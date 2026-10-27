Vantive Announces $100 Million Investment In Mountain Home, Arkansas Facility

MENAFN - GlobeNewsWire - Nasdaq) Vantive plans to expand operations, create 175 jobs over next four years

MOUNTAIN HOME, Ark., Oct. 27, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Vantive, a vital organ therapy company with a 70-year legacy of kidney care innovation, is announcing a new $100 million investment to expand its operations in Mountain Home, Arkansas, which will create hundreds of new jobs and modernize its facilities. The company plans to create up to 175 new jobs over the next four years, starting with 75 in the first year.

“This is an exciting milestone for Mountain Home, for Vantive, and for the patients we serve around the world,” said Chris Toth, CEO of Vantive.“Our investment builds on our longstanding partnership with this community and reflects our confidence in the exceptional Mountain Home team. As demand for our therapies continues to grow, this expansion will increase our capacity, create new jobs, and help ensure that patients worldwide have access to the home dialysis products they rely on. The Mountain Home team plays a critical role in advancing our mission to extend lives and expand possibilities, and we are proud to continue growing our presence and employee base here in Arkansas.”

Vantive announced the new investment at the Mountain Home facility on Tuesday. Governor Sarah Huckabee Sanders, along with state and local officials, joined Vantive executives and team members to celebrate the announcement.

“Vantive represents the kind of business we want as a cornerstone of Arkansas communities: one that improves patients' lives while investing in the people who drive its success,” said Governor Sanders. “This investment is a leap forward in Vantive's commitment to advancing kidney care while simultaneously expanding opportunity for Arkansans and strengthening Mountain Home's workforce and economy for years to come.”

Vantive develops and delivers products and services focused on chronic disease management and critical care intervention. The company is working to make dialysis easier to start, manage and sustain by enabling more patients around the world to receive therapy at home, while expanding its kidney care platform to advance a more integrated approach to addressing organ failure in the intensive care unit (ICU) setting. The Mountain Home facility is a critical part of Vantive's global supply chain, serving as a key manufacturing site for essential components of home dialysis therapies used by patients around the world. Vantive currently has approximately 800 employees in Mountain Home.

The $100 million investment will be utilized for a range of capital expenditures for the Mountain Home site, including a new tubing line, new sterilizers, new compressors, a new chemistry lab, and other expansion projects. This investment builds upon a long-standing 60-year history in the Mountain Home facility, and adds to the $100 million in past investments that were made over the last few years and completed in 2025.

“When I look at Vantive's expansion, I think about the 800 people already working here, the hundreds more who may have that opportunity, and the fact that a company helping patients receive life-sustaining dialysis at home is choosing to grow right here in Mountain Home,” said Dr. Dani Autrey, President and CEO of the North Central Arkansas Economic Alliance.”

Vantive will be adding approximately 175 employees over four years, including 75 new employees expected to be added in the coming year. Employees will be hired for a range of high-skill, technical roles, including engineering.

Additional information about future Vantive career opportunities in Mountain Home will be posted here as they become available.

About Vantive

Vantive is a vital organ therapy company on a mission to extend lives and expand possibilities for patients and care teams globally. For 70 years, our team has driven meaningful innovations in kidney care. Today, Vantive's people, solutions and services deliver over 1 million touchpoints each day to patients around the world. As we build on our legacy, we are focused on elevating the dialysis experience through digital solutions and advanced services, while looking beyond kidney care and investing in transforming vital organ therapies. Our goal is to provide therapies that fit more easily into providers' practices and patients' lives. Greater flexibility and efficiency in therapy administration for care teams, and longer, fuller lives for patients-that is what Vantive aspires to deliver. For more information, visit

About the Arkansas Economic Development Commission

At AEDC, we know economic advancement doesn't happen by accident. We work strategically with businesses and communities to create strong economic opportunities, making Arkansas the natural choice for success. AEDC is a division of the Arkansas Department of Commerce. To learn more, visit ArkansasEDC.com.

A photo accompanying this announcement is available at

“When an industry leader like Vantive decides to invest in a community, it sends a message that they have confidence in that area – and with Vantive's $100 million investment, they are showing their confidence in Mountain Home, Arkansas,”