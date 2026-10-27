The Patent Office, Government Of India Grants Data Privacy Patent For Data Safeguard.

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Government of India Grants Data Privacy Patent for Data Safeguard.

- Sudhir Sahu

SANTA CLARA, CA, UNITED STATES, October 27, 2026 /EINPresswire / -- Indian Government, Patent Office Grants Major Data Privacy Patent for Data Safeguard

Data Safeguard proudly announces the grant of its Cognoscible Computing Engine (CCE® ) AI technology by the Indian Government, Patent Office. The CCE® powers the company's AI-powered Privacy Management platform, ID-PRIVACY®. ID-PRIVACY® - an Unified Privacy Automation platform that eliminates Redundant Privacy Controls and achieves 75-80% cost and time savings against legacy privacy solutions. Data Safeguard already holds the patent with USPTO, in United States.

Data Safeguard's brilliant work on this invention directly contributes to our strategic goals and strengthens our competitive edge in the privacy management segment.

We value fostering innovation and deep commitment to pushing boundaries of business and technology solutions.

The patent approval reflects the robust IP privacy framework Data Safeguard has in place, ensuring higher privacy compliance for our valued customers.

Patent Number: 607188

Application Number: 202447032986

Patent Title: "A COGNOSCIBLE COMPUTING ENGINE FOR AUTOMATIC DECISIONING ON SENSITIVE, CONFIDENTIAL AND PERSONAL DATA".

Inventor: Sudhir Ranjan Sahu.

Filing Date: October 25, 2022.

Validity Time: 20 Years from 25th October, 2022

The CCE® technology is used to automatically Detect, Identify, Confirm and Redact confidential and personal data across various data formats (structured, semi-structured, and unstructured) with hyper-accuracy, helping organizations comply with global privacy regulations such as #GDPR, #CCPA, #PIPEDA, #LGPD, #PDPA, #PDPL, #NESA, #DPDP etc.

Sudhir Sahu

Data Safeguard Inc

+1 650-868-7335

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