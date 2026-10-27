INVESTOR ALERT: Pomerantz Law Firm Investigates Claims On Behalf Of Investors Of Integra Lifesciences Holding Corporation - IART

The investigation concerns whether Integra and certain of its officers and/or directors have engaged in securities fraud or other unlawful business practices.

On October 2, 2026, Integra pre-announced disappointing operational performance and cut its full-year 2026 revenue guidance range by $30.5 million at the midpoint. The Company revealed that severe flooding at its Cincinnati facility in July 2026 had caused widespread operational disruptions, impacting third-quarter revenues by roughly $7 million and creating an anticipated $15 million to $20 million headwind for the fourth quarter.

On this news, Integra's stock price fell $3.41 per share, or 21.2%, to close at $12.68 per share on October 2, 2026.

Then, on October 21, 2026, Integra released its finalized third-quarter 2026 financial results, confirming a revenue miss of $411.2 million against internal and analyst expectations. The Company admitted that the Cincinnati facility disruption was worse than originally anticipated and disclosed that execution pressure and competitive headwind constraints had driven an organic revenue contraction of 2.2% within its critical Tissue Reconstruction segment.

On this news, Integra's stock price fell $1.17 per share, or 8.76%, to close at $12.16 per share on October 21, 2026.

Pomerantz LLP, with offices in New York, Chicago, Los Angeles, London, Paris, and Tel Aviv, is acknowledged as one of the premier firms in the areas of corporate, securities, and antitrust class litigation. Founded by the late Abraham L. Pomerantz, known as the dean of the class action bar, Pomerantz pioneered the field of securities class actions. Today, more than 85 years later, Pomerantz continues in the tradition he established, fighting for the rights of the victims of securities fraud, breaches of fiduciary duty, and corporate misconduct. The Firm has recovered numerous multimillion-dollar damages awards on behalf of class members. See .

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CONTACT:

Danielle Peyton

Pomerantz LLP

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646-581-9980 ext. 7980