Global Edge Infrastructure Market Report 2026: Size, Share, Trends And Forecast To 2030 Capitalize On 5G, AI And Iot With Microsoft, AWS, Dell, NVIDIA And Cisco

MENAFN - GlobeNewsWire - Nasdaq) Players: Microsoft, AWS, Dell, IBM, NVIDIA. Profiled: edge infrastructure offerings across computing, storage, networking, power, cooling and analytics.

Dublin, Oct. 27, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- "Edge Infrastructure Market Report 2026" has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.

The global edge infrastructure market is experiencing exponential growth as enterprises increase investments in distributed computing, low-latency data processing and advanced connectivity. The market expanded from $7.3 trillion in 2025 to $9.24 trillion in 2026, representing a compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of 26.7%. Historical growth has been supported by rising cloud computing adoption, increasing internet traffic, the proliferation of data-intensive applications, continued telecommunications infrastructure expansion and widespread use of centralized data centers.

Looking ahead, the edge infrastructure market is projected to reach $23.99 trillion by 2030, growing at a CAGR of 26.9%. Key factors supporting this outlook include increasing demand for real-time analytics, broader adoption of 5G and advanced connectivity, stronger requirements for data sovereignty and local processing, and the expansion of autonomous systems that depend on low-latency performance. The enterprise transition toward distributed IT architectures is also expected to create substantial opportunities for edge infrastructure providers.

Several technology trends are shaping the market's development. These include the deployment of ultra-low-latency edge processing nodes, adoption of decentralized computing architectures, expansion of offline-first data processing capabilities and increased use of edge-native application development frameworks. Hardware miniaturization and energy efficiency are also becoming priorities as organizations seek scalable edge computing systems that can be deployed across multiple sites while controlling operating costs and power consumption.

The growing adoption of Internet of Things (IoT) devices is a major driver of edge infrastructure market growth. Connected sensors, smart machines and internet-enabled industrial and consumer devices generate significant volumes of data that often require immediate analysis. Edge infrastructure brings computing, storage and processing resources closer to the point of data generation, reducing latency and supporting real-time analytics, automation and continuous monitoring.

The scale of IoT adoption highlights the need for expanded edge capacity. In April 2025, Sweden-based telecommunications company Ericsson reported that global IoT connections reached 18.8 billion in 2024. The total is projected to rise to 43 billion by 2030. This rapid increase in connected devices is expected to strengthen demand for localized computing resources, resilient networks and distributed data processing across industrial, commercial and consumer applications.

Innovation in distributed edge data centers is also contributing to market expansion. Companies are developing modular systems that improve deployment speed, operational efficiency and real-time processing capabilities. In March 2026, US-based edge infrastructure company AIXSpace Inc. launched its Ultra-Simple Series Micro Edge Data Center. The compact system integrates intelligent cabinets, cooling, power distribution, fire protection and remote monitoring in an area of approximately two square meters, with deployment possible within two hours.

The AIXSpace system delivers a power usage effectiveness rating as low as 1.3 and incorporates AI-enabled monitoring, touchscreen controls, facial recognition and cloud-based management. These capabilities support unattended operation and centralized management across multiple sites, addressing enterprise requirements for efficient, scalable and remotely managed edge computing environments.

Merger and acquisition activity is further strengthening the competitive landscape. In August 2025, NIXXY Inc., a US-based provider of artificial intelligence-powered infrastructure and digital services, acquired the EDGE data center and telecommunications assets of Everythink Innovations Limited for approximately $3.65 million. The acquisition is intended to accelerate NIXXY's AI data infrastructure deployment and expand its edge computing capabilities through operational data center facilities in major North American technology hubs.

North America was the largest region in the edge infrastructure market in 2025, while Asia-Pacific is expected to record the fastest growth during the forecast period. The market analysis covers Asia-Pacific, Southeast Asia, Western Europe, Eastern Europe, North America, South America, the Middle East and Africa. Countries covered include Australia, Brazil, China, France, Germany, India, Indonesia, Japan, Taiwan, Russia, South Korea, the United Kingdom, the United States, Canada, Italy and Spain.

Markets Covered:

1) By Component: Hardware; Software; Services

2) By Infrastructure Type: Edge Servers; Micro Data Centers; Edge Gateways; Networking Equipment

3) By Deployment: On Premises; Cloud Based; Hybrid

4) By Application: Content Delivery; Smart Cities; Industrial Internet Of Things; Autonomous Vehicles; Augmented Reality And Virtual Reality

5) By End-User: Telecommunications; Manufacturing; Healthcare; Retail; Energy And Utilities; Transportation

Subsegments:

1) By Hardware: Edge Servers; Edge Gateways; Network Routers And Switches; Edge Data Storage Systems; Edge Data Center Equipment

2) By Software: Edge Infrastructure Management Software; Edge Data Processing And Analytics Software; Edge Security And Access Control Software; Edge Application Orchestration Software; Edge Monitoring And Performance Management Software

3) By Services: Edge Infrastructure Deployment And Integration Services; Edge Infrastructure Consulting And Advisory Services; Edge Infrastructure Maintenance And Support Services; Edge Infrastructure Managed Services; Edge Infrastructure Training And Implementation Services

Time Series: Five years historic and ten years forecast.

Data: Ratios of market size and growth to related markets, GDP proportions, expenditure per capita.

Data Segmentation: Country and regional historic and forecast data, market share of competitors, market segments.

Companies Featured

The companies featured in this Edge Infrastructure market report include:



Microsoft Corporation

Amazon Web Services Inc.

Dell Technologies Inc.

International Business Machines Corporation

NVIDIA Corporation

Cisco Systems Inc.

Lenovo Group Limited

Intel Corporation

Oracle Corporation

Schneider Electric SE

Hewlett Packard Enterprise Company

Lumen Technologies Inc.

American Tower Corporation

Super Micro Computer Inc.

Equinix Inc.

Digital Realty Trust Inc.

Akamai Technologies Inc.

Advantech Co. Ltd.

Cloudflare Inc.

Fastly Inc.

ADLINK Technology Inc.

EdgeConneX Inc.

StackPath LLC Vapor IO Inc.

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