INVESTOR ALERT: Pomerantz Law Firm Investigates Claims On Behalf Of Investors Of Deep Fission, Inc. - FISN

The investigation concerns whether Deep Fission and certain of its officers and/or directors have engaged in securities fraud or other unlawful business practices.

On or around June 18, 2026, Deep Fission conducted its initial public offering (“IPO”), selling 2.5 million shares of stock priced at $16.00 per share. Then, on September 26, 2026, Iceberg Research published a short report asserting that the Company's underground borehole reactor technology was overhyped and unlikely to achieve commercial viability.

Following publication of the Iceberg Research report, Deep Fission's stock price fell $0.85 per share, or 10.9%, to close at $6.95 per share on September 24, 2026.

Pomerantz LLP, with offices in New York, Chicago, Los Angeles, London, Paris, and Tel Aviv, is acknowledged as one of the premier firms in the areas of corporate, securities, and antitrust class litigation. Founded by the late Abraham L. Pomerantz, known as the dean of the class action bar, Pomerantz pioneered the field of securities class actions. Today, more than 85 years later, Pomerantz continues in the tradition he established, fighting for the rights of the victims of securities fraud, breaches of fiduciary duty, and corporate misconduct. The Firm has recovered numerous multimillion-dollar damages awards on behalf of class members. See .

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CONTACT:

Danielle Peyton

Pomerantz LLP

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646-581-9980 ext. 7980