INVESTOR ALERT: Pomerantz Law Firm Investigates Claims On Behalf Of Investors Of Evolus, Inc. - EOLS

The investigation concerns whether Evolus and certain of its officers and/or directors have engaged in securities fraud or other unlawful business practices.

On October 2, 2026, a warning letter from the U.S. Food and Drug Administration (“FDA”) to Evolus was disclosed, in which the FDA flagged an Instagram promotion for the Company's wrinkle treatment Jeuveau as false or misleading. The FDA's letter said that the post improperly compared the prescription injectable to everyday beauty products while minimizing critical safety information, including Jeuveau's boxed warning regarding the distant spread of toxin effect, as well as objected to claims that Jeuveau could make frown lines completely“gone,” deliver“complete results,” and start working in as fast as two days.

On this news, Evolus's stock price fell $0.55 per share, or 7.15%, to close at $7.14 per share on October 2, 2026.

Pomerantz LLP, with offices in New York, Chicago, Los Angeles, London, Paris, and Tel Aviv, is acknowledged as one of the premier firms in the areas of corporate, securities, and antitrust class litigation. Founded by the late Abraham L. Pomerantz, known as the dean of the class action bar, Pomerantz pioneered the field of securities class actions. Today, more than 85 years later, Pomerantz continues in the tradition he established, fighting for the rights of the victims of securities fraud, breaches of fiduciary duty, and corporate misconduct. The Firm has recovered numerous multimillion-dollar damages awards on behalf of class members. See .

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Danielle Peyton

Pomerantz LLP

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646-581-9980 ext. 7980