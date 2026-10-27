NOV Reports Third Quarter 2026 Earnings
| NOV INC.
CONSOLIDATED STATEMENTS OF INCOME (Unaudited)
(In millions, except per share data)
| Three Months Ended
| Nine Months Ended
| September 30,
| June 30,
| September 30,
| 2026
| 2025
| 2026
| 2026
| 2025
|Revenue:
|Energy Equipment
|$
|1,220
|$
|1,247
|$
|1,218
|$
|3,628
|$
|3,600
|Energy Products and Services
|1,057
|971
|974
|2,928
|2,988
|Eliminations
|(51
|)
|(42
|)
|(58
|)
|(144
|)
|(121
|)
|Total revenue
|2,226
|2,176
|2,134
|6,412
|6,467
|Gross profit
|439
|412
|521
|1,339
|1,305
|Gross profit %
|19.7
|%
|18.9
|%
|24.4
|%
|20.9
|%
|20.2
|%
|Selling, general, and administrative
|297
|305
|328
|957
|903
|Operating profit
|142
|107
|193
|382
|402
|Interest expense, net
|(12
|)
|(11
|)
|(13
|)
|(36
|)
|(34
|)
|Equity loss in unconsolidated affiliates
|(7
|)
|(11
|)
|(5
|)
|(15
|)
|(10
|)
|Other expense, net
|-
|(12
|)
|(18
|)
|(16
|)
|(49
|)
|Income before income taxes
|123
|73
|157
|315
|309
|Provision for income taxes
|28
|29
|41
|84
|77
|Net income
|95
|44
|116
|231
|232
|Net income attributable to noncontrolling interests
|5
|2
|4
|10
|9
|Net income attributable to Company
|$
|90
|$
|42
|$
|112
|$
|221
|$
|223
|Per share data:
|Basic
|$
|0.25
|$
|0.11
|$
|0.31
|$
|0.62
|$
|0.59
|Diluted
|$
|0.25
|$
|0.11
|$
|0.31
|$
|0.61
|$
|0.59
|Weighted average shares outstanding:
|Basic
|357
|370
|359
|359
|375
|Diluted
|360
|371
|362
|363
|377
| NOV INC.
CONSOLIDATED BALANCE SHEETS (Unaudited)
(In millions)
|September 30,
|December 31,
|2026
|2025
|ASSETS
|(Unaudited)
|Current assets:
|Cash and cash equivalents
|$
|1,058
|$
|1,552
|Receivables, net
|1,835
|1,701
|Inventories, net
|1,956
|1,799
|Contract assets
|736
|596
|Prepaid and other current assets
|226
|172
|Total current assets
|5,811
|5,820
|Property, plant and equipment, net
|1,993
|2,050
|Lease right-of-use assets
|493
|502
|Goodwill and intangibles, net
|2,016
|2,037
|Other assets
|911
|882
|Total assets
|$
|11,224
|$
|11,291
|LIABILITIES AND STOCKHOLDERS' EQUITY
|Current liabilities:
|Accounts payable
|$
|858
|$
|831
|Accrued liabilities
|825
|822
|Contract liabilities
|515
|565
|Current portion of lease liabilities
|99
|101
|Current portion of long-term debt
|13
|30
|Accrued income taxes
|7
|57
|Total current liabilities
|2,317
|2,406
|Long-term debt
|1,694
|1,688
|Lease liabilities
|513
|521
|Other liabilities
|392
|354
|Total liabilities
|4,916
|4,969
|Total stockholders' equity
|6,308
|6,322
|Total liabilities and stockholders' equity
|$
|11,224
|$
|11,291
| NOV INC.
CONSOLIDATED STATEMENTS OF CASH FLOWS (Unaudited)
(In millions)
|Three Months Ended
|Nine Months Ended
|September 30,
|September 30,
|2026
|2026
|2025
|Cash flows from operating activities:
|Net income
|$
|95
|$
|231
|$
|232
|Adjustments to reconcile net income to net cash provided by operating activities:
|Depreciation and amortization
|93
|278
|265
|Working capital, net
|(251
|)
|(646
|)
|(15
|)
|Other operating items, net
|104
|169
|196
|Net cash provided by operating activities
|41
|32
|678
|Cash flows from investing activities:
|Purchases of property, plant and equipment
|(88
|)
|(234
|)
|(274
|)
|Business acquisitions, net of cash acquired
|(8
|)
|(21
|)
|-
|Proceeds from sales of fixed assets
|8
|53
|-
|Other
|-
|-
|8
|Net cash used in investing activities
|(88
|)
|(202
|)
|(266
|)
|Cash flows from financing activities:
|Borrowings against lines of credit and other debt
|1
|1
|2
|Payments against lines of credit and other debt
|-
|(13
|)
|(17
|)
|Cash dividends paid
|(32
|)
|(129
|)
|(163
|)
|Share repurchases
|(15
|)
|(145
|)
|(230
|)
|Other
|(7
|)
|(30
|)
|(43
|)
|Net cash used in financing activities
|(53
|)
|(316
|)
|(451
|)
|Effect of exchange rates on cash
|(6
|)
|(8
|)
|16
|Decrease in cash and cash equivalents
|(106
|)
|(494
|)
|(23
|)
|Cash and cash equivalents, beginning of period
|1,164
|1,552
|1,230
|Cash and cash equivalents, end of period
|$
|1,058
|$
|1,058
|$
|1,207
NOV INC.
RECONCILIATION OF GAAP TO NON-GAAP MEASURES (Unaudited)
(In millions)
Presented below is a reconciliation of cash flow from operating activities to“Free Cash Flow”. The Company defines Free Cash Flow as cash flow from operating activities less purchases of property, plant and equipment, or“capital expenditures” and Excess Free Cash Flow as cash flows from operations less capital expenditures and other investments, including acquisitions and divestitures. Management believes this is important information to provide because it is used by management to evaluate the Company's operational performance and trends between periods and manage the business. Management also believes this information may be useful to investors and analysts to gain a better understanding of the Company's results of ongoing operations. Free Cash Flow and Excess Free Cash Flow are not intended to replace GAAP financial measures.
| Three Months Ended
| Nine Months Ended
| September 30,
| September 30,
| 2026
| 2026
| 2025
|Total cash flows provided by operating activities
|$
|41
|$
|32
|$
|678
|Capital expenditures
|(88
|)
|(234
|)
|(274
|)
|Free Cash Flow
|$
|(47
|)
|$
|(202
|)
|$
|404
|Business acquisitions, net of cash acquired
|(8
|)
|(21
|)
|-
|Excess Free Cash Flow
|$
|(55
|)
|$
|(223
|)
|$
|404
NOV INC.
RECONCILIATION OF GAAP TO NON-GAAP MEASURES, CONT. (Unaudited)
(In millions)
Presented below is a reconciliation of operating profit to Adjusted operating profit and Net Income to Adjusted EBITDA. The Company defines Adjusted operating profit as operating profit excluding gains and losses on fixed assets, and, when applicable, pre-tax Other Items. The Company defines Adjusted EBITDA as operating profit excluding depreciation, amortization, gains and losses on fixed assets, and, when applicable, pre-tax Other Items. Adjusted EBITDA % is a ratio showing Adjusted EBITDA as a percentage of sales. Management believes this is important information to provide because it is used by management to evaluate the Company's operational performance and trends between periods and manage the business. Management also believes this information may be useful to investors and analysts to gain a better understanding of the Company's results of ongoing operations. Adjusted operating profit, Adjusted EBITDA and Adjusted EBITDA % are not intended to replace GAAP financial measures, such as Net Income and operating profit %. Pre-tax Other Items include gain on business divestiture, impairment, restructure, severance, facility closure costs and inventory charges and credits.
| Three Months Ended
| Nine Months Ended
| September 30,
| June 30,
| September 30,
| 2026
| 2025
| 2026
| 2026
| 2025
|Operating profit:
|Energy Equipment
|$
|122
|$
|130
|$
|177
|$
|392
|$
|386
|Energy Products and Services
|88
|38
|85
|199
|204
|Eliminations and corporate costs
|(68
|)
|(61
|)
|(69
|)
|(209
|)
|(188
|)
|Total operating profit
|$
|142
|$
|107
|$
|193
|$
|382
|$
|402
|Operating profit %:
|Energy Equipment
|10.0
|%
|10.4
|%
|14.5
|%
|10.8
|%
|10.7
|%
|Energy Products and Services
|8.3
|%
|3.9
|%
|8.7
|%
|6.8
|%
|6.8
|%
|Eliminations and corporate costs
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|Total operating profit %
|6.4
|%
|4.9
|%
|9.0
|%
|6.0
|%
|6.2
|%
|Pre-tax Other Items, net:
|Energy Equipment
|$
|14
|$
|21
|$
|2
|$
|25
|$
|33
|Energy Products and Services
|7
|41
|9
|24
|52
|Corporate
|7
|3
|6
|33
|12
|Total pre-tax Other Items
|$
|28
|$
|65
|$
|17
|$
|82
|$
|97
|(Gain) loss on fixed assets:
|Energy Equipment
|$
|22
|$
|(1
|)
|$
|(7
|)
|$
|15
|$
|(2
|)
|Energy Products and Services
|(4
|)
|(2
|)
|(13
|)
|(16
|)
|(4
|)
|Corporate
|-
|-
|-
|-
|4
|Total (gain) loss on fixed assets
|$
|18
|$
|(3
|)
|$
|(20
|)
|$
|(1
|)
|$
|(2
|)
|Adjusted operating profit:
|Energy Equipment
|$
|158
|$
|150
|$
|172
|$
|432
|$
|417
|Energy Products and Services
|91
|77
|81
|207
|252
|Eliminations and corporate costs
|(61
|)
|(58
|)
|(63
|)
|(176
|)
|(172
|)
|Adjusted operating profit
|$
|188
|$
|169
|$
|190
|$
|463
|$
|497
|Depreciation & amortization:
|Energy Equipment
|$
|29
|$
|30
|$
|28
|$
|86
|$
|86
|Energy Products and Services
|62
|58
|63
|186
|174
|Corporate
|2
|1
|2
|6
|5
|Total depreciation & amortization
|$
|93
|$
|89
|$
|93
|$
|278
|$
|265
|Adjusted EBITDA:
|Energy Equipment
|$
|187
|$
|180
|$
|200
|$
|518
|$
|503
|Energy Products and Services
|153
|135
|144
|393
|426
|Eliminations and corporate costs
|(59
|)
|(57
|)
|(61
|)
|(170
|)
|(167
|)
|Total Adjusted EBITDA
|$
|281
|$
|258
|$
|283
|$
|741
|$
|762
|Adjusted EBITDA %:
|Energy Equipment
|15.3
|%
|14.4
|%
|16.4
|%
|14.3
|%
|14.0
|%
|Energy Products and Services
|14.5
|%
|13.9
|%
|14.8
|%
|13.4
|%
|14.3
|%
|Eliminations and corporate costs
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|Total Adjusted EBITDA %
|12.6
|%
|11.9
|%
|13.3
|%
|11.6
|%
|11.8
|%
| NOV INC.
RECONCILIATION OF GAAP TO NON-GAAP MEASURES, CONT. (Unaudited)
(In millions)
| Three Months Ended
| Nine Months Ended
| September 30,
| June 30,
| September 30,
| 2026
| 2025
| 2026
| 2026
| 2025
|Reconciliation of Adjusted operating profit and Adjusted EBITDA:
|GAAP net income attributable to Company
|$
|90
|$
|42
|$
|112
|$
|221
|$
|223
|Noncontrolling interests
|5
|2
|4
|10
|9
|Provision for income taxes
|28
|29
|41
|84
|77
|Interest and financial costs
|21
|22
|21
|64
|66
|Interest income
|(9
|)
|(11
|)
|(8
|)
|(28
|)
|(32
|)
|Equity loss in unconsolidated affiliates
|7
|11
|5
|15
|10
|Other expense, net
|-
|12
|18
|16
|49
|(Gain) loss on fixed assets
|18
|(3
|)
|(20
|)
|(1
|)
|(2
|)
|Pre-tax Other Items, net
|28
|65
|17
|82
|97
|Adjusted operating profit
|188
|169
|190
|463
|497
|Depreciation and amortization
|93
|89
|93
|278
|265
|Total Adjusted EBITDA
|$
|281
|$
|258
|$
|283
|$
|741
|$
|762
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