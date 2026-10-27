Corlena Patterson Selected As Top Agricultural Technology Leader Of The Decade By IAOTP

The International Association of Top Professionals (IAOTP) will honor Corlena Patterson at their Annual Awards Gala in Miami

NEW YORK, NY, UNITED STATES, October 27, 2026 /EINPresswire / -- The International Association of Top Professionals (IAOTP), a leading global professional organization known for its prestigious annual awards gala and exclusive vetting process, has selected Corlena Patterson, Executive Director of the Canadian Sheep Federation (CSF) and President & CEO of PrüvIT Technologies Inc., as Top Agricultural Technology Leader of the Decade for 2027.While inclusion with the International Association of Top Professionals is an honor in itself, only one professional is selected for this distinguished recognition. Ms. Patterson is being honored for more than three decades of excellence and leadership in agricultural technology and industry development. She will be celebrated at IAOTP's Annual Awards Gala in Miami, Florida, in December 2027.With over five decades of experience in the industry, Ms. Patterson has established herself as a respected leader at the intersection of agriculture and technology. As CEO of PrüvIT Technologies Inc., she leads a team of innovative professionals dedicated to developing cutting-edge technology solutions for the agricultural sector. As Executive Director of the Canadian Sheep Federation (CSF), she brings extensive knowledge of the challenges and opportunities facing farmers and producers across Canada and beyond.Prior to her appointment as Executive Director, Corlena served as National Scrapie Coordinator for the CSF's National TSE Eradication Plan, overseeing the completion of a national scrapie prevalence study and the development of the small ruminant industry's Scrapie Eradication Strategic Plan. She also served as an Adjunct Lecturer in the Equine and Agriculture Departments at the University of Guelph's Kemptville Campus, where she also managed the campus's equine teaching and research facility.Over the course of her career, Ms. Patterson has collaborated with industry organizations, government agencies, and funding partners to advance initiatives that strengthen the sustainability, competitiveness, and growth of the agricultural industry. Her mission is to empower farmers and producers with the tools and resources they need to succeed in an evolving marketplace. Her areas of expertise include capacity building, policy development and analysis, stakeholder engagement, strategic planning, and budget management.Ms. Patterson earned her Bachelor of Science in Animal Sciences from McGill University's Macdonald Campus, followed by a Master of Science in Veterinary Studies from the University of Edinburgh.Throughout her illustrious career, Ms. Patterson has received numerous awards and accolades in recognition of her contributions and leadership. She was previously named IAOTP's Top AG Innovator of the Year in Livestock for 2025. She will be considered for the Empowered Woman Award and for a feature in TIP magazine. She will be awarded Top Agricultural Technology Leader of the Decade at IAOTP's Annual Awards Gala in Miami, Florida, in December 2027.Looking back on her career, Ms. Patterson attributes her success to perseverance, a strong work ethic, and the mentors who have guided her along the way. Outside of her professional endeavors, she enjoys traveling and spending time with her family. Looking to the future, she hopes to continue growing her business and empowering leaders around the world to find their voices and achieve success.For more information, please visit and .About IAOTPThe International Association of Top Professionals (IAOTP) is an international boutique networking organization that selects the world's most distinguished and accomplished professionals across a wide range of industries. These elite professionals are provided opportunities to collaborate, share insights, serve as keynote speakers, and inspire others within their fields. Membership is not open to the general public. Candidates must be personally invited by the President or nominated by an esteemed honorary member following a brief interview.IAOTP's experts have provided thousands of top-tier professionals worldwide with the recognition and credibility they deserve, helping them strengthen their personal brands and expand their influence. The organization prides itself on being a one-of-a-kind boutique network that handpicks only the most exceptional individuals and brings them together on a premier platform designed to foster meaningful connections and professional growth. IAOTP remains one of the most elite and highly respected professional recognition organizations in the world.For more information on IAOTP, please visit:

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Corlena Patterson Selected as Top Agricultural Technology Leader of the Decade by IAOTP News Provided By IAOTP October 27, 2026, 22:58 GMT Share This Article Distribution channels: Business & Economy, Culture, Society & Lifestyle, Education, Media, Advertising & PR, World & Regional



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