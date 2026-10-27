INVO Fertility Announces A 1:4 Reverse Stock Split Effective Pre-Market Opening On October 30, 2026

MENAFN - GlobeNewsWire - Nasdaq) SARASOTA, Fla., Oct. 27, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- INVO Fertility, Inc. (“INVO”) (NASDAQ: IVF), a healthcare company focused on the establishment, acquisition and operation of fertility clinics and related businesses and technologies, announced today that it will effect a 1-for-4 reverse split of its issued and outstanding and of its authorized common stock effective as of 12:01 a.m. Eastern Time on October 30, 2026. Commencing with the opening of trading on The Nasdaq Capital Market on October 30, 2026, the Company's common stock will trade on a post-split basis under the same trading symbol,“IVF”.

As a result of the reverse stock split, the CUSIP number for the Company's common stock will be 44984F872. As a result of the reverse stock split, every 4 shares of issued and outstanding common stock will be exchanged for 1 share of common stock. Registered holders of record who would otherwise hold a fractional share will be rounded up to the next whole share. Beneficial holders holding shares in street name through a broker or nominee who would otherwise be entitled to receive a fractional share will receive a cash payment for such fractional interest, the amount of which will be determined and administered by the applicable broker or nominee in accordance with their standard procedures. Immediately after the reverse stock split becomes effective, the company will have approximately 1,192,841 shares of common stock issued and outstanding. In addition, a proportionate adjustment will be made to the company's authorized shares of common stock such that the Company shall have 62,500,000 shares of authorized common stock after the effective time of the reverse stock split.

About INVO Fertility

We are a healthcare services fertility company dedicated to expanding assisted reproductive technology (“ART”) care to patients in need. Our principal commercial strategy is focused on building, acquiring and operating fertility clinics and related businesses and technologies. Our acquisition strategy focuses on U.S.-based, profitable fertility clinics. Our clinics offer a variety of fertility services, including in vitro fertilization (“IVF”) and the intravaginal culture (“IVC”) enabled by our INVOcell®. We have four fertility clinics in the United States. We also continue to engage in the sale and distribution of our INVOcell technology solution into third-party owned and operated fertility clinics. INVOcell is a proprietary and revolutionary medical device, and the first to allow fertilization and early embryo development to take place in vivo within the woman's body. For more information, please visit .

Safe Harbor Statement

This release includes forward-looking statements within the meaning of Section 27A of the Securities Act of 1933, as amended, and Section 21E of the Securities Exchange Act of 1934, as amended. The Company invokes the protections of the Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995. All statements regarding our expected future financial position, results of operations, cash flows, financing plans, business strategies, products and services, competitive positions, growth opportunities, plans and objectives of management for future operations, as well as statements that include words such as "anticipate," "if," "believe," "plan," "estimate," "expect," "intend," "may," "could," "should," "will," and other similar expressions are forward-looking statements. All forward-looking statements involve risks, uncertainties, and contingencies, many of which are beyond our control, which may cause actual results, performance, or achievements to differ materially from anticipated results, performance, or achievements. Factors that may cause actual results to differ materially from those in the forward-looking statements include those set forth in our filings at We are under no obligation to (and expressly disclaim any such obligation to) update or alter our forward-looking statements, whether as a result of new information, future events, or otherwise.

For more information, please contact:

INVO Fertility, Inc.

Steve Shum, CEO

978-878-9505

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Investor Contact

Lytham Partners, LLC

Robert Blum

602-889-9700

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