GRID Alternatives And RE+ Announce Free Clean Energy Job Fair

MENAFN - GlobeNewsWire - Nasdaq) Job seekers who register for the Nov. 18 event will also receive complimentary admission to North America's largest clean energy industry expo

LAS VEGAS, Nev., Oct. 27, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Job seekers looking to launch or advance a career in clean energy can connect with employers and explore new opportunities at the RE+ Clean Energy Job Fair on Nov. 18, at the Las Vegas Convention Center. Hosted by GRID Alternatives, the Women of Renewable Industries and Sustainable Energy (WRISE), and Green Jobs Board, the job fair is free for job seekers, and everyone who registers will receive a complimentary pass to the RE+ Expo, North America's largest clean energy industry event.

The job fair will run from 11 a.m. to 2 p.m. and connect attendees with companies seeking talent with diverse, transferable skills. Whether entering the clean energy industry for the first time or bringing experience from another field, job seekers will have an opportunity to:



Meet top industry leaders

Explore career pathways Share resumes and interview with employers onsite

Key event partners include the Solar Energy Industries Association (SEIA) and Smart Electric Power Alliance (SEPA). The event is also sponsored by SOLV Energy, Chint Power Systems and Create Energy.

“The future of clean energy is about building sustainable careers. When we connect job seekers with employers, we bridge the gap between opportunity and talent, strengthen the workforce, and ensure that the people who need access to these careers have a seat at the table.” said Lyric Darru, Grants Manager of Workforce Development at GRID Alternatives.“By connecting job seekers directly with employers and opening the door to the broader RE+ expo at no cost, we're helping more people explore pathways into clean energy careers and ensuring the benefits of this growing industry reach more communities. We thank our partners and sponsors for their support in bringing this event to Las Vegas.”

“WRISE is excited to co-host this important event with GRID again this year,” said Lauren Friedman, Senior Manager of Programs and Events at WRISE.“The continued success of the job fair year over year speaks to the lasting strength and enthusiasm for our industry. We're glad to make these opportunities available to the WRISE membership and our larger clean energy community.”

In 2025, RE+ welcomed 37,000 clean energy professionals and more than 1,300 exhibitors, bringing together businesses and leaders across solar, energy storage, electric vehicles, grid technologies and other sectors. This year's conference will take place November 16–19 at the Las Vegas Convention Center.

RE+ Clean Energy Job Fair:



Date: Wednesday, November 18, 2026

Time: 11 a.m.–2 p.m. PT

Location: Las Vegas Convention Center, 3150 Paradise Road, Las Vegas, NV 8910

Admission: Free for all job seekers who register

Complimentary Benefit: Every registrant will also receive a pass to the RE+ expo, providing access to North America's largest clean energy industry event. Registration:

About GRID Alternatives

GRID Alternatives is a national nonprofit organization that makes renewable energy technology and training accessible to underserved communities. Through community partnerships and workforce development, GRID works to advance an equitable transition to clean energy.

About Women of Renewable Industries and Sustainable Energy

Women of Renewable Industries and Sustainable Energy (WRISE), formerly Women of Wind Energy (WoWE), was founded in 2005 to accelerate the transition to a sustainable and equitable energy future by igniting the collective power of the community. WRISE has local chapters across the US and Canada; national programming that includes the annual Leadership Forum, fellowships, the Speakers Bureau, mentoring, and webinar series; and a growing grassroots network of more than 25,000 participants. The organization is supported through hundreds of volunteer hours and the generous contributions of individuals and corporate partners. For more information about WRISE, visit .

Green Jobs Board

A climate tech start-up bridging the equity and inclusion gap within the green economy through conversations, resources, and pathways to bring more diverse talent into the environmental field.

CONTACT: Megan Daly GRID Alternatives 323-514-0078...