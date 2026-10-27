Hayasa Metals Becomes A B2i Digital Featured Company
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B2i Digital, Inc.
/ Key word(s): Financial
Hayasa Metals Becomes a B2i Digital Featured Company
27.10.2026 / 23:19 CET/CEST
The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement.
Copper and Gold Explorer Holds the Urasar and Vardenis Projects in Northern and Central Armenia, Drill Assays Pending, Three More Properties Being Added to the Portfolio A Major Miner Is Funding a Two-Year Alliance in Southern Armenia NEW YORK, NY - October 27, 2026 (NEWMEDIAWIRE ) - B2i Digital, Inc. announces Hayasa Metals Inc. (OTCQB: HAYAF | TSXV: HAY) as its newest Featured Company. The Vancouver company has been exploring for copper and gold in Armenia since 2021. B2i Digital will introduce Hayasa to its network of retail and institutional market participants. Hayasa Metals Featured Company profile: What Hayasa has:
100% of the Urasar copper-gold project in northern Armenia, a 15-kilometer mineralized corridor. Franco-Nevada and EMX Royalty paid US$1 million in 2025 for a 1.25% royalty. Drill hole UDD-021 returned 39 meters of 0.50% copper and 0.18 grams per tonne gold from 11 meters; two deeper holes, 1,070 meters in all, have assays pending.
The 93-square-kilometer Vardenis project in central Armenia, for which Hayasa is seeking a new partner.
Three more exploration licenses in application, with approval expected in the first quarter of 2027.
David Shapiro
Chief Executive Officer
B2i Digital, Inc.
212.579.4844 Office
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B2i Digital Social Media
@b2idigital
@b2idigital
@davidshapironyc About Hayasa Metals Inc. Hayasa Metals Inc. (OTCQB: HAYAF | TSXV: HAY) is a copper and gold exploration company focused on advancing its highly prospective projects in Armenia. The Company is committed to responsible exploration and sustainable development practices while creating long-term value for shareholders. For more information, please visit . Hayasa Metals Contact Information
Joel Sutherland
Chief Executive Officer
Hayasa Metals Inc.
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604-676-5664 Disclosure & Disclaimer Hayasa Metals Inc. is a B2i Digital Featured Company. B2i Digital, Inc. is not an affiliate of Hayasa Metals Inc. and is not authorized to represent or act on behalf of Hayasa Metals Inc., in any capacity. Content related to any specific company referenced in this release was provided by that company, approved by that company, or obtained from publicly available sources. B2i Digital, Inc. has not independently verified the accuracy or completeness of such information, and no representation or warranty, express or implied, is made as to its accuracy. This content is provided for informational purposes only and does not constitute an offer to sell or a solicitation of an offer to buy any security, nor should it be relied upon as the basis for any investment decision. B2i Digital, Inc. is not a registered broker-dealer, investment adviser, or financial adviser, and nothing herein should be construed as investment, legal, tax, or accounting advice. Readers should consult their own advisers and conduct their own due diligence before making any investment decision. View the original release on
News Source: B2i Digital, Inc.
27.10.2026 CET/CEST Dissemination of a Corporate News, transmitted by EQS News - a service of EQS Group.
The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement.
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|Language:
|English
|Company:
|B2i Digital, Inc.
|United States
|ISIN:
|CA4206341071
|EQS News ID:
|2423338
|End of News
|EQS News Service
2423338 27.10.2026 CET/CEST
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