results, revealing that“sales volumes declined 5.7% to 13,568 units compared to 14,391 in the prior year,” which the Company attributed to“[prioritizing] booking the Company's strongest-performing customer rankings” and”vehicle quality aimed at controlling repair costs downstream and selling to a better credit quality customer.”

On this news, Car-Mart's stock price fell $8.14 per share, or 18.2%, to close at $36.51 per share on September 4, 2025.

Finally, on September 9, 2026, the Company reported first quarter 2027 results. Among other items, Car-Mart disclosed a 57.3% year-over-year revenue to decline to $145.8 million and that net charge-offs were 9.5% of average finance receivables against 6.6% in the prior year.

On this news, Car-Mart's stock price fell $1.00 per share, or 40.76%, to close at $1.48 per share on September 9, 2026.

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