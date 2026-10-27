INVESTOR ALERT: Pomerantz Law Firm Investigates Claims On Behalf Of Investors Of Scholastic Corporation - SCHL

The investigation concerns whether Scholastic and certain of its officers and/or directors have engaged in securities fraud or other unlawful business practices.

On September 24, 2026, Scholastic reported its financial results for the first quarter of its 2027 fiscal year. Among other items, Scholastic disclosed an adjusted loss of $3.63 per share, missing the consensus estimate of -$3.40 per share, as well as total revenue of $216.8 million, representing a 4% year-over-year decline. Scholastic also reported a 24% drop in its Education segment revenues, driven by tightening school budgets.

On this news, Scholastic's stock price fell $2.58 per share, or 7.41%, to close at $32.25 per share on September 25, 2026.

Pomerantz LLP, with offices in New York, Chicago, Los Angeles, London, Paris, and Tel Aviv, is acknowledged as one of the premier firms in the areas of corporate, securities, and antitrust class litigation. Founded by the late Abraham L. Pomerantz, known as the dean of the class action bar, Pomerantz pioneered the field of securities class actions. Today, more than 85 years later, Pomerantz continues in the tradition he established, fighting for the rights of the victims of securities fraud, breaches of fiduciary duty, and corporate misconduct. The Firm has recovered numerous multimillion-dollar damages awards on behalf of class members. See .

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CONTACT:

Danielle Peyton

Pomerantz LLP

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646-581-9980 ext. 7980