BROTHERS IN RECOVERY: HOW A SHARED MISSION IS CHANGING IN-HOME DETOX

Fred Bass and Austin Pollard from Elite Home Detox

A decade after meeting in treatment, Fred Bass and Austin Pollard bring private, medically supervised detox to clients' homes through Elite Home Detox.

HOUSTON, TX, UNITED STATES, October 27, 2026 /EINPresswire / -- What began as a chance encounter in a Los Angeles treatment center roughly a decade ago grew into a lasting brotherhood rooted in recovery and a shared purpose: helping people through some of the most vulnerable moments of their lives. Fred and Austin came together around a belief that people seeking recovery deserve care grounded in dignity, compassion, and hope.When Fred and Austin first met in 2015, Fred was an early-career behavioral health technician, and Austin was a client working toward sobriety. Their connection deepened over the years as both devoted their lives to supporting people in recovery. Today, that shared mission guides their work at Elite Home Detox, where clients can receive medically supervised detox in the comfort and privacy of home."We didn't set out to build a company together. We came together with a shared purpose to help people in need. What grew from that mission has been more than we ever expected, and we consider it a blessing to be able to use our experience to help others find a better way forward," said Fred.Over the years that followed, Fred and Austin found different ways to serve people affected by addiction. Their paths were distinct, but the purpose behind them was the same: to make recovery feel possible, personal, and supported.Fred has spent more than a decade helping individuals and families navigate behavioral health care. His work has often involved coordinating discreet support for people whose circumstances require an exceptional level of privacy, safety, and compassion.Austin, a singer-songwriter whose music has been featured on Netflix, Hulu, and HBO, has used his platform and lived experience to advocate for recovery. He has become a trusted voice for musicians, artists, and others who may be fighting for sobriety in silence.Those paths eventually converged around a simple conviction: people should be able to ask for help without giving up their dignity or privacy. Over their careers, Fred and Austin estimate they have helped nearly 5,000 people seeking recovery.For Fred and Austin, Elite Home Detox is an extension of their brotherhood and shared commitment to service. Every client is met as a person first, with care designed to protect privacy, preserve dignity, and support the next step toward lasting recovery.About Elite Home DetoxElite Home Detox is a premier provider of in-home addiction recovery and wellness services across the United States. Specializing in medically supervised detox, personalized treatment plans, and holistic support, the company brings safe, confidential care directly to clients in the comfort of their own homes. Its team of licensed professionals is dedicated to making recovery accessible, private, and effective for alcohol, opioids, and other substances.About Fred BassFred Bass is a behavioral health leader and recovery advocate with more than a decade of experience helping individuals and families navigate addiction treatment. As CEO of Elite Home Detox, Fred is committed to making recovery safer, more private, and more compassionate for people from all walks of life.About Austin PollardAustin Pollard is a singer-songwriter, artist, and recovery advocate with more than a decade of experience in the behavioral health space. His music has been featured on Netflix, Hulu, and HBO. Austin works directly with musicians and artists on their path to sobriety and uses his platform to remind others that recovery is possible.

Fred Bass

Elite Home Detox

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BROTHERS IN RECOVERY: HOW A SHARED MISSION IS CHANGING IN-HOME DETOX News Provided By GroupFractal Inc. October 27, 2026, 21:50 GMT Share This Article Distribution channels: Beauty & Hair Care, Business & Economy, Culture, Society & Lifestyle, Healthcare & Pharmaceuticals Industry, Sports, Fitness & Recreation



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