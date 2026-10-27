MPS Issues Guidance To WARN Act Layoff Notices Raising Workplace Violence Risk

MPS Security & Protection - Employee and Executive Protection for Layoffs. Stock image licensed from: Depositphotos/Yuliya Tsyhun

MPS Security & Protection offers WARN Act layoff guidance to help employers assess risks and protect employees and leadership during workforce reductions.

LOS ANGELES, CA, UNITED STATES, October 27, 2026 /EINPresswire / -- MPS Security & Protection has released risk guidance for employers managing layoffs connected to WARN Act notices. The guidance centers on proportionate, evidence-based steps rather than alarmist reaction, helping employers assess workplace hazards and protect remaining employees and leadership during the notice period.

For more details, the risk guidance is available at .

A WARN notice often becomes the first public signal that a layoff is underway, and under federal law it typically triggers a 60-day advance period before job losses take effect. Employers who use that window well treat the notice period as a planning head start, giving facility and HR leaders time to prepare the physical workplace before the layoff date arrives.

A WARN filing or public layoff announcement is, on its own, an administrative and legal event, and it says nothing about the likelihood of violence at a given site. Treating every departing employee as a potential threat is both unfair and counterproductive; a sounder approach assesses specific, site-level hazards and known concerns rather than assuming risk where none has been identified.

During the notice window, employers can take concrete steps to close gaps before they become problems, including reviewing entry and exit points, auditing access privileges and credentials, and confirming that reporting channels and threat-assessment procedures function as intended. The Occupational Safety and Health Administration points to measures such as video surveillance, added lighting, alarm systems, and limiting outsider access through identification as tools that scale to the hazard at hand.

A sound threat assessment weighs the nature and context of a concern alongside its target, apparent motivation, and capability, along with any relevant history or past behavior. The Federal Bureau of Investigation's guidance on this process favors structured evaluation over guesswork, and involving human resources, security personnel, and other relevant functions together, with clear reporting channels and documented findings, supports a process that holds up to later review.

A calm, proportionate uniformed presence can address identified needs without creating unnecessary alarm among remaining staff. Leadership tied directly to a layoff announcement may warrant added coordination, including controlled access and clear communication protocols, as part of broader executive protection planning. MPS Security & Protection, drawing on decades of experience in protective services, works with employers to scale these measures to the size and layout of a specific site ahead of a planned workforce reduction.

Employers preparing for a WARN-related layoff can request a confidential assessment customized to their site and timeline directly from MPS Security & Protection at .

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MPS Issues Guidance to WARN Act Layoff Notices Raising Workplace Violence Risk News Provided By Agency VISIBLE October 27, 2026, 22:09 GMT Share This Article Distribution channels: Business & Economy, Companies, Culture, Society & Lifestyle, Emergency Services, World & Regional



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