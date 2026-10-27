INVESTOR ALERT: Pomerantz Law Firm Investigates Claims On Behalf Of Investors Of Stitch Fix, Inc. - SFIX

The investigation concerns whether Stitch Fix and certain of its officers and/or directors have engaged in securities fraud or other unlawful business practices.

On September 23, 2026, Stitch Fix reported its fourth-quarter and full fiscal year 2026 financial results. The Company reported fourth-quarter net revenue of $324.4 million and an EPS loss of $0.02, along with a sequential decline in active clients, falling to 2.277 million (a 1.4% drop quarter-over-quarter).

On this news, Stitch Fix's stock price fell $0.61 per share, or 21.63%, to close at $2.21 per share on September 24, 2026.

Pomerantz LLP, with offices in New York, Chicago, Los Angeles, London, Paris, and Tel Aviv, is acknowledged as one of the premier firms in the areas of corporate, securities, and antitrust class litigation. Founded by the late Abraham L. Pomerantz, known as the dean of the class action bar, Pomerantz pioneered the field of securities class actions. Today, more than 85 years later, Pomerantz continues in the tradition he established, fighting for the rights of the victims of securities fraud, breaches of fiduciary duty, and corporate misconduct. The Firm has recovered numerous multimillion-dollar damages awards on behalf of class members. See .

Attorney advertising. Prior results do not guarantee similar outcomes.

CONTACT:

Danielle Peyton

Pomerantz LLP

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646-581-9980 ext. 7980