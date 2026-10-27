The Integration Group (TIG) Welcomes Paul Ainsworth As CFO To Support Continued Growth And Transformation

Paul Ainsworth

MARSHALLTOWN, IA, UNITED STATES, October 27, 2026 /EINPresswire / -- The Integration Group (TIG), a leading integrated supply chain solutions provider, is pleased to announce the addition of Paul Ainsworth as Chief Financial Officer (CFO). With more than 25 years of international experience leading high-growth, private equity-backed organizations, Ainsworth brings extensive expertise in strategic finance, operational improvement, mergers and acquisitions, capital raising, and organizational transformation to TIG's leadership team.Ainsworth joins TIG at an important point in the company's continued growth. As TIG expands its capabilities, geographic footprint, and customer base, his experience leading organizations through significant periods of transformation will help strengthen the company's financial and operational foundation while supporting its long-term growth strategy.“Paul brings an exceptional combination of financial expertise, operational leadership, and experience managing growth and transformation,” said Michael Schoenfeld, CEO of The Integration Group.“His track record of driving results, executing acquisitions, raising capital, and building high-performing teams makes him an excellent addition to the TIG leadership team. We're excited to have him on board as we continue building on the momentum we've created.”A Proven Track Record of Growth and TransformationThroughout his career, Ainsworth has served as CFO across a diverse range of industries, including environmental services, logistics, manufacturing, and precision engineering. His experience has centered on helping high-growth organizations improve performance while successfully navigating complex financial and operational challenges.Most recently, at Cozzini Bros, Ainsworth helped drive more than 600% EBITDA growth over four years, raised more than $130 million in debt and equity, and oversaw more than 20 acquisitions. His work earned him recognition as a finalist for the FEI CFO of the Year Award in 2023.A Chartered Accountant qualified through the Institute of Chartered Accountants in England and Wales (ICAEW), Ainsworth also holds an Advanced Corporate Finance Diploma from INSEAD. He earned a BS in Molecular Biology and Biochemistry from Durham University and completed executive education at Northwestern University's Kellogg School of Management.Beyond his financial expertise, Ainsworth is known for his ability to make complex business challenges accessible to stakeholders across an organization and for building high-performing teams focused on measurable results.Supporting TIG's Next ChapterAinsworth's addition to TIG's executive team further strengthens the company's leadership capabilities as it continues to expand its integrated supply chain offerings and pursue opportunities for sustainable growth.“I'm excited to join TIG at such an important stage in the company's development,” said Ainsworth.“The organization has built a strong platform for growth, and I'm looking forward to working with the team to strengthen the business, support our customers, and help TIG realize its long-term potential.”Outside of work, Ainsworth is married to Jules and has two children who recently graduated from college. He is a passionate Formula 1 and soccer fan and enjoys music.About The Integration GroupHeadquartered in Marshalltown, Iowa, The Integration Group (TIG) is a leading provider of contract-logistics and aftermarket supply-chain solutions that serves customers across the automotive, agriculture, animal feed, food, chemical, and industrial equipment sectors.TIG delivers a comprehensive suite of value-added services designed to optimize supply-chain performance and enhance operational efficiency. These services include supplier sourcing and management, product procurement, assembly and kitting, blending, packaging, supply-chain and inventory management solutions, order fulfillment and returns processing, and sales and marketing support. For more information, visit theintegrationgroup or follow TIG on LinkedIn.

Erin Westergaard

The Integration Group

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The Integration Group (TIG) Welcomes Paul Ainsworth as CFO to Support Continued Growth and Transformation News Provided By The Integration Group October 27, 2026, 21:57 GMT Share This Article Distribution channels: Shipping, Storage & Logistics



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