TENX INVESTOR ALERT: Tenax Therapeutics, Inc. Investors With Substantial Losses May Seek To Lead The Tenax Therapeutics Class Action Lawsuit RGRD Law

If you suffered substantial losses and wish to serve as lead plaintiff of the Tenax Therapeutics class action lawsuit, please provide your information here:

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CASE ALLEGATIONS: Tenax Therapeutics is a development-stage pharmaceutical company that develops novel cardiopulmonary therapies in the United States. On November 13, 2023, Tenax Therapeutics announced that the U.S. Food and Drug Administration had cleared Tenax Therapeutics' Investigational New Drug Application for TNX-103 (levosimendan) for the treatment of pulmonary hypertension in heart failure with preserved ejection fraction, and that accordingly, Tenax Therapeutics would begin its Phase 3 LEVEL trial.

The Tenax Therapeutics class action lawsuit alleges that defendants throughout the Class Period made false and/or misleading statements and/or failed to disclose that: (i) TNX-103 was less effective than defendants had led investors to believe; (ii) accordingly, TNX-103's overall clinical, regulatory, and commercial prospects were overstated; and (iii) as a result, defendants' public statements were materially false and misleading at all relevant times.

On August 10, 2026, Tenax Therapeutics issued a press release reporting topline results from its Phase 3 LEVEL clinical trial, allegedly stating that TNX-103“did not meet its primary endpoint of improvement in the 6-minute walk distance versus placebo, or the key secondary endpoint of improvement in Kansas City Cardiomyopathy Questionnaire total symptom score.” On this news, the price of Tenax Therapeutics shares dropped nearly 90%, according to the complaint.

THE LEAD PLAINTIFF PROCESS: The Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995 permits any investor who purchased or acquired Tenax Therapeutics securities during the Class Period to seek appointment as lead plaintiff in the Tenax Therapeutics class action lawsuit. A lead plaintiff is generally the movant with the greatest financial interest in the relief sought by the putative class who is also typical and adequate of the putative class. A lead plaintiff acts on behalf of all other class members in directing the Tenax Therapeutics class action lawsuit. The lead plaintiff can select a law firm of its choice to litigate the Tenax Therapeutics class action lawsuit. An investor's ability to share in any potential future recovery is not dependent upon serving as lead plaintiff of the Tenax Therapeutics class action lawsuit.

ABOUT ROBBINS GELLER: Robbins Geller Rudman & Dowd LLP is one of the world's leading law firms representing investors in securities fraud and shareholder rights litigation. Our Firm ranked #1 on the most recent ISS Securities Class Action Services Top 50 Report, recovering more than $916 million for investors in 2025. This marks our fourth #1 ranking in the past five years. And in those five years alone, Robbins Geller recovered $8.4 billion for investors – $3.4 billion more than any other law firm. With 200 lawyers in 10 offices, Robbins Geller is one of the largest plaintiffs' firms in the world, and the Firm's attorneys have obtained many of the largest securities class action recoveries in history, including the largest ever – $7.2 billion – in In re Enron Corp. Sec. Litig. Please visit the following page for more information:

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