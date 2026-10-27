Precision Drilling Announces 2026 Third Quarter Unaudited Financial Statements
|For the three months ended September 30,
|For the nine months ended September 30,
| (Stated in thousands of Canadian dollars, except per share amounts.
Weighted average shares outstanding are stated in thousands.)
|2026
|2025
|% Change
|2026
|2025
|% Change
|Revenue
|531,652
|462,250
|15.0
|1,510,503
|1,365,196
|10.6
|Adjusted EBITDA(1)
|125,116
|117,632
|6.4
|346,118
|363,229
|(4.7
|)
|Net earnings (loss)
|21,286
|(6,472
|)
|428.9
|38,238
|44,962
|(15.0
|)
|Net earnings (loss) attributable to shareholders
|20,917
|(6,761
|)
|409.4
|37,098
|44,017
|(15.7
|)
|Cash provided by operations
|70,813
|75,869
|(6.7
|)
|279,536
|286,783
|(2.5
|)
|Cash used in investing activities
|78,739
|61,194
|28.7
|208,202
|154,445
|34.8
|Capital spending by spend category(1)
|Expansion and upgrade
|24,015
|35,314
|(32.0
|)
|84,556
|81,617
|3.6
|Maintenance and infrastructure
|58,467
|34,012
|71.9
|139,290
|100,447
|38.7
|Proceeds on sale
|(4,822
|)
|(6,200
|)
|(22.2
|)
|(19,122
|)
|(21,794
|)
|(12.3
|)
|Net capital spending(1)
|77,660
|63,126
|23.0
|204,724
|160,270
|27.7
|Net earnings (loss) attributable to shareholders per share:
|Basic
|1.65
|(0.51
|)
|423.5
|2.89
|3.28
|(11.9
|)
|Diluted
|1.65
|(0.51
|)
|423.5
|2.89
|3.09
|(6.5
|)
|Weighted average shares outstanding:
|Basic
|12,676
|13,211
|(4.0
|)
|12,845
|13,430
|(4.4
|)
|Diluted
|12,686
|13,211
|(4.0
|)
|12,854
|14,070
|(8.6
|)
(1) See "FINANCIAL MEASURES AND RATIOS."
Operating Highlights
|For the three months ended September 30,
|For the nine months ended September 30,
|2026
|2025
|% Change
|2026
|2025
|% Change
|Contract drilling rig fleet
|184
|215
|(14.4
|)
|184
|215
|(14.4
|)
|Drilling rig utilization days:
|Canada
|6,675
|5,766
|15.8
|19,302
|17,026
|13.4
|U.S.
|3,968
|3,341
|18.8
|10,516
|9,065
|16.0
|International
|644
|644
|-
|1,892
|2,044
|(7.4
|)
|Revenue per utilization day:
|Canada (Cdn$)
|33,654
|34,193
|(1.6
|)
|34,670
|35,695
|(2.9
|)
|U.S. (US$)
|33,270
|31,040
|7.2
|33,268
|31,693
|5.0
|International (US$)
|46,304
|53,811
|(14.0
|)
|49,433
|52,037
|(5.0
|)
|Operating costs per utilization day:
|Canada (Cdn$)
|20,837
|21,186
|(1.6
|)
|21,017
|21,375
|(1.7
|)
|U.S. (US$)
|25,617
|22,340
|14.7
|25,559
|22,709
|12.6
|Service rig fleet (registered)
|150
|148
|1.4
|150
|148
|1.4
|Service rig operating hours
|67,071
|63,522
|5.6
|189,944
|172,936
|9.8
Drilling Activity
|Average for the quarter ended 2025
|Average for the quarter ended 2026
|Mar. 31
|June 30
|Sept. 30
|Dec. 31
|Mar. 31
|June 30
|Sept. 30
|Average Precision active rig count(1):
|Canada
|74
|50
|63
|66
|79
|61
|73
|U.S.
|30
|33
|36
|37
|37
|35
|43
|International
|8
|7
|7
|7
|7
|7
|7
|Total
|112
|90
|106
|110
|123
|103
|123
(1) Average number of drilling rigs working or moving.
Financial Position
|(Stated in thousands of Canadian dollars, except ratios)
|September 30, 2026
|December 31, 2025
|Working capital(1)
|163,850
|186,815
|Cash
|23,177
|85,781
|Long-term debt
|629,116
|679,291
|Total long-term financial liabilities(1)
|698,478
|746,944
|Total assets
|2,765,893
|2,726,690
|Long-term debt to long-term debt plus equity ratio(1)
|0.28
|0.30
(1) See "FINANCIAL MEASURES AND RATIOS."
Summary for the three months ended September 30, 2026:
- Revenue in the third quarter was $532 million, up $69 million from 2025. Canadian revenue increased by $33 million, as higher oil prices supported increased demand for drilling and well servicing activity. U.S. revenue increased by $42 million, driven by increased rig utilization, higher average day rates and increased technology revenue. These increases were partially offset by lower international results of $6 million due to rig mix and planned rig recertifications resulting in non-billable days. Adjusted EBITDA increased 6% to $125 million from $118 million in the third quarter of 2025, primarily due to stronger activity in North America and share-based compensation expense of $8 million compared to $11 million in 2025. These increases were partially offset by higher U.S. rig reactivation costs, as we reactivated six rigs during the quarter compared to four in 2025 and lower international margins resulting from a change in rig mix and higher international operating expenses due to geopolitical tensions in the Middle East. For additional information on share-based compensation, please refer to "Other Items" later in this news release. Net earnings attributable to shareholders was $21 million or $1.65 per share compared to a net loss of $7 million or $0.51 per share for the same period last year. The increase was primarily due to lower income tax expense, as 2025 included a $33 million deferred income tax expense related to the waiving of certain U.S. tax deductions. Net earnings in 2026 included $8 million of additional depreciation expense from the change in useful life estimates effective January 1, 2026. For additional information on depreciation, please refer to "Other Items" later in this news release. Cash provided by operations was $71 million in the third quarter of 2026. During the quarter, the Company repurchased 269,331 shares for $31 million. Precision ended the quarter with $23 million of cash and more than $460 million in available liquidity. In Canada, our operating margin(1) was $12,817 compared to $13,007 in the same period last year, primarily due to a higher Super Single rig mix, as robust heavy oil activity increased utilization of these rigs 18% year over year. In the U.S., our operating margin was US$7,653, down from US$8,700 in 2025. Although revenue increased by 29% during the quarter, margins were impacted by higher rig reactivations. Reactivation costs averaged US$2,125 per utilization day as we reactivated six rigs and positioned the business to support higher activity levels, compared with US$502 per utilization day in 2025 when four rigs were reactivated. Internationally, we had seven active rigs during the quarter, with three in Saudi Arabia and four in Kuwait, compared with two and five rigs, respectively, in the third quarter of 2025. Revenue per utilization day decreased to US$46,304 from US$53,811 in the same period last year primarily due to the change in rig mix and planned rig recertifications that resulted in non-billable utilization days. As a result, revenue decreased to US$30 million in the third quarter of 2026 compared to US$35 million in 2025. Completion and Production Services revenue was $81 million, an increase of $6 million compared with 2025, primarily due to stronger customer demand for well services and surface rental equipment driven by higher oil prices. Adjusted EBITDA was $21 million, representing 26%(2) of revenue, consistent with the third quarter of 2025. Capital expenditures were $82 million compared to $69 million in the third quarter of 2025 and included $58 million for maintenance of existing assets and infrastructure, driven by higher activity, and $24 million for upgrades(2)due to increased customer demand.
(1) Defined as revenue per utilization day less operating costs per utilization day.
(2) See "FINANCIAL MEASURES AND RATIOS."
Summary for the nine months ended September 30, 2026:
- Revenue for the first nine months of 2026 was $1,511 million, an increase of $145 million from the same period in 2025. Canadian revenue increased by $83 million due to higher drilling, well servicing and drilling related rentals activity, while U.S. revenue increased by $82 million due to improved drilling activity and higher average day rates. These increases were partially offset by lower international drilling revenue. Adjusted EBITDA decreased 5% to $346 million from $363 million in 2025, primarily due to lower upfront capital payments in Canada, increased operating costs in the U.S. and internationally and higher share-based compensation expense as our share price appreciated 16% during the first nine months of 2026. For additional information on share-based compensation, please refer to "Other Items" later in this news release. Net earnings attributable to shareholders was $37 million or $2.89 per share, compared to $44 million or $3.28 per share, in the same period last year. The decrease in net earnings was primarily due to the impact of lower EBITDA results and increased depreciation expense of $30 million from the change in useful life estimates, partially offset by higher deferred income tax expense related to our U.S. operations in 2025. For additional information on depreciation, please refer to "Other Items" later in this news release. General and administrative expenses were $99 million compared to $85 million in the first nine months of 2025, with the increase primarily due to higher share-based compensation expense and international restructuring costs. Cash provided by operations was $280 million and the Company repurchased 405,621 shares for $47 million and reduced long-term debt by $75 million. Capital expenditures were $224 million compared to $182 million in the first nine months of 2025 and included $139 million for the maintenance of existing assets and infrastructure, driven by higher activity, and $85 million for customer driven upgrades.
STRATEGY
Precision's vision is to be globally recognized as the High Performance, High Value provider of land drilling services. We work toward this vision by defining and measuring our results against strategic priorities that we establish at the beginning of every year.
Precision's 2026 strategic priorities and the progress made during the third quarter are summarized below.Drive revenue growth and deepen customer relationships through contracted upgrades, continuous operational excellence, and by leveraging our performance-driven technology as a key competitive differentiator.
- Grew rig utilization 16% in Canada and 19% in the U.S. year over year, outpacing industry activity in each region. Increased rig day rate pricing in the U.S. compared to the previous quarter and the third quarter of 2025. Strengthened our U.S. customer base, increasing the number of drilling rigs working for major producers.
- Generated cash from operations of $71 million, allowing Precision to buy back shares and reinvest in high-return fleet upgrades to meet customer demand. Reactivated six rigs in the U.S., to meet customer demand and position Precision for future growth opportunities. Annual capital budget of between $275 million to $285 million includes strategic customer upgrades to 25 drilling rigs across Canada and the U.S., backed by long-term contracts.
- Returned $31 million to shareholders by repurchasing 269,331 shares during the quarter. Year to date, we have repurchased $47 million of shares and remain committed to our annual guidance target. As of September 30, 2026, we have reduced debt by $75 million during the year and continue to target a sustained Net Debt to Adjusted EBITDA ratio(1) of below 1.0 times. Well positioned to meet our long-term debt reduction target of $700 million between 2022 and 2027, having reduced our debt by $610 million since the beginning of 2022.
(1) See "FINANCIAL MEASURES AND RATIOS."
OUTLOOK
Ongoing geopolitical uncertainty and relatively tight global crude oil inventories have reinforced the importance of secure and reliable energy supply, supporting constructive oil prices and customer investment confidence. While customers remain focused on capital discipline and financial returns, we continue to see sustained demand for high-performance drilling rigs and well service equipment. Assuming commodity prices remain supportive and market conditions do not materially change, we expect North American drilling and completion activity to remain resilient and broadly consistent with current levels through the remainder of the year with growth potential emerging early in 2027.
In Canada, favorable heavy oil and condensate prices continue to support producer economics and steady upstream investment across oil and natural gas formations. Demand for our Super Series rigs remains robust, and we expect near full utilization of this rig class during the winter drilling season.
In the U.S., oil-directed drilling activity has continued to strengthen, with the oil rig count increasing since May and industry expectations pointing to further growth over the next 12 months. We have increased our oil-weighted activity while maintaining a strong position in key natural gas basins, including the Haynesville and Marcellus. We see opportunities for incremental activity as market conditions improve, while remaining focused on deepening customer relationships and strengthening margins.
Internationally, our crews continue to safely deliver services to our customers despite minor activity disruptions and incremental costs related to the Middle East tensions. We have seven active rigs, including four in Kuwait and three in the Kingdom of Saudi Arabia, all under five-year term contracts extending into 2027 and 2028. We expect our idle rig in Kuwait to return to work in mid-2027 under a five-year contract, following planned recertifications and upgrades. Crew-related operating costs are expected to remain elevated while regional tensions persist. We continue to pursue opportunities for our one idle international rig.
As Canada's premier well service provider, we remain optimistic about the long-term outlook for our Completion and Production Services business. We expect demand to remain strong through early 2027, supported by favorable commodity prices and egress capacity, as producers continue to focus on cash flow generation. Our High Performance, High Value service offering continues to support customer demand. Our growing drilling and service rentals businesses are delivering incremental year-over-year revenue and profitable growth, while strengthening our differentiated, full-service offering to customers. We see opportunities for continued growth in this part of the business.
Overall, our outlook for the remainder of the year and into 2027 remains constructive. For the fourth quarter, our operating margins in Canada are expected to remain consistent to our reported margins in the fourth quarter of 2025, averaging between $13,500 and $14,500 per utilization day. In the U.S., we expect a step change in operating margins as the pace of our rig reactivations slows, with operating margins averaging between US$9,500 and US$10,500 per utilization day.
We remain committed to shareholder returns and expect to achieve our $100 million debt repayment target for the year while continuing to actively repurchase shares in the fourth quarter, building on the $47 million of buybacks completed to date.
Contracts
The following chart outlines the average number of drilling rigs under term contract by quarter as of October 27, 2026. For the quarter ending after September 30, 2026, this chart represents the minimum number of term contracts from which we will earn revenue. We expect the actual number of contracted rigs to vary in future periods as we sign additional term contracts.
|As at October 27, 2026
|Average for the quarter ended 2025
|Average
|Average for the quarter ended 2026
|Average
|Mar. 31
|June 30
|Sept. 30
|Dec. 31
|2025
|Mar. 31
|June 30
|Sept. 30
|Dec. 31
|2026
|Average rigs under term contract:
|Canada
|20
|18
|16
|21
|19
|21
|19
|28
|28
|24
|U.S.
|16
|16
|17
|17
|17
|15
|15
|19
|18
|17
|International
|8
|7
|7
|7
|7
|7
|7
|7
|7
|7
|Total
|44
|41
|40
|45
|43
|43
|41
|54
|53
|48
SEGMENTED FINANCIAL RESULTS
Precision's operations are reported in two segments: Contract Drilling Services, which includes our drilling rigs, procurement and distribution of oilfield supplies, and the manufacture, sale and repair of drilling equipment; and Completion and Production Services, which includes our service rigs, oilfield equipment rental, and camp services.
SEGMENT REVIEW OF CONTRACT DRILLING SERVICES
|For the three months ended September 30,
|For the nine months ended September 30,
|(Stated in thousands of Canadian dollars, except where noted)
|2026
|2025
|% Change
|2026
|2025
|% Change
|Revenue
|454,190
|390,943
|16.2
|1,293,043
|1,165,752
|10.9
|Expenses:
|Operating
|322,211
|264,300
|21.9
|908,240
|771,160
|17.8
|General and administrative
|10,509
|9,783
|7.4
|35,656
|30,294
|17.7
|Adjusted EBITDA(1)
|121,470
|116,860
|3.9
|349,147
|364,298
|(4.2
|)
|Adjusted EBITDA as a percentage of revenue(1)
|26.7
|%
|29.9
|%
|27.0
|%
|31.3
|%
(1) See "FINANCIAL MEASURES AND RATIOS."
|Canadian onshore drilling statistics:(1)
|2026
|2025
|Precision
|Industry (2)
|Precision
|Industry(2)
|Average number of active land rigs for quarters ended:
|March 31
|79
|199
|74
|214
|June 30
|61
|147
|50
|127
|September 30
|73
|203
|63
|176
|Year to date average
|71
|183
|62
|172
(1) Canadian operations only.
(2) Source: Baker Hughes rig counts.
|United States onshore drilling statistics:(1)
|2026
|2025
|Precision
|Industry (2)
|Precision
|Industry(2)
|Average number of active land rigs for quarters ended:
|March 31
|37
|530
|30
|572
|June 30
|35
|538
|33
|556
|September 30
|43
|575
|36
|525
|Year to date average
|38
|548
|33
|551
(1) United States lower 48 operations only.
(2) Source: Baker Hughes rig counts.
SEGMENT REVIEW OF COMPLETION AND PRODUCTION SERVICES
|For the three months ended September 30,
|For the nine months ended September 30,
|(Stated in thousands of Canadian dollars, except where noted)
|2026
|2025
|% Change
|2026
|2025
|% Change
|Revenue
|80,785
|74,612
|8.3
|226,348
|207,878
|8.9
|Expenses:
|Operating
|56,804
|52,832
|7.5
|165,992
|153,914
|7.8
|General and administrative
|2,760
|2,509
|10.0
|7,880
|7,271
|8.4
|Adjusted EBITDA(1)
|21,221
|19,271
|10.1
|52,476
|46,693
|12.4
|Adjusted EBITDA as a percentage of revenue(1)
|26.3
|%
|25.8
|%
|23.2
|%
|22.5
|%
|Well servicing statistics:
|Number of service rigs (registered)
|150
|148
|1.4
|150
|148
|1.4
|Service rig operating hours
|67,071
|63,522
|5.6
|189,944
|172,936
|9.8
(1) See "FINANCIAL MEASURES AND RATIOS."
OTHER ITEMS
Share-based Incentive Compensation Plans
We have several cash and equity-settled share-based incentive plans for non-management directors, officers, and other eligible employees. Our accounting policies for each share-based incentive plan can be found in our 2025 Annual Report.
A summary of expense amounts under these plans during the reporting periods are as follows:
|For the three months ended September 30,
|For the nine months ended September 30,
|(Stated in thousands of Canadian dollars)
|2026
|2025
|2026
|2025
|Cash settled share-based incentive plans
|5,794
|9,285
|18,198
|12,350
|Equity settled share-based incentive plans
|1,760
|1,544
|6,677
|5,521
|Total share-based incentive compensation plan expense
|7,554
|10,829
|24,875
|17,871
|Allocated:
|Operating
|1,690
|2,308
|5,933
|4,690
|General and Administrative
|5,864
|8,521
|18,942
|13,182
|7,554
|10,829
|24,875
|17,872
Contingencies
In the 2018 to 2023 tax years, Precision deducted certain intercompany dividends received in connection with a preferred share financing. In late July 2026, Precision received a Notice of Reassessment ( NOR ) from the Canada Revenue Agency ( CRA ) relating to its 2018 tax year, denying the deduction of such intercompany dividends. In addition to the 2018 NOR, Precision received a proposal from the CRA for the 2019 to 2022 tax years on the same basis, but no reassessments have been received at this time.
Precision will file a Notice of Objection to the 2018 NOR and intends to vigorously contest the 2018 NOR as well as any additional reassessments that may be issued by the CRA in respect of the intercompany dividends received. The Company and its tax advisors reaffirm that the Company's tax filing position is appropriate. As such, Precision has not recognized a liability in its unaudited interim consolidated financial statements with respect to the reassessment.
Due to existing tax pools, the CRA's reassessment of the 2018 tax year and anticipated reassessments of the 2019 to 2023 tax years are not expected to impact taxes payable until the 2024 to 2027 tax years. Additional notices of reassessment for the subsequent tax years are expected to be issued over the next 24 months. If it is ultimately determined that the Company is not entitled to deduct the intercompany dividends, we estimate a maximum tax liability of approximately $155 million, excluding interest.
Once reassessments are issued, Precision will be required to pay 50% of the assessed tax liability and interest, until the issue has been resolved. If Precision is ultimately successful in defending its position, then any taxes and interest paid to the CRA will be refunded plus interest, and if the CRA is successful then any remaining taxes and interest payable will have to be remitted by Precision.
Depreciation
In 2025, we reviewed our drilling rig equipment and revised the estimated useful life of drill pipe, effective January 1, 2026, as more complex drilling programs have reduced the useful life of this asset class. This revision resulted in additional depreciation expense of $8 million in the third quarter of 2026 and $30 million year to date.
FINANCIAL MEASURES AND RATIOS
|Non-GAAP Financial Measures
|We reference certain additional Non-Generally Accepted Accounting Principles ( Non-GAAP ) measures that are not defined terms under IFRS Accounting Standards to assess performance because we believe they provide useful supplemental information to investors.
|Adjusted EBITDA
| We believe Adjusted EBITDA (earnings before income taxes, (gain) loss on investments and other assets, finance charges, foreign exchange, gain on asset disposals and depreciation and amortization), as reported in our Condensed Interim Consolidated Statements of Net Earnings (Loss) and our reportable operating segment disclosures, is a useful measure because it gives an indication of the results from our principal business activities prior to consideration of how our activities are financed and the impact of foreign exchange, taxation and depreciation and amortization charges.
The most directly comparable financial measure is net earnings.
|For the three months ended September 30,
|For the nine months ended September 30,
|(Stated in thousands of Canadian dollars)
|2026
|2025
|2026
|2025
|Adjusted EBITDA by segment:
|Contract Drilling Services
|121,470
|116,860
|349,147
|364,298
|Completion and Production Services
|21,221
|19,271
|52,476
|46,693
|Corporate and Other
|(17,575
|)
|(18,499
|)
|(55,505
|)
|(47,762
|)
|Adjusted EBITDA
|125,116
|117,632
|346,118
|363,229
|Depreciation and amortization
|82,586
|79,487
|249,594
|229,381
|Gain on asset disposals
|(2,950
|)
|(3,454
|)
|(5,130
|)
|(12,751
|)
|Foreign exchange
|246
|717
|1,031
|(533
|)
|Finance charges
|12,433
|13,751
|37,090
|44,368
|(Gain) loss on investments and other assets
|120
|(94
|)
|650
|1,531
|Income taxes
|11,395
|33,697
|24,645
|56,271
|Net earnings (loss)
|21,286
|(6,472
|)
|38,238
|44,962
|Non-controlling interest
|369
|289
|1,140
|945
|Net earnings (loss) attributable to shareholders
|20,917
|(6,761
|)
|37,098
|44,017
|Net Capital Spending
| We believe net capital spending is a useful measure as it provides an indication of our primary investment activities.
The most directly comparable financial measure is cash provided by (used in) investing activities.
Net capital spending is calculated as follows:
|For the three months ended September 30,
|For the nine months ended September 30,
|(Stated in thousands of Canadian dollars)
|2026
|2025
|2026
|2025
|Capital spending by spend category
|Expansion and upgrade
|24,015
|35,314
|84,556
|81,617
|Maintenance and infrastructure
|58,467
|34,012
|139,290
|100,447
|Capital expenditures
|82,482
|69,326
|223,846
|182,064
|Proceeds on sale of property, plant and equipment
|(4,822
|)
|(6,200
|)
|(19,122
|)
|(21,794
|)
|Net capital spending
|77,660
|63,126
|204,724
|160,270
|Proceeds from sale of investments and other assets
|-
|-
|(400
|)
|-
|Purchase of investments and other assets
|-
|10
|698
|21
|Receipt of finance lease payments
|(253
|)
|(209
|)
|(756
|)
|(626
|)
|Changes in non-cash working capital balances
|1,332
|(1,733
|)
|3,936
|(5,220
|)
|Cash used in investing activities
|78,739
|61,194
|208,202
|154,445
|Working Capital
| We define working capital as current assets less current liabilities, as reported in our Condensed Interim Consolidated Statements of Financial Position.
Working capital is calculated as follows:
|September 30,
|December 31,
|(Stated in thousands of Canadian dollars)
|2026
|2025
|Current assets
|502,632
|486,915
|Current liabilities
|(338,782
|)
|(300,100
|)
|Working capital
|163,850
|186,815
|Total Long-Term Financial Liabilities
| We define total long-term financial liabilities as total non-current liabilities less deferred tax liabilities, as reported in our Condensed Interim Consolidated Statements of Financial Position.
Total long-term financial liabilities is calculated as follows:
|September 30,
|December 31,
|(Stated in thousands of Canadian dollars)
|2026
|2025
|Total non-current liabilities
|814,605
|837,707
|Deferred tax liabilities
|(116,127
|)
|(90,763
|)
|Total long-term financial liabilities
|698,478
|746,944
|Non-GAAP Ratios
|We reference certain additional Non-GAAP ratios that are not defined terms under IFRS to assess performance because we believe they provide useful supplemental information to investors.
|Adjusted EBITDA % of Revenue
|We believe Adjusted EBITDA as a percentage of consolidated revenue, as reported in our Condensed Interim Consolidated Statements of Net Earnings (Loss), provides an indication of our profitability from our principal business activities prior to consideration of how our activities are financed and the impact of foreign exchange, taxation and depreciation and amortization charges.
|Long-term debt to long-term debt plus equity
|We believe that long-term debt (as reported in our Condensed Interim Consolidated Statements of Financial Position) to long-term debt plus equity (total equity as reported in our Condensed Interim Consolidated Statements of Financial Position) provides an indication of our debt leverage.
|Net Debt to Adjusted EBITDA
|We believe that the Net Debt (long-term debt plus current portion of long-term debt less cash, as reported in our Condensed Interim Consolidated Statements of Financial Position) to Adjusted EBITDA ratio provides an indication of the number of years it would take for us to repay our debt obligations.
|Supplementary Financial Measures
|We reference certain supplementary financial measures that are not defined terms under IFRS to assess performance because we believe they provide useful supplemental information to investors.
|Capital Spending by Spend Category
|We provide additional disclosure to better depict the nature of our capital spending. Our capital spending is categorized as expansion and upgrade or maintenance and infrastructure.
CAUTIONARY STATEMENT REGARDING FORWARD-LOOKING INFORMATION AND STATEMENTS
Certain statements contained in this news release, including statements that contain words such as "could", "should", "can", "anticipate", "estimate", "intend", "plan", "expect", "believe", "will", "may", "continue", "project", "potential" and similar expressions and statements relating to matters that are not historical facts constitute "forward-looking information" within the meaning of applicable Canadian securities legislation and "forward-looking statements" within the meaning of the "safe harbor" provisions of the United States Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995 (collectively, "forward-looking information and statements").
In particular, forward-looking information and statements include, but are not limited to, the following:
- our 2026 strategic priorities; our capital expenditures, free cash flow allocation and debt reduction plans for 2026 and beyond; anticipated activity levels, demand for our drilling rigs, day rates and daily operating margins in 2026; the average number of term contracts in place for 2026; customer adoption of AlphaTM technologies and EverGreenTM suite of environmental solutions; and potential commercial opportunities and rig contract renewals.
These forward-looking information and statements are based on certain assumptions and analysis made by Precision in light of our experience and our perception of historical trends, current conditions, expected future developments and other factors we believe are appropriate under the circumstances. These include, among other things:
- our ability to react to customer spending plans as a result of changes in oil and natural gas prices; the status of current negotiations with our customers and vendors; customer focus on safety performance; existing term contracts are neither renewed nor terminated prematurely; continued market demand for our drilling rigs; our ability to deliver rigs to customers on a timely basis; the impact of an increase/decrease in capital spending; the general stability of the economic and political environments in the jurisdictions where we operate in; and anticipated rig utilization, operating margins, active rig counts and customer activity levels.
Undue reliance should not be placed on forward-looking information and statements. Whether actual results, performance or achievements will conform to our expectations and predictions is subject to a number of known and unknown risks and uncertainties which could cause actual results to differ materially from our expectations. Such risks and uncertainties include, but are not limited to:
- volatility in the price and demand for oil and natural gas; fluctuations in the level of oil and natural gas exploration and development activities; fluctuations in the demand for contract drilling, well servicing and ancillary oilfield services; our customers' inability to obtain adequate credit or financing to support their drilling and production activity; changes in drilling and well servicing technology, which could reduce demand for certain rigs or put us at a competitive disadvantage; shortages, delays and interruptions in the delivery of equipment supplies and other key inputs; liquidity of the capital markets to fund customer drilling programs; availability of cash flow, debt and equity sources to fund our capital and operating requirements, as needed; the physical, regulatory and transition impacts of climate change; the impact of weather and seasonal conditions on operations and facilities; the impact of tariffs, trade disputes, sanctions, export controls and other trade restrictions; competitive operating risks inherent in contract drilling, well servicing and ancillary oilfield services; geopolitical instability or armed conflicts, including in regions where we operate may impact operations, personnel, logistics, customer activity and commodity markets; ability to improve our rig technology to improve drilling efficiency; general economic, market or business conditions; the availability of qualified personnel and management; a decline in our safety performance which could result in lower demand for our services; the impact of inflation and supply chain disruptions; business interruptions related to cybersecurity risks; changes in laws or regulations, including changes in environmental laws and regulations such as increased regulation of hydraulic fracturing or restrictions on the burning of fossil fuels and greenhouse gas emissions, which could have an adverse impact on the demand for oil and natural gas; terrorism, acts of war, social, civil and political unrest in the foreign jurisdictions or regions where we operate; fluctuations in foreign exchange, interest rates and tax rates; and other unforeseen conditions which could impact the use of services supplied by Precision and Precision's ability to respond to such conditions.
Readers are cautioned that the foregoing list of risk factors is not exhaustive. Additional information on these and other factors that could affect our business, operations or financial results is included in reports on file with applicable securities regulatory authorities, including but not limited to Precision's Annual Information Form for the year ended December 31, 2025, which may be accessed on Precision's SEDAR+ profile at or under Precision's EDGAR profile. The forward-looking information and statements contained in this news release are made as of the date hereof and Precision undertakes no obligation to update publicly or revise any forward-looking statements or information, whether as a result of new information, future events or otherwise, except as required by law.
CONDENSED INTERIM CONSOLIDATED STATEMENTS OF FINANCIAL POSITION (UNAUDITED)
|(Stated in thousands of Canadian dollars)
|September 30, 2026
|December 31, 2025
|ASSETS
|Current assets:
|Cash
|$
|23,177
|$
|85,781
|Accounts receivable
|422,728
|352,142
|Inventory
|56,727
|48,992
|Total current assets
|502,632
|486,915
|Non-current assets:
|Deferred tax assets
|4,127
|2,235
|Property, plant and equipment
|2,180,528
|2,159,212
|Intangibles
|6,801
|9,470
|Right-of-use assets
|61,189
|56,817
|Finance lease receivables
|3,865
|4,474
|Investments and other assets
|6,751
|7,567
|Total non-current assets
|2,263,261
|2,239,775
|Total assets
|$
|2,765,893
|$
|2,726,690
|LIABILITIES AND EQUITY
|Current liabilities:
|Accounts payable and accrued liabilities
|$
|317,788
|$
|280,652
|Income taxes payable
|1,475
|1,670
|Current portion of lease obligations
|19,519
|17,778
|Total current liabilities
|338,782
|300,100
|Non-current liabilities:
|Share-based compensation
|11,388
|13,780
|Provisions and other
|6,965
|6,704
|Lease obligations
|51,009
|47,169
|Long-term debt
|629,116
|679,291
|Deferred tax liabilities
|116,127
|90,763
|Total non-current liabilities
|814,605
|837,707
|Total liabilities
|1,153,387
|1,137,807
|Equity:
|Shareholders' capital
|2,174,599
|2,238,766
|Contributed surplus
|81,092
|79,270
|Accumulated other comprehensive income
|189,696
|165,020
|Deficit
|(838,090
|)
|(898,992
|)
|Total equity attributable to shareholders
|1,607,297
|1,584,064
|Non-controlling interest
|5,209
|4,819
|Total equity
|1,612,506
|1,588,883
|Total liabilities and equity
|$
|2,765,893
|$
|2,726,690
CONDENSED INTERIM CONSOLIDATED STATEMENTS OF NET EARNINGS (LOSS) (UNAUDITED)
|Three Months Ended September 30,
|Nine Months Ended September 30,
|(Stated in thousands of Canadian dollars, except per share amounts)
|2026
|2025
|2026
|2025
|Revenue
|$
|531,652
|$
|462,250
|$
|1,510,503
|$
|1,365,196
|Expenses:
|Operating
|375,692
|313,827
|1,065,344
|916,640
|General and administrative
|30,844
|30,791
|99,041
|85,327
|Earnings before income taxes, (gain) loss on investments and other assets, finance charges, foreign exchange, gain on asset disposals, and depreciation and amortization
|125,116
|117,632
|346,118
|363,229
|Depreciation and amortization
|82,586
|79,487
|249,594
|229,381
|Gain on asset disposals
|(2,950
|)
|(3,454
|)
|(5,130
|)
|(12,751
|)
|Foreign exchange
|246
|717
|1,031
|(533
|)
|Finance charges
|12,433
|13,751
|37,090
|44,368
|(Gain) loss on investments and other assets
|120
|(94
|)
|650
|1,531
|Earnings before income taxes
|32,681
|27,225
|62,883
|101,233
|Income taxes:
|Current
|894
|1,133
|2,292
|3,307
|Deferred
|10,501
|32,564
|22,353
|52,964
|11,395
|33,697
|24,645
|56,271
|Net earnings (loss)
|$
|21,286
|$
|(6,472
|)
|$
|38,238
|$
|44,962
|Attributable to:
|Shareholders of Precision Drilling Corporation
|$
|20,917
|$
|(6,761
|)
|$
|37,098
|$
|44,017
|Non-controlling interest
|$
|369
|$
|289
|$
|1,140
|$
|945
|Net earnings (loss) per share attributable to share-holders of Precision Drilling Corporation:
|Basic
|$
|1.65
|$
|(0.51
|)
|$
|2.89
|$
|3.28
|Diluted
|$
|1.65
|$
|(0.51
|)
|$
|2.89
|$
|3.09
CONDENSED INTERIM CONSOLIDATED STATEMENTS OF COMPREHENSIVE INCOME (UNAUDITED)
|Three Months Ended September 30,
|Nine Months Ended September 30,
|(Stated in thousands of Canadian dollars)
|2026
|2025
|2026
|2025
|Net earnings (loss)
|$
|21,286
|$
|(6,472
|)
|$
|38,238
|$
|44,962
|Unrealized gain (loss) on translation of assets and liabilities of operations denominated in foreign currency
|4,409
|30,777
|47,572
|(49,327
|)
|Foreign exchange gain (loss) on net investment hedge with U.S. denominated debt
|(2,138
|)
|(14,715
|)
|(22,896
|)
|25,758
|Comprehensive income
|$
|23,557
|$
|9,590
|$
|62,914
|$
|21,393
|Attributable to:
|Shareholders of Precision Drilling Corporation
|$
|23,188
|$
|9,301
|$
|61,774
|$
|20,448
|Non-controlling interest
|$
|369
|$
|289
|$
|1,140
|$
|945
CONDENSED INTERIM CONSOLIDATED STATEMENTS OF CASH FLOWS (UNAUDITED)
|Three Months Ended September 30,
|Nine Months Ended September 30,
|(Stated in thousands of Canadian dollars)
|2026
|2025
|2026
|2025
|Cash provided by (used in):
|Operations:
|Net earnings (loss)
|$
|21,286
|$
|(6,472
|)
|$
|38,238
|$
|44,962
|Adjustments for:
|Long-term compensation plans
|4,579
|5,608
|16,379
|11,998
|Depreciation and amortization
|82,586
|79,487
|249,594
|229,381
|Gain on asset disposals
|(2,950
|)
|(3,454
|)
|(5,130
|)
|(12,751
|)
|Foreign exchange
|(161
|)
|1,380
|726
|(1,034
|)
|Finance charges
|12,433
|13,751
|37,090
|44,368
|Income taxes
|11,395
|33,697
|24,645
|56,271
|Other
|1
|2
|14
|(19
|)
|(Gain) loss on investments and other assets
|120
|(94
|)
|650
|1,531
|Income taxes paid
|(156
|)
|(593
|)
|(2,309
|)
|(4,760
|)
|Income taxes recovered
|39
|5
|39
|5
|Interest paid
|(21,898
|)
|(26,987
|)
|(46,525
|)
|(60,245
|)
|Interest received
|720
|211
|1,528
|966
|Funds provided by operations
|107,994
|96,541
|314,939
|310,673
|Changes in non-cash working capital balances
|(37,181
|)
|(20,672
|)
|(35,403
|)
|(23,890
|)
|Cash provided by operations
|70,813
|75,869
|279,536
|286,783
|Investments:
|Purchase of property, plant and equipment
|(82,482
|)
|(69,326
|)
|(223,846
|)
|(182,064
|)
|Proceeds on sale of property, plant and equipment
|4,822
|6,200
|19,122
|21,794
|Proceeds from sale of investments and other assets
|-
|-
|400
|-
|Purchase of investments and other assets
|-
|(10
|)
|(698
|)
|(21
|)
|Receipt of finance lease payments
|253
|209
|756
|626
|Changes in non-cash working capital balances
|(1,332
|)
|1,733
|(3,936
|)
|5,220
|Cash used in investing activities
|(78,739
|)
|(61,194
|)
|(208,202
|)
|(154,445
|)
|Financing:
|Issuance of long-term debt
|123,130
|128,780
|126,130
|138,780
|Repayment of long-term debt
|(123,153
|)
|(138,475
|)
|(201,194
|)
|(239,439
|)
|Repurchase of share capital
|(30,557
|)
|(8,802
|)
|(46,582
|)
|(54,058
|)
|Issuance of common shares from the exercise of options
|-
|208
|195
|208
|Debt amendment fees
|-
|(697
|)
|-
|(697
|)
|Distributions to non-controlling interest
|(578
|)
|(831
|)
|(878
|)
|(831
|)
|Lease payments
|(3,905
|)
|(3,854
|)
|(12,359
|)
|(11,363
|)
|Cash used in financing activities
|(35,063
|)
|(23,671
|)
|(134,688
|)
|(167,400
|)
|Effect of exchange rate changes on cash
|(126
|)
|609
|750
|(398
|)
|Decrease in cash
|(43,115
|)
|(8,387
|)
|(62,604
|)
|(35,460
|)
|Cash, beginning of period
|66,292
|46,698
|85,781
|73,771
|Cash, end of period
|$
|23,177
|$
|38,311
|$
|23,177
|$
|38,311
CONDENSED INTERIM CONSOLIDATED STATEMENTS OF CHANGES IN EQUITY (UNAUDITED)
|Attributable to shareholders of the Corporation
| (Stated in thousands of
Canadian dollars)
| Shareholders'
Capital
| Contributed
Surplus
| Accumulated
Other
Comprehensive
Income
|Deficit
|Total
| Non-
Controlling Interest
| Total
Equity
|Balance at January 1, 2026
|$
|2,238,766
|$
|79,270
|$
|165,020
|$
|(898,992
|)
|$
|1,584,064
|$
|4,819
|$
|1,588,883
|Net earnings for the period
|-
|-
|-
|37,098
|37,098
|1,140
|38,238
|Other comprehensive income for the period
|-
|-
|24,676
|-
|24,676
|-
|24,676
|Share options exercised
|279
|(84
|)
|-
|-
|195
|-
|195
|Settlement of Executive Performance and Restricted Share Units
|4,095
|(4,095
|)
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|Distributions to Non-Controlling Interest
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|(750
|)
|(750
|)
|Share repurchases
|(71,217
|)
|-
|-
|23,804
|(47,413
|)
|-
|(47,413
|)
|Liability reversal for automated share purchase plan
|10,000
|-
|-
|-
|10,000
|-
|10,000
|Liability for automated share purchase plan
|(8,000
|)
|-
|-
|-
|(8,000
|)
|-
|(8,000
|)
|Redemption of non-management directors share units
|676
|(676
|)
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|Share-based compensation expense
|-
|6,677
|-
|-
|6,677
|-
|6,677
|Balance at September 30, 2026
|$
|2,174,599
|$
|81,092
|$
|189,696
|$
|(838,090
|)
|$
|1,607,297
|$
|5,209
|$
|1,612,506
|Attributable to shareholders of the Corporation
| (Stated in thousands of
Canadian dollars)
| Shareholders'
Capital
| Contributed
Surplus
| Accumulated
Other
Comprehensive
Income
|Deficit
|Total
| Non-
Controlling Interest
| Total
Equity
|Balance at January 1, 2025
|$
|2,301,729
|$
|77,557
|$
|199,020
|$
|(900,834
|)
|$
|1,677,472
|$
|4,527
|$
|1,681,999
|Net earnings for the period
|-
|-
|-
|44,017
|44,017
|945
|44,962
|Other comprehensive income for the period
|-
|-
|(23,569
|)
|-
|(23,569
|)
|-
|(23,569
|)
|Share options exercised
|299
|(91
|)
|-
|-
|208
|-
|208
|Settlement of Executive Performance and Restricted Share Units
|11,651
|(2,790
|)
|-
|-
|8,861
|-
|8,861
|Distributions to Non-Controlling Interest
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|(831
|)
|(831
|)
|Share repurchases
|(54,889
|)
|-
|-
|-
|(54,889
|)
|-
|(54,889
|)
|Liability reversal for automated share purchase plan
|10,000
|-
|-
|-
|10,000
|-
|10,000
|Liability for automated share purchase plan
|(5,000
|)
|-
|-
|-
|(5,000
|)
|-
|(5,000
|)
|Redemption of non-management directors share units
|606
|(606
|)
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|Share-based compensation expense
|-
|5,521
|-
|-
|5,521
|-
|5,521
|Balance at September 30, 2025
|$
|2,264,396
|$
|79,591
|$
|175,451
|$
|(856,817
|)
|$
|1,662,621
|$
|4,641
|$
|1,667,262
2026 THIRD QUARTER RESULTS CONFERENCE CALL AND WEBCAST
Precision Drilling Corporation has scheduled a conference call and webcast to begin at 11:00 a.m. MT (1:00 p.m. ET) on Wednesday, October 28, 2026.
To participate in the conference call please register at the URL link below. Once registered, you will receive a dial-in number and a unique PIN, which will allow you to ask questions.
The call will also be webcast and can be accessed through the link below. A replay of the webcast call will be available on Precision's website until the following quarterly conference call is posted.
About Precision
Precision is a leading provider of safe and environmentally responsible High Performance, High Value services to the energy industry, offering customers access to an extensive fleet of Super Series drilling rigs. Precision has commercialized an industry-leading digital technology portfolio known as AlphaTM that utilizes advanced automation software and analytics to generate efficient, predictable, and repeatable results for energy customers. Our drilling services are enhanced by our EverGreenTM suite of environmental solutions, which bolsters our commitment to reducing the environmental impact of our operations. Additionally, Precision offers well service rigs, camps and rental equipment, all backed by a comprehensive mix of technical support services and skilled, experienced personnel.
Precision is headquartered in Calgary, Alberta, Canada and is listed on the Toronto Stock Exchange under the trading symbol“PD” and on the New York Stock Exchange and NYSE Texas, Inc., under the trading symbol“PDS”.
Additional Information
For further information, please contact:
Lavonne Zdunich, CPA, CA
Vice President, Investor Relations
403.716.4500
800, 525 - 8th Avenue S.W.
Calgary, Alberta, Canada T2P 1G1
Website:
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