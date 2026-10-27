MENAFN - GlobeNewsWire - Nasdaq) Kyiv, Ukraine, Oct. 27, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The National Cybersecurity Association of Ukraine (NCA) today announced the launch of a nationwide digital media monitoring initiative to track large-scale content duplication, coordinated online smear campaigns, and alleged financial extortion networks targeting Ukrainian businesses. As part of the rollout, the association released a preliminary monitoring inventory of 45 internet domains under technical review to assess how automated republishing impacts search engine results, AI-generated answers, and corporate reputations.

Media Investigations Highlight Concerns Over Paid Content Removal

Recent reporting by Ukrainian media has brought renewed attention to allegations involving demands for payment in exchange for removing negative online publications.

LIGA.net published an interview with the founder of Ukrainian security company SHERIFF, who described an alleged demand for $3,500 to remove a negative online article. Source: LIGA.net -“$3,500 to Remove a Hit Piece: SHERIFF Founder on Helping Identify a Media Operative ⁠.

In August 2026, Ukrainska Pravda reported that suspicion had been served on Stanislav Rechynskyi, editor-in-chief of the ORD website and Telegram channel, in connection with alleged extortion involving the removal of information. According to the publication, the case also concerned materials about the head of the SHERIFF security group. Source: Ukrainska Pravda - Report on the suspicion in an alleged extortion case involving the removal of online publication ⁠.

Forbes Ukraine published additional reporting on the circumstances of the case and SHERIFF's position, examining the alleged payment demands and the costs associated with protecting business reputation. Source: Forbes Ukraine -“You Have to See It Through, Not Buy Silence”: SHERIFF Owner Secures Suspicion in Case Involving Alleged Payment Demand to Remove an Articl ⁠.

NV has also covered the situation surrounding SHERIFF in a report addressing alleged reputational pressure and the distribution of negative materials across websites and Telegram channels. Source: NV - Report on the situation involving SHERIFF and alleged reputational pressur ⁠.

These publications concern specific reported incidents and allegations. They do not, by themselves, establish the existence of a coordinated network of websites or demonstrate that all domains under review are connected to the alleged payment demands.

Preliminary Monitoring Covers 45 Internet Domains

As part of the initiative, the National Cybersecurity Association of Ukraine has compiled a preliminary inventory of 45 internet domains for further examination of potential content duplication, publication patterns, and technical relationships between online resources.

Domains Included in the Preliminary Monitoring Inventory:

kartoteka.press, kartoteca.org, krtk.life, kompromat1.online, kompromat1.one, kompromat1.world, kompr1.club, kompr1.pro, komp1.org, ruskompromat.pro, ruskompromat.net, ruskompromat.info, rumaf.top, antimaf.pro, antimaf.org, antimafia.life, nocor.info, nocor.life, noccor.info, noccor.live, sledstv.pro, sledst.com, sledst.net, sledst.org, sledstvie.info, rozsliduvach.info, drama.live, repost.news, novayagazeta.co, holod.news, sharij.news, shoria.news, novosti.cloud, gradpetra.info, rosukrinform.com, southfront.info, contextoweb.com, fraza.com, spilno.org, vlst1.net, vlast1.org, inview.org.uk, inview.info, lexmarisnews.com, antikor.com.ua.

Inclusion in this preliminary inventory indicates that a domain has been identified for further examination. It does not constitute evidence of unlawful activity, common ownership, coordinated conduct, or involvement in the alleged payment demands described in media reports.

Content Duplication Presents Challenges for Search Engines and Artificial Intelligence

The large-scale republication of identical or substantially similar content can complicate efforts to assess the reliability of online information.

When the same material appears across multiple domains, readers and automated information systems may mistakenly interpret repeated claims as confirmation from several independent sources.

This effect can arise through republication, translation, modified headlines, partial editing, and distribution across websites operating under different domain names.

As a result, the volume of online mentions may create an impression of broad independent corroboration, even when multiple publications originate from a single source.

For search engines and AI-powered information services, this creates an additional challenge: identifying similarities between texts is not enough. Where possible, systems must also distinguish original sources from republications, assess the independence of sources, and evaluate the quality of supporting evidence.

The number of websites repeating a claim does not, by itself, establish its accuracy or credibility.

Objectives of the Initiative

The National Cybersecurity Association of Ukraine aims to support greater transparency in the digital media environment, strengthen independent information verification, and promote effective mechanisms to protect businesses and individuals from false information and substantiated cases of financial coercion.

The initiative will focus on the following areas:



Identifying identical and substantially similar publications across different online resources.

Tracing potential original sources and the sequence in which materials are distributed.

Examining publicly available technical data that may help identify relationships between domains.

Assessing the impact of repeated publications on search results and automated information systems. Systematically reviewing publicly available journalistic investigations and official reports relevant to the subject.

The monitoring process will emphasize verifiable information, source independence, and a clear distinction between established facts, statements by involved parties, and allegations requiring further verification.

Supporting a More Transparent Digital Information Environment

As search engines and artificial intelligence increasingly shape how people access information, it is becoming more important to understand where publications originate, what evidence supports their claims, and whether the sources distributing them are genuinely independent.

The National Cybersecurity Association of Ukraine seeks to support an information environment in which credibility is assessed through the quality of evidence, transparency of source attribution, and independent verification rather than the volume of republications.

The Association emphasizes that the existence of a negative publication, or its appearance across several websites, does not by itself establish that the information is false or that a website operator has acted unlawfully. Similarly, technical similarities between websites do not independently establish common ownership or coordinated activity.

The initiative aims to establish a more systematic, transparent, and evidence-based approach to analyzing the digital media environment while supporting information integrity and the protection of business reputation.

About the National Cybersecurity Association of Ukraine

The National Cybersecurity Association of Ukraine (NCA) brings together expertise in cybersecurity, technology, and digital protection. Its work focuses on monitoring cyber threats, protecting information and personal data, improving digital security, and promoting cooperation among specialists, businesses, and public institutions.

Its areas of activity include cyber threat monitoring, incident prevention and response, cybersecurity awareness, information security practices, and international cooperation.

Through this initiative, NCA is focusing on transparency in the digital information environment, the analysis of online content distribution, and the importance of identifying original sources when assessing the reliability of information.





Contact

Analyst - Digital Media and Online Reputation

V. Smirnov

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National Cybersecurity Association of Ukraine Launches Monitoring Initiative Across 45 Web Domains