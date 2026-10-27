Global Green Information Technology (IT) For Insurers Market Report 2026 Capitalize On 13.6% CAGR As Microsoft, AWS, Google, And Dell Scale Green Cloud Adoption

MENAFN - GlobeNewsWire - Nasdaq) Boost ROI through green cloud adoption, energy-efficient infrastructure, resource optimization and lifecycle management to cut costs and improve performance.

Dublin, Oct. 27, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- "Green Information Technology (IT) for Insurers Market Report 2026" has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.

The global green information technology (IT) for insurers market is experiencing rapid expansion as insurance organizations prioritize energy efficiency, carbon reduction, sustainable infrastructure, and responsible technology management. The market is projected to grow from $4.16 billion in 2025 to $4.72 billion in 2026, representing a compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of 13.4%.

Historic market growth has been supported by increasing regulatory pressure for environmental compliance, rising data center energy consumption, expanding corporate sustainability initiatives, and continued investment in digital infrastructure across the insurance industry. Greater awareness of technology-related carbon emissions has also encouraged insurers to modernize legacy systems, optimize computing resources, and implement sustainability-focused IT strategies.

The green IT for insurers market is forecast to reach $7.86 billion by 2030, expanding at a CAGR of 13.6%. Growth during the forecast period is expected to be driven by wider adoption of green cloud computing, increased investment in sustainable IT infrastructure, and rising demand for energy-efficient hardware. The integration of sustainability metrics into corporate strategies and the expansion of environmental reporting standards will further support market development.

Key green IT trends within the insurance sector include the deployment of energy-efficient data center infrastructure, carbon accounting and emissions tracking across IT operations, sustainable technology procurement, and lifecycle management. Insurers are also strengthening green IT governance and compliance frameworks while investing in environmentally responsible hardware, workload optimization, and resource-efficient computing environments.

Accelerating digital transformation is a major driver of green IT adoption among insurers. Organizations are modernizing operations to streamline workflows, reduce manual processes, improve service delivery, and increase the accuracy of underwriting and claims activities. Green IT supports these initiatives through energy-efficient technologies and sustainable operating practices that can lower costs, improve system performance, and enable environmentally responsible innovation.

Public-sector digital workforce growth illustrates the broader momentum behind technology modernization. In November 2023, the UK Central Digital and Data Office reported that the Government Digital and Data profession had expanded by 9% over the previous six months, reaching 28,337 professionals. This broader emphasis on digital capabilities is reinforcing demand for scalable, efficient, and sustainable technology systems across regulated industries, including insurance.

Cloud adoption is also contributing significantly to green IT for insurers market growth. Cloud platforms can reduce dependence on underutilized physical hardware, improve computing-resource allocation, and support scalable operations. For insurers, sustainable cloud strategies can help decrease infrastructure-related emissions and operating expenses while strengthening resilience, flexibility, and overall technology performance.

In March 2025, the UK Office for National Statistics reported that 69% of UK firms had implemented cloud-based computing systems and applications in 2023, while 9% had adopted artificial intelligence. These adoption levels demonstrate the growing role of cloud infrastructure in enterprise modernization and highlight the need for sustainable approaches to managing expanding digital workloads.

Market participants are also developing specialized green transition insurance platforms designed to improve risk assessment, support low-carbon initiatives, and provide coverage for emerging climate technologies. In September 2025, UK-based Tokio Marine GX launched a global platform spanning the decarbonization value chain. The platform covers 18 areas, including onshore and offshore wind, solar energy, battery storage, hydrogen, and carbon capture.

By combining underwriting expertise, advanced risk analytics, and capacity management capabilities, such platforms can help insurers evaluate sustainable projects, optimize portfolio performance, and support the global transition to a low-carbon economy. Continued innovation in this area is expected to strengthen the connection between green technology adoption, insurance risk management, and climate-focused investment.

North America was the largest green IT for insurers market in 2025, while Asia-Pacific is expected to record the fastest growth during the forecast period. The market spans Asia-Pacific, Southeast Asia, Western Europe, Eastern Europe, North America, South America, the Middle East, and Africa. Countries covered include Australia, Brazil, China, France, Germany, India, Indonesia, Japan, Taiwan, Russia, South Korea, the United Kingdom, the United States, Canada, Italy, and Spain.

Markets Covered:

1) By Component: Software; Hardware; Services

2) By Deployment Mode: On-Premises; Cloud

3) By Enterprise Size: Small And Medium Enterprises; Large Enterprises

4) By Application: Claims Management; Policy Administration; Risk Assessment; Customer Relationship Management; Other Applications

5) By End-User: Life Insurance; Health Insurance; Property And Casualty Insurance; Other End-Users

Subsegments:

1) By Software: Carbon Accounting And Emissions Management Software; Energy Consumption Monitoring Software; Data Center Infrastructure Management Software; Sustainability Reporting And Compliance Software; Cloud Resource Optimization Software

2) By Hardware: Energy Efficient Servers; Liquid Cooling Systems; High Efficiency Power Supply Units; Solid State Storage Devices; Smart Power Distribution Units

3) By Services: Sustainability Consulting Services; Energy Efficiency Audit Services; Green Data Center Design Services; Cloud Migration And Optimization Services; Managed Infrastructure Services

Time Series: Five years historic and ten years forecast.

Data: Ratios of market size and growth to related markets, GDP proportions, expenditure per capita.

Data Segmentation: Country and regional historic and forecast data, market share of competitors, market segments.

Companies Featured

The companies featured in this Green Information Technology (IT) for Insurers market report include:



Google LLC

Microsoft Corporation

Amazon Web Services Inc

Dell Technologies Inc

Siemens Aktiengesellschaft

Accenture plc

International Business Machines Corporation

Cisco Systems Inc

Oracle Corporation

Schneider Electric SE

SAP SE

NTT DATA Corporation

Tata Consultancy Services Limited

Hewlett Packard Enterprise Company

Fujitsu Limited

Capgemini SE

Infosys Limited

DXC Technology Company

Wipro Limited

CGI Inc

Hitachi Vantara LLC

Uplight Inc

Benchmark Digital Partners LLC

Envirosoft Corporation Greenplaces Inc.

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