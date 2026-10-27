Spinecradle Announces That It Has Received Kickstarter's 'Project We Love' Designation.

Science + Ergonomics = Aaahhh

Nearly everyone has experienced arriving after a long flight exhausted because sleep was impossible. SpineCradle was created to change that experience.

- Larry MorganCARLSBAD, CA, UNITED STATES, October 27, 2026 /EINPresswire / -- Unfortunately too many travelers accept poor sleep and stiff necks as an unavoidable part of flying. SpineCradle believes they shouldn't have to. Combining ergonomic design with established principles of spinal alignment, the company's patented inflatable support system is helping travelers rediscover comfortable sleep while sitting upright.Nearly everyone has experienced arriving after a long flight exhausted because sleep was impossible. SpineCradle was created to change that experience.SpineCradle has already earned Kickstarter 's coveted "Project We Love" designation and is proving that better posture leads to better rest. Built on the simple philosophy that Science + Ergonomics = Aaahhh, SpineCradle helps travelers sleep comfortably while sitting upright on airplanes, trains, buses, automobiles, and virtually any seated environment.Established ergonomic principles and published sleep research suggest that proper spinal support can improve comfort in a seated position. Guidance from sleep medicine experts and university studies indicates that maintaining the spine in a neutral, well supported position reduces unnecessary stress on muscles and joints and promotes greater comfort. Likewise, ergonomic and sleep specialists have long recognized that supporting the natural curves of the spine is intended to provide ergonomic support during seated travel.If a product design incorporates three support zones that support the back, lumbar region, and upper body while seated it will help users maintain a more natural seated posture throughout their journey."Many people have accepted poor sleep while sitting as simply part of travel," said Mike, Co-Founder of SpineCradle. "We didn't. SpineCradle was designed around one simple principle: The body wants to relax. It simply needs the right support. Once we stopped trying to support only the head and started supporting the spine, everything changed. That's where better sleep begins.""The travel industry has tried to solve sleep by supporting the head," said Larry Morgan, CEO of SpineCradle, "We asked a different question: What if the answer starts with the spine? By supporting the back and lumbar region first, the head becomes more stable. That's the breakthrough behind SpineCradle. Our goal was to apply established ergonomic principles to a common travel challenge, and the Kickstarter response suggests there is significant interest in products designed to improve comfort while sitting for extended periods."For many travelers, the future of travel comfort may begin with a better posture. Science + Ergonomics = AaahhhTMWhether traveling across the country, commuting to work, or simply relaxing at home, SpineCradle gives people a new way to experience restorative comfort while seated.________________________________________Media ContactLarry MorganChief Executive OfficerSpineCradleTM...________________________________________About SpineCradleSpineCradleTM is a California-based company dedicated to helping people sleep comfortably while sitting upright. Its patented inflatable support system combines ergonomic engineering with adjustable spinal support to improve comfort during travel by air, rail, automobile, bus, and in everyday seating. SpineCradle's mission is simple: transform upright sitting into restorative rest through its unique ergonomic solution.Science + Ergonomics = AaahhhTM________________________________________DisclaimerSpineCradle is an ergonomic comfort and travel accessory. It is not a medical device and is not intended to diagnose, treat, cure, or prevent any disease or medical condition. References to posture, comfort, or spinal alignment describe ergonomic support and user comfort and should not be interpreted as medical claims.

Larry Morgan

Ergonomic Engineering

+1 760-576-6250

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SpineCradle announces that it has received Kickstarter's 'Project We Love' designation. News Provided By Ergonomic Engineering October 27, 2026, 21:56 GMT Share This Article Distribution channels: Aviation & Aerospace Industry, Consumer Goods, Sports, Fitness & Recreation, Technology, Travel & Tourism Industry



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