Dry Screw Vacuum Pump Market To Reach $2.05 Billion By 2030 As Semiconductor Demand Accelerates

Dublin, Oct. 27, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- "Dry Screw Vacuum Pump Market Global Report 2026" has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.

The global dry screw vacuum pump market is experiencing strong growth as manufacturers increasingly adopt clean, oil-free and energy-efficient vacuum technologies. The market is projected to rise from $1.35 billion in 2025 to $1.46 billion in 2026, representing a compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of 8.5%. By 2030, the market is forecast to reach $2.05 billion, expanding at a CAGR of 8.8% during the forecast period.

Historical growth in the dry screw vacuum pump market has been supported by expanding industrial automation, greater demand for contamination-free semiconductor manufacturing environments and increased use of vacuum systems in chemical processing. Growth in food and beverage packaging applications, along with the shift toward oil-free industrial equipment, has also strengthened demand for dry screw vacuum pump solutions.

Looking ahead, investment in advanced semiconductor fabrication facilities is expected to be a major market driver. Additional growth will come from increasing demand for energy-efficient industrial vacuum systems, wider adoption of dry vacuum technologies in biotechnology and the integration of smart monitoring capabilities. Manufacturers are also prioritizing sustainable, low-emission equipment as industrial operators seek to reduce energy consumption, maintenance requirements and lifecycle costs.

Key dry screw vacuum pump market trends include rising demand for contamination-free processing, corrosion-resistant equipment and high-vacuum, multistage systems. These technologies are gaining importance in precision manufacturing and chemical processing operations where reliability, process control and protection from oil contamination are critical. Low-maintenance vacuum equipment is also becoming more attractive as companies focus on operational continuity and lower total ownership costs.

Semiconductor manufacturing remains one of the most significant growth opportunities for the market. Chip fabrication processes, including etching, deposition and lithography, require highly controlled, oil-free vacuum conditions. The rapid expansion of artificial intelligence, 5G networks, advanced electronics and high-performance computing is increasing global chip production and intensifying the need for dependable dry vacuum systems. According to the Semiconductor Industry Association, global semiconductor sales reached $82.5 billion in January 2026, up 46.1% from $56.5 billion in January 2025. This increase highlights the scale of demand supporting continued investment in semiconductor production equipment.

Product innovation is further shaping the competitive landscape. Vacuum pump manufacturers are introducing variable speed drive technology to improve energy efficiency, optimize output and reduce operating expenses across demanding industrial environments. In March 2026, Atlas Copco launched the DHS 3000 VSD dry screw vacuum pump for industrial applications. The system is designed to support continuous operation while optimizing energy use and lifecycle costs in sectors such as chemical processing and manufacturing.

Strategic partnerships are also expanding the reach and performance of dry vacuum technologies. In July 2024, Australia-based freeze-drying technology provider CryoDry announced a partnership with Germany-based Pfeiffer Vacuum. The collaboration combines CryoDry's system expertise with Pfeiffer Vacuum's dry screw vacuum technology to deliver efficient, oil-free solutions with improved reliability and broader industrial application potential.

North America was the largest region in the dry screw vacuum pump market in 2025, supported by established semiconductor, manufacturing and industrial processing sectors. Asia-Pacific is expected to be the fastest-growing region during the forecast period as semiconductor fabrication capacity and advanced manufacturing investment expand. The market analysis covers Asia-Pacific, Southeast Asia, Western Europe, Eastern Europe, North America, South America, the Middle East and Africa. Countries covered include Australia, Brazil, China, France, Germany, India, Indonesia, Japan, Taiwan, Russia, South Korea, the United Kingdom, the United States, Canada, Italy and Spain.

Markets Covered:

1) By Product Type: Single-Stage; Multi-Stage

2) By Material Type: Standard Material Dry Screw Vacuum Pump; Corrosion-Resistant Dry Screw Vacuum Pump

3) By Distribution Channel: Direct Sales; Distributors

4) By End-User Industry: Electronics; Healthcare; Chemical; Food and Beverage; Other End-User Industries

Subsegments:

1) By Single-Stage: Low Capacity Single-Stage Pumps; Medium Capacity Single-Stage Pumps; High Capacity Single-Stage Pumps; Compact Design Single-Stage Pumps; Industrial Grade Single-Stage Pumps

2) By Multi-Stage: Two Stage Dry Screw Vacuum Pumps; Three Stage Dry Screw Vacuum Pumps; High Vacuum Multi-Stage Pumps; Energy Efficient Multi-Stage Pumps; Heavy Duty Multi-Stage Pumps

Time Series: Five years historic and ten years forecast.

Data: Ratios of market size and growth to related markets, GDP proportions, expenditure per capita.

Data Segmentation: Country and regional historic and forecast data, market share of competitors, market segments.

Key Attributes:

