MENAFN - EIN Presswire) Review compares selected Schneider Electric and Siemens products by circuit duty, ratings, installation fit, environmental documents and monitoring.

SINGAPORE, SINGAPORE, October 28, 2026 /EINPresswire / -- Zhiwai examines selected SF6-free medium-voltage (MV) switchgear from Schneider Electric and Siemens. For buyers in Singapore and Malaysia, product selection depends on matching the equipment category, circuit duty and installation requirements. This comparison draws on manufacturer documents, environmental declarations and published deployment records, without independent product testing.Product mapping. RM AirSeT and 8DJH 24 blue GIS address secondary gas-insulated switchgear and ring main unit applications up to 24 kV. For primary gas-insulated applications, GM AirSeT and NXPLUS C 24 can be compared within overlapping electrical ratings. SM AirSeT is secondary air-insulated switchgear, while MCSeT with EvoPacT HVX is primary air-insulated switchgear. These require corresponding air-insulated comparators.Voltage and fault duty. The GM AirSeT catalog used for this comparison documents configurations up to 24 kV, matching the maximum rated voltage of NXPLUS C 24. A shared voltage rating does not establish equivalent electrical performance. Compare busbar and feeder current ratings separately, short-time withstand current and duration, and the required making and breaking duties. A 33 kV project requires separate assessment of suitable 36 kV-class equipment, including the specific configuration, local availability and utility acceptance.Insulation and switching. Pure Air and Clean Air use natural components of atmospheric air without fluorinated greenhouse gases. Schneider Electric states a global warming potential (GWP) of zero for its air insulation; Siemens publishes a value below one for Clean Air. These values describe the insulating media, not the complete equipment's lifecycle impacts. For load switching, RM AirSeT pairs a three-position switch-disconnector with Shunt Vacuum Interruption. The 8DJH 24 load-break switch uses a vacuum interrupter in an auxiliary path. Primary circuit-breaker configurations require comparison of their own ratings and operating arrangements.Replacement fit. Siemens states that 8DJH 24 retains the compact dimensions of its SF6-based counterpart. Schneider Electric's SM AirSeT brochure describes the same footprint and connection positions as SM6, together with familiar operation. These claims concern different equipment categories and each manufacturer's installed product family. Buyers should verify the exact cubicle dimensions, cable interfaces, foundations, clearances, protection and extension arrangements for the proposed replacement.Test evidence and operating experience. Obtain configuration-specific documentation against the applicable edition of IEC 62271-200. Check internal-arc classification, loss-of-service-continuity category and partition class where applicable, together with the test conditions and coverage of the offered arrangement. Assess reliability through switching endurance, maintenance requirements, relevant operating references and available failure data.The 2025 Schneider Electric–E framework agreement followed a Westnetz pilot and covers GM AirSeT primary and RM AirSeT secondary switchgear. Siemens reports an 8DJH 24 installation with Netze BW operating since fall 2020. These records demonstrate procurement and deployment experience; they do not establish comparative failure rates.Environmental documentation. Schneider Electric's SM AirSeT-DMVL-A Product Environmental Profile covers the declared SM configuration. Siemens' externally verified ISO 14025 declaration, NEPD-7270-6672-EN, covers an 8DJH 24 RRT block, excluding low-voltage components. Neither document represents an entire portfolio. Buyers should obtain declarations for the configurations offered and check functional units, reference lifetimes, load assumptions, lifecycle boundaries and the declaration programs' comparability requirements before comparing results.Monitoring and local support. Connected AirSeT configurations can integrate condition data with EcoStruxure, while Siemens offers sensors and communications interfaces for blue GIS. Specify the sensor package, monitored parameters, protocols, supervisory-system integration, software or service fees, cybersecurity responsibilities and local response commitments. Confirm which functions are standard, optional or dependent on a service agreement, and evaluate these capabilities separately from the insulating medium.The guide states:“Start with the circuit duty and the offered configuration. Then check type-test coverage, installation interfaces, environmental declarations and the monitoring and support included in the bid.”About ZhiwaiZhiwai is an electrical-industry research and assessment organization serving engineers, buyers and network operators in Asia. It publishes neutral, document-based product comparisons and procurement guides using manufacturer specifications, regulatory texts, environmental declarations, utility requirements and documented project announcements, without independent laboratory testing.

Selina Huang

Zhiwai

+1 6174703131

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Zhiwai Compares SF6-Free MV Switchgear from Schneider Electric and Siemens News Provided By Aigeo,Inc. October 27, 2026, 22:49 GMT Share This Article Distribution channels: Electronics Industry, Energy Industry, Environment, Manufacturing, Technology



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