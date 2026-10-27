Global Application Integration And Collaboration Market Report 2026 Capitalize On 9% CAGR To $152.23B By 2030 As Microsoft, Google, AWS And Oracle Accelerate AI And API Integration

MENAFN - GlobeNewsWire - Nasdaq) Google, Microsoft, AWS, Deloitte and Accenture are profiled as leading providers of application integration, cloud, workflow automation and consulting services.

Dublin, Oct. 27, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- "Application Integration and Collaboration Market Report 2026" has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.

The global application integration and collaboration market is experiencing strong growth as enterprises modernize technology environments, connect disparate systems and improve digital workflows. The market is projected to increase from $99.07 billion in 2025 to $107.77 billion in 2026, representing a compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of 8.8%.

Historic market growth has been supported by rising enterprise software adoption, increasing demand for system interoperability, the expansion of cloud computing platforms and the continued adoption of enterprise mobility solutions. Organizations have also invested in centralized data management systems to improve information accessibility, operational efficiency and collaboration across departments.

The application integration and collaboration market is forecast to reach $152.23 billion by 2030, expanding at a CAGR of 9%. Growth during the forecast period is expected to be driven by accelerated enterprise digital transformation, increasing adoption of hybrid and multi-cloud environments, rising demand for real-time collaboration tools and the growth of artificial intelligence-driven workflow automation. The expanding API economy and greater ecosystem connectivity are also expected to support market development.

Key application integration and collaboration market trends include API-led integration, microservices adoption and the growing use of low-code and no-code integration platforms. Enterprises are increasingly prioritizing real-time, cross-platform collaboration workflows and consistent data synchronization across business applications. The continued expansion of unified communication and collaboration ecosystems is further enabling organizations to connect teams, processes and data across distributed operating environments.

Digital transformation remains a major growth driver for the market. Businesses are prioritizing automation, data-driven decision-making and legacy IT infrastructure modernization to increase agility and operational performance. Application integration and collaboration solutions support these initiatives by connecting enterprise applications, facilitating real-time data exchange and enabling coordinated workflows across cloud-based and on-premise environments.

Enterprise digital adoption continues to advance across major economies. According to the European Commission's Digital Economy and Society Index 2024, published in August 2024, more than 55% of European Union enterprises achieved at least a basic level of digital intensity in 2023. This widespread adoption highlights the growing need for technologies that integrate applications, support secure data exchange and strengthen collaboration among employees, customers and business partners.

API-driven integration is becoming an important area of investment as businesses seek more efficient ways to connect applications, systems and services. API management platforms are helping enterprises improve API creation, deployment, governance, monitoring and security while supporting complex cloud and on-premise technology ecosystems.

In November 2025, Postman Inc. introduced enhancements to the Postman API Network to simplify API discovery and improve collaboration. The enhancements included expanded API governance capabilities for lifecycle management, shared workspaces that allow teams to design and test APIs collaboratively, and monitoring features focused on API performance and security. These capabilities are intended to improve integration efficiency and support coordination across technical and business teams.

Merger and acquisition activity is also shaping the competitive landscape. In June 2025, Integris acquired TechMD for an undisclosed amount. The acquisition was designed to expand Integris' managed services presence and strengthen its capabilities in cloud integration, cybersecurity and collaborative IT environments. The transaction also supports the company's efforts to serve small and mid-sized enterprises seeking integrated technology services, secure cloud solutions and improved business collaboration.

North America was the largest region in the application integration and collaboration market in 2025, supported by advanced cloud adoption, substantial enterprise technology investment and a strong digital services ecosystem. Asia-Pacific is expected to be the fastest-growing region during the forecast period as organizations increase spending on cloud infrastructure, automation and connected enterprise applications. The market analysis covers Asia-Pacific, Southeast Asia, Western Europe, Eastern Europe, North America, South America, the Middle East and Africa. Countries covered include Australia, Brazil, China, France, Germany, India, Indonesia, Japan, Taiwan, Russia, South Korea, the United Kingdom, the United States, Canada, Italy and Spain.

Markets Covered:

1) By Component: Integration Platforms; Collaboration Software; Services; Other Components

2) By Deployment Type: Cloud Based Platforms; On Premises Platforms; Hybrid Platforms; Other Deployment Types

3) By Application: Data Workflow Synchronization; Real Time Communication; Cross Functional Collaboration; External Partner Connectivity; Customer Relationship Management; Supply Chain Coordination; Other Applications

4) By End User Industry: Banking Financial Services And Insurance; Information Technology And Telecommunications; Healthcare; Manufacturing; Retail And E Commerce; Other End User Industries

Subsegments:

1) By Integration Platforms: Enterprise Service Bus; Integration Platform As A Service; Data Integration Tools; Application Programming Interfaces Management Platforms; Event Driven Integration Platforms; Cloud Integration Platforms

2) By Collaboration Software: Team Communication Tools; Project Collaboration Platforms; Document Collaboration Software; Video Conferencing Solutions; Workflow Collaboration Tools; Enterprise Social Networking Platforms

3) By Services: Consulting Services; Implementation Services; Integration Services; Support And Maintenance Services; Managed Services; Training And Education Services

4) By Other Components: Security And Compliance Tools; Monitoring And Analytics Tools; Middleware Solutions; Data Governance Tools; Identity And Access Management Tools

Time Series:

Five years historic and ten years forecast.

Data:

Ratios of market size and growth to related markets, GDP proportions, expenditure per capita.

Data Segmentation:

Country and regional historic and forecast data, market share of competitors, market segments.

Companies Featured

The companies featured in this Application Integration and Collaboration market report include:



Google LLC

Microsoft Corporation

Amazon Web Services Inc.

Deloitte Touche Tohmatsu Limited

Accenture plc

International Business Machines Corporation

Oracle Corporation

Salesforce Inc.

SAP SE

Tata Consultancy Services Limited

Capgemini SE

NTT DATA Group Corporation

Cognizant Technology Solutions Corporation

Infosys Limited

HCL Technologies Limited

Wipro Limited

ServiceNow Inc.

Atlassian Corporation Plc

Boomi LP ITeXchange

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