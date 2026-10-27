B2i Digital, Inc. / Key word(s): Financial

Hayasa Metals Becomes a B2i Digital Featured Company

27.10.2026 / 23:19 CET/CEST

The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement.

Copper and Gold Explorer Holds the Urasar and Vardenis Projects in Northern and Central Armenia, Drill Assays Pending, Three More Properties Being Added to the Portfolio A Major Miner Is Funding a Two-Year Alliance in Southern Armenia NEW YORK, NY - October 27, 2026 (NEWMEDIAWIRE ) - B2i Digital, Inc. announces Hayasa Metals Inc. (OTCQB: HAYAF | TSXV: HAY) as its newest Featured Company. The Vancouver company has been exploring for copper and gold in Armenia since 2021. B2i Digital will introduce Hayasa to its network of retail and institutional market participants. Hayasa Metals Featured Company profile: What Hayasa has:

A major mining company sole funding a two-year copper exploration alliance in southern Armenia, under a term sheet signed September 17, 2026. After US$1 million is spent in the alliance area, the partner can earn 51% of any project by funding an additional US$1 million over two years and 70% with a further US$3 million over three years, with Hayasa as operator. Definitive agreement is expected before year-end.



100% of the Urasar copper-gold project in northern Armenia, a 15-kilometer mineralized corridor. Franco-Nevada and EMX Royalty paid US$1 million in 2025 for a 1.25% royalty. Drill hole UDD-021 returned 39 meters of 0.50% copper and 0.18 grams per tonne gold from 11 meters; two deeper holes, 1,070 meters in all, have assays pending.



The 93-square-kilometer Vardenis project in central Armenia, for which Hayasa is seeking a new partner.

Three more exploration licenses in application, with approval expected in the first quarter of 2027. “Most US investors have never looked at Armenia, and some, myself included, may have to pull out a map to find this critical country. Copper, molybdenum, and gold are about 30% of what they export, and Hayasa has had a team on the ground there for 5 years. In September, a major mining company signed a term sheet to fund 2 years of copper exploration in the south. When a major is willing to pay the bills, we think it's time for our investors to hear Hayasa's story,” said David Shapiro, Chief Executive Officer of B2i Digital, Inc. A junior miner needs two things at the top: a geologist who can find a deposit and someone who can fund one. President and Chairman Dennis Moore, a geologist with 40+ years in the field, discovered the 2-million-ounce Tocantinzinho gold mine and the Cuiú Cuiú gold deposit. Chief Executive Officer Joel Sutherland, CPA, CA, CFA, spent 20 years in capital markets, 12 of them on Wall Street selling Canadian stocks to US institutions including Fidelity and Wellington. The board includes Derek White, former President and CEO of KGHM International, and Randall Chatwin, Senior Vice President at B2Gold. “The stream sediment and soil sampling in the alliance area is nearly done, ahead of schedule; assays from our deeper holes at Urasar are on the way, and three new licenses are in application,” said Sutherland.“We want US investors to know the name.” About B2i Digital, Inc. B2i Digital, Inc. partners with conferences, public companies, and capital markets advisors through its Featured Conference, Featured Company, and Featured Expert programs. Its media network spans 1,200+ news, broadcast, and trade outlets with a 330 million+ combined monthly audience, plus 1.7 million+ followers, 77,000 opt-in email subscribers, and a rolodex of 235,000+ capital markets contacts. That reach gets clients seen; its conferences put them in the room with investors. The Capital Markets MatchmakerSM takes every story from Marketing to MeetingsSM. B2i Digital is headquartered in New York City. Discover more Featured Companies, Featured Experts, and upcoming Featured Conferences at b2idigital. B2i Digital Contact Information

David Shapiro

Chief Executive Officer

B2i Digital, Inc.



212.579.4844 Office

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@davidshapironyc About Hayasa Metals Inc. Hayasa Metals Inc. (OTCQB: HAYAF | TSXV: HAY) is a copper and gold exploration company focused on advancing its highly prospective projects in Armenia. The Company is committed to responsible exploration and sustainable development practices while creating long-term value for shareholders. For more information, please visit . Hayasa Metals Contact Information

Joel Sutherland

Chief Executive Officer

Hayasa Metals Inc.

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604-676-5664 Disclosure & Disclaimer Hayasa Metals Inc. is a B2i Digital Featured Company. B2i Digital, Inc. is not an affiliate of Hayasa Metals Inc. and is not authorized to represent or act on behalf of Hayasa Metals Inc., in any capacity. Content related to any specific company referenced in this release was provided by that company, approved by that company, or obtained from publicly available sources. B2i Digital, Inc. has not independently verified the accuracy or completeness of such information, and no representation or warranty, express or implied, is made as to its accuracy. This content is provided for informational purposes only and does not constitute an offer to sell or a solicitation of an offer to buy any security, nor should it be relied upon as the basis for any investment decision. B2i Digital, Inc. is not a registered broker-dealer, investment adviser, or financial adviser, and nothing herein should be construed as investment, legal, tax, or accounting advice. Readers should consult their own advisers and conduct their own due diligence before making any investment decision. View the original release on

News Source: B2i Digital, Inc.

27.10.2026 CET/CEST Dissemination of a Corporate News, transmitted by EQS News - a service of EQS Group.

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