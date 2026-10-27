DIY Home Improvement Market: USD 1.35 Trillion By 2032 Amid Rising Augmented Reality-Enabled DIY Adoption, Says Mordor Intelligence

Hyderabad, India, Oct. 27, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- According to Mordor Intelligence, the DIY home improvement market size is estimated at USD 0.93 trillion in 2026 and USD 0.99 trillion in 2027, reaching USD 1.35 trillion by 2032 at a 6.35% CAGR from 2027 to 2032. Ongoing maintenance of existing homes in the United States supports steady demand for DIY materials, while online ordering makes it easier for homeowners to plan and purchase products for specific projects. Digital paint visualization tools are also helping consumers make design decisions before buying. At the same time, tariff-related price pressures since 2025 and the cost or availability of specialist labor can influence project timing and encourage homeowners to focus on manageable tasks.

DIY Home Improvement Market Growth Drivers

Younger homeowners supporting DIY renovation demand

Younger homeowners are increasingly taking on renovation and improvement projects to personalize their homes and manage costs. First-time renovators often need a mix of basic tools, materials, and project-specific supplies, creating an opportunity for retailers to provide convenient, task-focused product options. A positive experience with an initial project can encourage homeowners to return for materials and supplies for additional upgrades, supporting repeat purchases over time.

Digital retail expanding DIY accessibility

Digital retail is making it easier for homeowners to research projects, compare products, and order the materials needed for repairs and improvements. Online and mobile shopping channels can reduce the effort involved in sourcing products, particularly for homeowners managing projects independently. However, stronger digital ordering does not necessarily mean more consumers are starting discretionary projects. Retailers can create additional demand by making specific repairs easier to plan, purchase, and complete through convenient online product access.

Creator-led DIY content turns home improvement inspiration into action

Home improvement creators are helping homeowners turn renovation ideas into practical DIY projects by demonstrating installation steps, product use, and project layouts. This type of content can reduce uncertainty, especially for consumers attempting a task for the first time. Retailers can strengthen this opportunity by linking creator demonstrations with the tools and materials required for each project. Clear, step-by-step guidance can therefore help move consumers from initial inspiration to actual product purchases and project completion.

Jayveer V, Senior Research Manager, Mordor Intelligence says,“Mordor Intelligence applies a consistent market framework that connects reported industry developments with comparable market estimates, helping decision-makers assess DIY home improvement demand with greater confidence. Its structured approach supports a clear and consistent view of market trends, growth, and competitive dynamics.”

Key Segments Covered in the DIY Home Improvement Market Report

By Product Type

Building Materials

Paints & Coatings

Tools & Equipment

Decor & Lighting

Flooring & Tiles



Plumbing & Electrical Others

By Distribution Channel

DIY Home Improvement Stores

Specialty Stores

Online

Hypermarkets and Supermarkets

By Project Type

Renovation

Remodeling

New Construction

Product-specific demand shapes opportunities across DIY categories

Demand patterns differ across key DIY categories such as paint, tools, and flooring, reflecting varying project needs and purchasing behavior. Paint supports routine upgrades and home refreshes, tools enable homeowners to complete projects themselves, while flooring benefits from renovation and modernization activity.

DIY Home Improvement Market Regional Insights

South America, particularly Brazil, presents opportunities for DIY home improvement suppliers through its fragmented building-material retail network. Retailers are adapting product assortments and store formats to better serve homeowners undertaking repairs, maintenance, and upgrades. This creates scope for suppliers to reach customers through a wider range of local retail channels.

The Asia - Pacific DIY home improvement market is benefiting from rising demand for home repairs, maintenance, and upgrades. In markets such as Australia and New Zealand, broader product ranges are helping retailers address a wider variety of consumer needs. This supports additional purchases within ongoing projects and encourages homeowners to undertake further improvements.

In Europe, demand is supported by home energy-efficiency improvements, including insulation, windows, and heating systems. Homeowners are increasingly addressing efficiency-related upgrades alongside routine maintenance, creating opportunities for suppliers offering products that support practical renovation and modernization needs.

Overview – DIY Home Improvement Industry



Study Period 2020 - 2032 Market Size in 2026 USD 0.93 Trillion Market Size in 2027 USD 0.99 Trillion Market Size Forecast 2032 USD 1.35 Trillion Industry Expansion Growing at a CAGR of 6.35% during 2026-2031 Segments Covered By Product Type, By Distribution Channel, By Project Type and By Geography Leading Regional Market North America Customization Scope Choose tailored purchase options designed to align precisely with your research requirements.



Key Companies Covered in the DIY Home Improvement Market

The Home Depot Inc.

Lowe's Companies Inc.

ADEO Group (Leroy Merlin)

Kingfisher plc (B&Q, Screwfix)

Menard, Inc.

Ace Hardware Corp.

OBI GmbH

Travis Perkins plc

Amazon Services LLC (DIY)

Walmart Inc. (DIY)

Bunnings Group

Wickes Group plc

Hornbach Holding AG & Co. KGaA

Canadian Tire Corp.

Bauhaus AG

Wilko.com Ltd.

True Value Company

Mr DIY Group

Sodimac S.A.



Koçtaş

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Asia-Pacific DIY Home Improvement Market Growth: The Asia-Pacific DIY home improvement market is projected to increase from USD 6.42 billion in 2025 to USD 6.77 billion in 2026, reaching USD 8.79 billion by 2031 at a 5.38% CAGR from 2026 to 2031. Urbanization, rising disposable incomes, and greater interest in self-led renovation are supporting demand, while buy-now-pay-later services and omnichannel retail are making products more accessible and improving delivery convenience.

Germany DIY Home Improvement Market Analysis: The Germany DIY home improvement market shows moderate competition, with major retailers such as Bauhaus, OBI, and Hornbach maintaining strong positions. Hornbach is strengthening its offering through technology and inventory capabilities, while Amazon.de adds competitive pressure through its broad and scalable online assortment.

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