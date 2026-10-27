7 Ways Prophylactic Skin Care Can Prevent Wounds From Occurring On Residents Of Long-Term Care Facilities & Others

David Navazio - Chief Executive Officer, Gentell

The best wound care is not having a wound in the first place. Proactive skin treatment can help strengthen skin's natural ability to prevent wounds.

- David Navazio, Chief Executive Officer, GentellNEWTOWN, PA, UNITED STATES, October 27, 2026 /EINPresswire / -- The skin is the largest organ in the human body. It is designed to protect the body from external and internal afflictions, as well as promoting its own healing, if damaged. As humans age, their skin changes in characteristic and in vibrancy, often becoming thinner and dryer, while losing its elasticity. Aging skin can increase the propensity for wounds to develop, while also reducing its capacity for healing.A number of studies have reported that virtually every long-term care facility resident will experience one or more wounds, during their stay. The elderly are especially susceptible to wounds including pressure wounds, diabetic foot ulcers, venous ulcers, skin tears, post-operative wounds and others. Long-term care facilities expend significant time and resources on wound care treatment for residents. How can wound proliferation be reduced?“Although Gentell's business is wound care, the best wound care for people is not having a wound occur in the first place. Proactive skin treatment can go a long way towards strengthening skin's natural ability to prevent wounds from developing,” said David Navazio, Chief Executive Officer of Gentell, the world's largest vertically integrated wound care manufacturer. Navazio recommends that long-term care facilities initiate a dedicated skin treatment program, in order to be proactive in reducing or preventing wounds, as well as speeding the healing of existing wounds.To achieve this, Navazio outlines a list of 7 preventive skin care initiatives, for long-term care facilities, that are designed to strengthen or repair the skin by creating an environment where wounds will be less likely to develop:1) Make skin a priority - adopt an ongoing skin inspection program.Anticipate wounds by developing a thorough skin observation and evaluation program for each resident. Perform monthly skin review examinations, especially in higher risk areas on their bodies, in order to observe, anticipate and prevent wounds.2) Frequently engage in moisturizing dry skin areas.Dry, thinning skin has the potential to crack and open the skin to infection and other maladies. Applying moisturizing balms, on a consistent basis, helps prevent skin from further drying and cracking.3) Using a moisture barrier in areas where there is too much moisture.As important as hydrated skin is, certain types of moisture, such as sweat or urine, can aggravate skin sensitivities. Apply a moisture barrier treatment to form a liquid-resistant barrier to soothe and protect irritated skin.4) Identify potential rash and chafing hot spots and reduce their impact on irritating the skin.Locate and treat areas that come into close and repeated contact, with undergarments, for example. Then, apply a protective barrier that reduces or eliminates the contact and helps protect the skin.5) Apply skin repair to irritated areas prior to their becoming wounds.With frequent inspection, one will more effectively be able to identify irritated areas and repair them well-before they become wounds.6) Identify pressure points and take steps to alleviate them.Reduce or remove the sources of pressure and reduce the likelihood that sores and infection will occur.7) Develop a regular skin cleaning regimen so bacteria doesn't fester.Wounds develop from numerous sources, including the presence of bacteria enhancing a wound affecting the skin. Schedule regular cleaning sessions that utilize bacteria reducing products, to minimize bacterial infections and irritations.“Wound care isn't only about preparing and changing bandages,” said Navazio.“Taking a proactive approach to wound care, one that prioritizes wound prevention with proactive treatment and a regimen of products, such as Gentell's ClaraVie line of skin and personal care products, offers the potential to cleanse, treat and protect skin well before it turns into a wound and becomes a chronic issue,” he said. Creating a“Wound Care CultureTM” elevates care quality and outcomes, supporting faster healing, better resident satisfaction, stronger staff engagement, and more efficient use of resources across long-term care facilities,” said Navazio-----ABOUT GENTELL:Gentell is the largest vertically integrated wound care manufacturer, with manufacturing plants in the U.S., Canada, the United Kingdom, Brazil, Paraguay, China and New Zealand, as well as facilities around the world. The company manufactures and supplies efficient, affordable patient-specific wound care products to nursing homes, home care, hospices and other health care settings. Gentell is also a pioneer in developing innovative and technologically advanced wound care database and logistics systems designed to make wound care more effective and efficient in improving people's lives.Gentell1000 Floral Vale Blvd., Suite 400Yardley, PA 19067 USAToll Free: 1-800-840-9041Phone: 215-788-2700 Fax: 215-788-2715Website: GentellLinkedIn: linkedin/company/gentellX: x.com/david_navazio @gentell2701Facebook:facebook/DNavazio# # #

Leo Levinson

GroupLevinson Public Relations

+1 215-545-4600

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7 Ways Prophylactic Skin Care Can Prevent Wounds From Occurring On Residents Of Long-Term Care Facilities & Others News Provided By GroupLevinson Public Relations October 27, 2026, 21:36 GMT Share This Article Distribution channels: Beauty & Hair Care, Business & Economy, Culture, Society & Lifestyle, Healthcare & Pharmaceuticals Industry, Science



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