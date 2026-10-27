INVESTOR ALERT: Pomerantz Law Firm Investigates Claims On Behalf Of Investors Of Davita Inc. - DVA

The investigation concerns whether DaVita and certain of its officers and/or directors have engaged in securities fraud or other unlawful business practices.

On October 20, 2026, the U.S. Department of Health and Human Services (“HHS”) announced“a coordinated department-wide strategy focused on revitalizing American kidney care.” The new federal plan explicitly aims to target the heavily concentrated structure of the domestic dialysis market by introducing aggressive competition measures, penalizing established dominance, and transitioning incentives toward early-stage preventive care.

On this news, DaVita's stock price fell $11.65 per share, or 6.23%, to close at $175.35 per share on October 20, 2026.

Pomerantz LLP, with offices in New York, Chicago, Los Angeles, London, Paris, and Tel Aviv, is acknowledged as one of the premier firms in the areas of corporate, securities, and antitrust class litigation. Founded by the late Abraham L. Pomerantz, known as the dean of the class action bar, Pomerantz pioneered the field of securities class actions. Today, more than 85 years later, Pomerantz continues in the tradition he established, fighting for the rights of the victims of securities fraud, breaches of fiduciary duty, and corporate misconduct. The Firm has recovered numerous multimillion-dollar damages awards on behalf of class members. See .

Attorney advertising. Prior results do not guarantee similar outcomes.

CONTACT:

Danielle Peyton

Pomerantz LLP

...

646-581-9980 ext. 7980