Global Emerging Technologies Market Report 2026: Size, Trends And Forecast To 2030 Capitalize On 16% CAGR As AWS, Nvidia, Microsoft And Openai Accelerate AI, Cloud And Automation

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Dublin, Oct. 27, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- "Emerging Technologies Market Report 2026" has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.

The global emerging technologies market is experiencing rapid growth as organizations increase investment in artificial intelligence, machine learning, cloud computing, the Internet of Things, automation, cybersecurity and advanced data analytics. The market is projected to grow from $353.01 billion in 2025 to $408.67 billion in 2026, representing a compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of 15.8%.

Historic market growth has been supported by enterprise digital transformation initiatives, wider adoption of cloud computing solutions, increasing data generation across industries and the continued expansion of internet connectivity and mobile devices. Early adoption of automation technologies has also enabled businesses to modernize operations, improve productivity and establish more agile digital infrastructure.

The emerging technologies market is forecast to reach $740.04 billion by 2030, expanding at a CAGR of 16%. Growth during the forecast period is expected to be driven by advances in AI and machine learning capabilities, rising demand for real-time data insights, stronger cybersecurity and data protection requirements, investment in smart infrastructure and the expansion of hybrid and multi-cloud environments.

Key emerging technology market trends include the integration of cross-platform digital ecosystems, increased use of data-driven decision-making tools and growing demand for scalable, flexible technology architectures. Automation is also expanding across enterprise workflows, while organizations are prioritizing real-time processing and analytics to respond more effectively to changing market conditions, customer expectations and operational requirements.

Rising investment in digital transformation is a major driver of market expansion. Organizations across industries are implementing AI-driven automation, cloud platforms, connected devices and advanced analytics to modernize infrastructure, optimize resource utilization and improve decision-making. These investments are increasingly viewed as essential to operational efficiency, competitive differentiation, innovation and customer experience.

Digital technologies are also contributing to efficiency improvements in energy-intensive operations. According to the International Energy Agency, global energy efficiency improved by approximately 2% in 2023, compared with around 1.3% in 2022. The adoption of smart sensors, automated energy management systems and data analytics supported efforts to monitor consumption, identify inefficiencies and improve operational performance.

Technology providers are advancing transformer-based deep learning architectures, multimodal AI systems and reinforcement learning-driven predictive capabilities. These developments are improving automation accuracy, contextual reasoning, adaptive intelligence and real-time decision-making across complex digital environments. In December 2023, Google launched Gemini AI, incorporating multimodal processing across text, images and code, large-scale neural networks and reinforcement learning from human feedback to improve response accuracy and adaptability.

Strategic acquisitions are further reshaping the competitive landscape as technology companies strengthen their capabilities in AI, observability, cybersecurity and enterprise analytics. In September 2023, Cisco Systems acquired Splunk for $28 billion. The transaction was designed to enhance Cisco's AI-driven observability, real-time analytics and enterprise data monitoring capabilities across cloud and digital environments.

North America was the largest region in the emerging technologies market in 2025, supported by substantial technology investment, advanced digital infrastructure and strong enterprise adoption. Asia-Pacific is expected to be the fastest-growing region during the forecast period. The market analysis covers Asia-Pacific, Southeast Asia, Western Europe, Eastern Europe, North America, South America, the Middle East and Africa, including Australia, Brazil, China, France, Germany, India, Indonesia, Japan, Taiwan, Russia, South Korea, the United Kingdom, the United States, Canada, Italy and Spain.

Markets Covered:

1) By Component: Hardware; Software; Services

2) By Technology Type: Artificial Intelligence; Internet Of Things; Blockchain; Robotics; Quantum Computing; Augmented Reality and Virtual Reality; Cybersecurity Technologies

3) By Deployment Mode: Cloud-Based; On-Premise; Hybrid

4) By Application: Automation; Data Analytics; Smart Infrastructure; Digital Transformation; Industrial IoT

5) By End User: Banking, Financial Services and Insurance (BFSI); Healthcare; Manufacturing; Retail and E-commerce; Aerospace and Defense; Energy and Utilities; Government and Public Sector

Subsegments:

1) By Hardware: Sensors; Processors; Connectivity Devices; Storage Devices; Edge Devices

2) By Software: Artificial Intelligence Platforms; Data Analytics Software; Cybersecurity Software; Cloud Computing Software; Application Development Software

3) By Services: Consulting Services; Integration Services; Deployment Services; Maintenance Service

Time Series: Five years historic and ten years forecast.

Data: Ratios of market size and growth to related markets, GDP proportions, expenditure per capita.

Data Segmentation: Country and regional historic and forecast data, market share of competitors, market segments.

Companies Featured

The companies featured in this Emerging Technologies market report include:



Amazon Web Services Inc

Nvidia Corporation

Microsoft Corporation

Tesla Inc.

Siemens AG

International Business Machines Corporation.

Cisco Systems Inc

Intel Corporation

Oracle Corporation

Qualcomm Incorporated

General Electric Company

Honeywell International Inc.

SAP SE

OpenAI LP

Palantir Technologies Inc.

Samsara Inc.

Salesforce Inc.

Cohere Inc

Perplexity AI Inc

Figure AI Inc.

Skydio Inc.

Hugging Face Inc Agility Robotics Inc.

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