JBLU Stock Soars To Best Day In 18 Months After CEO Geraghty Calms Credit Concerns, Highlights Business Progress



JetBlue CEO Joanna Geraghty told Reuters that the carrier is not engaged in discussions with creditors or weighing debt restructuring plans.

Company data reveals that JetBlue's net loss in the nine months ending September nearly doubled to $823 million, driven by a 61% surge in third-quarter fuel expenses. Despite burning through $273 million in operational cash during the first three quarters of 2026, management insists the airline holds sufficient liquidity.

JetBlue Airways (JBLU) is actively pushing back against market skepticism regarding its financial stability, with Chief Executive Officer Joanna Geraghty stating to Reuters that the carrier is neither holding talks with creditors nor evaluating any form of debt restructuring.

The statements come as investor worries mount after a sharp decline in JetBlue's market valuation and amid media reports that JBLU creditors had engaged debt restructuring specialists PJT Partners and Akin Gump, casting doubt on the airline's capacity to handle its roughly $8.4 billion in total debt.

"We are not in talks with our creditors," Geraghty told Reuters. "Part of today, as I mentioned, was to really set the record straight that we're making progress in the underlying business." Furthermore, Geraghty confirmed that the carrier is not pursuing financial backing from the U.S. government.

JBLU stock soared about 19% on Tuesday, its best single-day jump since April last year.

Bond Market Pressures

Approximately $2 billion in bonds tied to the airline's TrueBlue frequent-flyer program plummeted to roughly $47 per $100 of debt from near $80 at the beginning of the month. This steep valuation drop drove yields past 30%, highlighting heightened market skepticism.

"Our results tell a very different story from what our bondholders are communicating out there in the market," Geraghty noted in an interview with Reuters.

The carrier's financial strain is compounded by macro challenges, mostly soaring jet fuel prices.

Although third-quarter ticket revenue climbed 21%, JetBlue's net loss nearly doubled to $823 million across the first nine months of the year, mostly on account of a 61% jump in fuel costs.

JBLU's Liquidity Assurance

To reassure stakeholders, executives emphasized that JetBlue maintains $2.2 billion in total liquidity alongside roughly $7 billion in unpledged assets available to secure extra capital. Quarterly disclosures confirm that existing resources are sufficient to cover operational requirements for the next year.

Looking ahead, the airline anticipates securing an additional $250 million via aircraft-backed financing in the fourth quarter. Leadership is also eyeing alternative revenue channels-such as the Paisly travel platform, venture investments, and co-branded credit card deals-to support its turnaround.

JetBlue maintains its strategic timeline, targeting a return to operating profitability by 2027 and positive free cash flow generation by 2028.

JBLU Stock: Retail View

Retail sentiment on Stocktwits was 'extremely bullish' with 'extremely high' message volumes.

JBLU stock has dropped 39% year-to-date.

For updates and corrections, email newsroom[at]stocktwits[dot]com.