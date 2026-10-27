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Clearfield Sets Fiscal Fourth Quarter 2026 Earnings Call For Tuesday, November 10Th, 2026


Date: 2026-10-27 06:05:23

(MENAFN- GlobeNewsWire - Nasdaq) MINNEAPOLIS, Oct. 27, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Clearfield, Inc. (NASDAQ: CLFD), a leader in fiber connectivity solutions for telecom, data center, and network infrastructure environments, today announced that it will release results for the fourth quarter of fiscal 2026, ended September 30, 2026, on Tuesday, November 10th, 2026, after the close of the market. The company will host a conference call at 5:00 p.m. Eastern time (4:00 p.m. Central time) to discuss its financial results with the investment community.

Financial results will be available on the Investor Relations section of the company's website along with a shareholder letter.

Date: Tuesday, November 10, 2026
Time: 5:00 p.m. Eastern time (4:00 p.m. Central time)
U.S. dial-in: 1-844-501-2063
International dial-in: 1-412-365-5136

The conference call will be webcast live and available for replay here.

An audio replay of the call will be available after 8:00 p.m. Eastern time on the same day through November 24, 2026.

U.S. replay dial-in: 1-844-512-2921
International replay dial-in: 1-412-317-6671
Replay ID: 10212806

About Clearfield, Inc.

Clearfield, Inc. (NASDAQ: CLFD) designs, manufactures, and distributes fiber optic management, protection, and delivery solutions that enable high-performance connectivity across a wide range of markets, helping to close the digital divide. Clearfield's labor lite, craft-friendly platform is leveraged by community broadband providers, MSOs, incumbent service providers, ISPs, data centers, wireless providers, IoT networks, the military, municipalities, and cooperatives to connect homes, businesses, and critical infrastructure faster and more efficiently. Headquartered in Minneapolis, MN, Clearfield deploys more than a million fiber ports each year. For more information, visit .

Investor Relations Contact: Greg McNiff
The Blueshirt Group
773-485-7191
...

Source: Clearfield, Inc.


MENAFN27102026004107003653ID1111875514


GlobeNewsWire - Nasdaq

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