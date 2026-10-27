Scormshield Launches Self-Service SCORM Dispatch And DRM Platform To Stop B2B Courseware Piracy Starting At $299/Month

MENAFN - EIN Presswire) Distribute courses across client LMS portals with 4.2KB proxies, revoke expired licenses in under 200ms, and eliminate seat fees starting at $299/month.

NEWARK, DE, UNITED STATES, October 27, 2026 /EINPresswire / -- SCORMShield today announced the launch of its self-service SCORM dispatch and DRM platform for training providers that license courses to business customers. The service combines centralized course delivery, licensing controls and flat monthly subscription plans.

The launch addresses a practical challenge for commercial training businesses: managing course access after delivery to a customer's learning management system (LMS). When a complete course package is copied into a customer's LMS, updating the material or ending access can depend on coordination with that customer's administrators.

SCORMShield uses a lightweight connector package uploaded into a compatible customer LMS, while the course content remains hosted centrally. Learners launch training through the system they already use, and publishers manage delivery through SCORMShield.

The service is designed for e-learning publishers, training academies and content studios distributing licensed courses to multiple organizations. The platform's capabilities include:

- Remote access revocation when a customer license expires or a contract ends.

- Domain restrictions that limit course delivery to approved LMS websites.

- Centralized course updates without redistributing complete training packages to each customer.

- Progress, completion and score reporting back to the customer's LMS.

Publishers can continue using authoring tools that export supported SCORM 1.2 or SCORM 2004 packages. SCORM is a widely used standard for delivering and tracking online training. The dispatch approach is designed to work within customers' existing compatible LMS environments, allowing publishers to manage distribution without requiring customers to adopt a separate learning platform.

Additional capabilities, including concurrent seat controls, dynamic watermarking, and xAPI and cmi5 learning-data support, are available on eligible plans. Features and usage allowances vary by subscription tier.

Monthly subscriptions start at $299, with published plan limits and no automatic per-seat overage penalties. Higher usage may require a plan upgrade. Enrollment is self-service, with no required sales call. Initial subscriptions include a 30-day money-back satisfaction guarantee under the company's published terms.

Training providers can explore the interactive Live Console Simulator and test packages using the Free In-Browser SCORM Validator, as well as review pricing and plan details through the SCORMShield website. The platform is accepting customers now.

About SCORMShield:

SCORMShield provides cloud software for commercial e-learning publishers, training providers and course authors. Its platform combines SCORM dispatch, license management and centralized course delivery to help businesses manage training distributed through customer learning management systems.

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SCORMShield Launches Self-Service SCORM Dispatch and DRM Platform to Stop B2B Courseware Piracy Starting at $299/Month News Provided By SCORMShield October 27, 2026, 21:23 GMT Share This Article Distribution channels: Education



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