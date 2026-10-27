Fairfax Announces Conference Call

(MENAFN- GlobeNewsWire - Nasdaq) TORONTO, Oct. 27, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Fairfax Financial Holdings Limited (TSX: FFH and FFH.U) will hold a conference call at 8:30 a.m. Eastern Time on Wednesday, November 4, 2026 to discuss its 2026 third quarter results, which will be announced after the close of markets on Tuesday, November 3, 2026 and will be available at that time on its website at . The call, consisting of a presentation by the company followed by a question period, may be accessed at 1 (800) 369-2143 (Canada and U.S.) or 1 (312) 470-0063 (International) with the passcode“FAIRFAX”.
A replay of the call will be available from shortly after the termination of the call until 5:00 p.m. Eastern Time on Wednesday, December 2, 2026. The replay may be accessed at (800) 395-7443 (Canada and U.S.) or 1 (203) 369-3271 (International).
Fairfax is a holding company which, through its subsidiaries, is primarily engaged in property and casualty insurance and reinsurance and the associated investment management.
| For further information contact:
| John Varnell, Vice President, Corporate Development at
(416) 367-4941
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