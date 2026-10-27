Global Drone Defense System Market Report 2026 Capture 30.6% CAGR Through 2030 As Raytheon Technologies, Lockheed Martin, BAE Systems And Droneshield Scale AI Counter-UAS

MENAFN - GlobeNewsWire - Nasdaq) Players: RTX, Boeing, Lockheed Martin, Northrop Grumman, BAE Systems. Profile covers drone-defense offerings, innovations, deployments and competitive activity.

Dublin, Oct. 27, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- "Drone Defense System Market Global Report 2026" has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.

Drone Defense System Market Projected to Reach $18.19 Billion by 2030 as Security Threats Intensify

The global drone defense system market is experiencing exponential growth as governments, military organizations, public safety agencies and critical infrastructure operators strengthen their protection against unauthorized drone activity. The market is projected to increase from $4.72 billion in 2025 to $6.25 billion in 2026, representing a compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of 32.2%.

Historical market growth has been supported by the increasing frequency of unauthorized drone incidents and the early deployment of advanced detection and monitoring technologies. Organizations have expanded their use of acoustic sensors, radar and radio frequency systems to improve drone identification. Investment has also increased in countermeasure services, including electronic jamming and physical interception, alongside cybersecurity solutions designed to address vulnerabilities in drone communications. Deployment across military facilities, transportation hubs, government sites and other critical infrastructure has further accelerated demand for drone defense systems.

The drone defense system market is forecast to reach $18.19 billion by 2030, expanding at a CAGR of 30.6%. Growth during the forecast period will be driven by rising demand for multi-sensor fusion systems that improve drone detection, tracking and classification. Mobile and rapidly deployable counter-drone units are also expected to gain traction as organizations seek flexible protection for borders, battlefields, public events and high-risk locations.

Artificial intelligence is becoming increasingly important within the counter-UAS market, enabling automated threat assessment and faster responses to hostile drones. The integration of cyber-defense tools is also expected to increase as operators address advanced threats such as drone swarms, spoofing and communications interference. Scalable hybrid architectures combining electronic, kinetic and cyber countermeasures will support more comprehensive and adaptable airspace security strategies.

Additional drone defense market trends include the deployment of layered security architectures around critical infrastructure and high-profile public events. Counter-UAS programs are transitioning from experimental projects to operational, field-proven systems supported by integrated logistics and maintenance services. Industry participants are also placing greater emphasis on reducing collateral interference and maintaining compliance with airspace and spectrum regulations. Service-based models, including managed counter-UAS operations and monitoring-as-a-service, are expected to create further growth opportunities.

The increasing number of drone incursions is a major factor supporting market expansion. Wider access to commercial drones has raised concerns about their potential misuse for unauthorized surveillance, smuggling and the disruption of critical infrastructure or public events. Drone defense systems allow operators to detect, track and neutralize unauthorized aircraft while protecting sensitive locations and maintaining operational safety.

In February 2024, U.S.-based airspace security technology company Dedrone reported approximately 4,000 illegal drone incidents at 370 major sporting events across nearly 60 stadiums worldwide during 2023. This represented an increase of almost 20% compared with 2022, highlighting the growing requirement for effective drone detection and mitigation capabilities.

Innovation in the drone defense system market is increasingly focused on fully mobile counter-UAS solutions for dynamic and high-risk environments. In June 2024, Dedrone introduced DedroneOnTheMove, also known as DedroneOTM, an airspace security product designed for integration with military vehicles. The platform enables forces to maintain mobility while receiving protection from aerial threats. It supports multiple vehicle platforms, including Supacat HMT vehicles used in expeditionary and demanding operational environments.

Strategic acquisitions are also shaping the competitive landscape. In October 2024, U.S.-based technology manufacturer Axon acquired Dedrone for an undisclosed amount. The acquisition was intended to expand Axon's public safety technology portfolio by integrating advanced counter-drone capabilities and strengthening protection against emerging aerial threats.

North America was the largest region in the drone defense system market in 2025, supported by significant defense spending, advanced security infrastructure and growing adoption of counter-UAS technologies. Asia-Pacific is expected to be the fastest-growing region during the forecast period. The market analysis covers Asia-Pacific, Southeast Asia, Western Europe, Eastern Europe, North America, South America, the Middle East and Africa.

Countries covered include Australia, Brazil, China, France, Germany, India, Indonesia, Japan, Taiwan, Russia, South Korea, the United Kingdom, the United States, Canada, Italy and Spain.

Markets Covered:

1) By Type: Detection systems; Countermeasure systems; Monitoring systems

2) By Technology: Radar; RF Detection; Advanced AI; Machine Learning

3) By End-Users: Military And Defense; Commercial; Homeland Security

Subsegments:

1) By Detection Systems: Radar-based Detection; Radio Frequency (RF) Detection; Acoustic Detection; Optical/Infrared (IR) Detection; Multi-sensor Fusion Detection

2) By Countermeasure Systems: Jamming Systems; Directed Energy Weapons; Net Capture Systems; Kinetic Interception Systems; Drone Spoofing Systems

3) By Monitoring Systems: Command And Control (C2) Software; Surveillance And Tracking Systems; Data Analytics And Threat Assessment Systems; Integration Platforms; Communication Monitoring Systems

Time Series: Five years historic and ten years forecast.

Data: Ratios of market size and growth to related markets, GDP proportions, expenditure per capita.

Data Segmentation: Country and regional historic and forecast data, market share of competitors, market segments.

Companies Featured



Raytheon Technologies Corporation

Boeing

Lockheed Martin Corporation

Northrop Grumman Corporation

BAE Systems

Thales Group

Leonardo S.p.A.

Rheinmetall AG

Battelle Memorial Institute

Elbit Systems Ltd.

Israel Aerospace Industries Ltd.

Saab AB

Aselsan A.S.

Hensoldt

QinetiQ Group plc

SRC Inc.

Highlander Partners

Chess Dynamics Ltd.

DroneShield Ltd. Blighter Surveillance Systems Ltd.

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