Candy Monster Machine Pulls A Crowd At Robina Town Centre Launch

The queue at the Green Carpark entrance, Robina Town Centre, Saturday 12 September 2026.

Shoppers at Robina Town Centre queued at the Green Carpark entrance on Saturday for the launch of the first Candy Monster machine on the Gold Coast.

SYDNEY NSW, AUSTRALIA, October 28, 2026 /EINPresswire / -- Shoppers at Robina Town Centre queued at the Green Carpark entrance on Saturday for the launch of the first Candy Monster machine on the Gold Coast. The line ran for much of the day as locals, including plenty of children, stopped to watch the machine work.Candy Monster is a robotic experience-based vending concept rather than a conventional machine. A small robot travels along the cabinet, collects the selected sweets and drops them into the cup while animation fills the screen each time it wakes. The performance is the point: customers watch the robot work before they collect their order.VendBrands places robotic experience-based vending concepts in shopping centres and other high-traffic venues across Australia. Robina Town Centre is the first location to host a Candy Monster.The launch brought a steady stream of families and shoppers past the machine across the day, with many stopping to watch it in action before making a purchase."The queue on Saturday said it better than we could," said Paul Vickery, founder and director of VendBrands. "There is a real hole in the market for robotic, entertaining, good quality vending, and the Gold Coast turned out to tell us so. We are glad the first one landed here."The Robina Town Centre site was arranged through Vending Leases ANZ, the leasing business that manages the placement relationship with the centre on VendBrands' behalf.VendBrands designs and sources robotic experience-based vending concepts, including Candy Monster, for individual owner-operators across Australia. Vending Leases ANZ Pty Ltd secures and manages the site placements that host them.Shoppers can find the Candy Monster machine at the Green Carpark entrance of Robina Town Centre. More information: com

Paul Vickery

VendBrands

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Candy Monster machine pulls a crowd at Robina Town Centre launch News Provided By Vend Brands ANZ Pty Ltd October 27, 2026, 21:17 GMT Share This Article Distribution channels: Retail



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