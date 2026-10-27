Zhiwai Reviews Environmental Declarations For SF6-Free MV Switchgear

MENAFN - EIN Presswire) Review examines the scope, verification and calculation assumptions in environmental declarations for Schneider Electric, ABB, Siemens and Eaton switchgear.

SINGAPORE, SINGAPORE, October 28, 2026 /EINPresswire / -- Zhiwai has released a review of environmental declarations for SF6-free medium-voltage (MV) switchgear from Schneider Electric, ABB, Siemens and Eaton. It examines Product Environmental Profiles (PEPs) and environmental product declarations (EPDs), explaining how their coverage, verification arrangements and calculation assumptions affect their use in procurement.An SF6-free designation alone does not quantify the environmental impacts of manufacturing, operating losses and end-of-life treatment. The review draws on public registers and manufacturer documents. It does not include independent product testing or rank manufacturers by environmental performance.Schneider Electric profiles. The SM AirSeT-DMVL-A PEP, registered as SCHN-00680-V01.01-EN, is an externally verified Type III declaration under ISO 14025. Issued in May 2022 with five-year validity, it defines a functional unit covering 1–24 kV switching at 630 A over a 20-year reference lifetime. Its scenario assumes operation at 30% of rated current and reports a total global warming contribution of 1,670 kg CO2 equivalent, with the use phase contributing the largest share. These results apply within the profile's stated scope and assumptions.The separate RM AirSeT IEC R function profile, ENVPEP2512014_V1, is a self-declared Type II document under ISO 14021:2016, with internal verification. Its issue-date field states December 2025, with five-year validity. It covers the declared R function at 12–24 kV and 630 A, using a 40-year reference service life and operation at 35% of rated current. The SM profile's external verification does not extend to this RM document.ABB declaration. The Norwegian EPD Foundation publishes the SafeRing Air 12 kV CCV declaration, NEPD-5466-4774-EN, issued on December 1, 2023, and valid until December 1, 2028. The ISO 14025 declaration uses an approved EPD tool. Its verification arrangements include independent verification of the tool, background data and test declaration, with annual independent third-party review of the process. Coverage is specific to the declared 12 kV CCV configuration and requires confirmation against the equipment offered.Siemens declaration. The 8DJH 24 blue GIS declaration, NEPD-7270-6672-EN, is an externally verified Type III EPD under ISO 14025. Issued on August 21, 2024, and valid until August 21, 2029, it represents the 24 kV, 630 A RRT block, excluding low-voltage components. Its calculation uses a 20-year reference service life and a 35% load rate.Eaton profiles. The registered Xiria 630 CCV profile, EATO-00141-V01.04, covers CCV and CCCV blocks. Its functional unit specifies 24 kV and a 630 A main busbar operating at 30% load over 20 years. Eaton's Xiria 630 presentation also identifies a separate CCF/CCCF profile under EATO-00142 and discusses a 40-year, 35% load scenario. Buyers should obtain the applicable full profile and version for each offered configuration.Limits of comparison. Environmental declarations can differ in their calculation rules, databases and verification approaches. Any comparison requires compatible functional units, electrical ratings, system boundaries, reference service lives, load assumptions and electricity mixes. Programme restrictions must also be respected: some declarations expressly prohibit comparisons with documents from other programmes. Aligning selected assumptions alone does not remove those restrictions.A reference service life is a modelling assumption. It should be distinguished from both an equipment lifetime claim and the declaration's validity period. The Siemens document, for example, describes an expected equipment service life of 40 years while using 20 years in its declared functional unit.Procurement requirements. A tender should specify the required declaration standard and verification route, then require suppliers to confirm coverage of the offered voltage, configuration and accessories. The procurement record should include the programme operator where applicable, document identifier, version, validity and calculation assumptions. Searches should account for declarations published through different programmes.The guide states:“A buyer should be able to trace an environmental claim to the voltage and configuration being ordered. The declaration's scope, calculation assumptions and verification route determine how its data can be used in a tender.”About ZhiwaiZhiwai is an electrical-industry research and assessment organization serving engineers, buyers and network operators in Asia. It publishes neutral, document-based product comparisons and procurement guides using manufacturer specifications, regulatory texts, environmental declarations, utility requirements and documented project announcements, without independent laboratory testing.

Selina Huang

Zhiwai

+1 617-470-3131

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Zhiwai Reviews Environmental Declarations for SF6-Free MV Switchgear News Provided By Aigeo,Inc. October 27, 2026, 22:42 GMT Share This Article Distribution channels: Electronics Industry, Energy Industry, Environment, Manufacturing, Technology



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