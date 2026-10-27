Artificial Intelligence (AI)-Driven Drug Safety And Pharmacovigilance Platforms Market Report 2026 Capitalize On 20.2% CAGR With Microsoft, IBM, Oracle, IQVIA, And Veeva

Dublin, Oct. 27, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- "Artificial Intelligence (AI)-Driven Drug Safety and Pharmacovigilance Platforms Market Global Report 2026" has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.

AI-Driven Drug Safety and Pharmacovigilance Platforms Market to Reach $5.39 Billion by 2030

The global artificial intelligence (AI)-driven drug safety and pharmacovigilance platforms market is experiencing exponential growth as pharmaceutical companies, healthcare providers, and regulatory organizations increase their use of automated safety surveillance technologies. The market is projected to grow from $2.14 billion in 2025 to $2.59 billion in 2026, representing a compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of 20.6%.

Historical market growth has been supported by the rising number of global adverse drug reaction reporting requirements, greater digitization of clinical trial data, expansion of pharmacovigilance regulations, increased pharmaceutical research activity, and widespread adoption of electronic health records. Together, these developments have created growing demand for AI-powered platforms capable of managing complex drug safety information accurately and efficiently.

The AI-driven drug safety and pharmacovigilance platforms market is forecast to reach $5.39 billion by 2030, expanding at a CAGR of 20.2%. Key growth drivers include the integration of AI into drug safety surveillance systems, wider use of real-world evidence in pharmacovigilance, increased regulatory demand for automated compliance reporting, and growing adoption of predictive safety analytics and cloud-based drug monitoring systems.

Prominent market trends include AI-powered adverse event detection, natural language processing for safety signal extraction, predictive pharmacovigilance analytics, real-time monitoring using real-world data, and automated regulatory safety reporting. These technologies are helping life sciences organizations accelerate case processing, prioritize potential safety signals, improve reporting accuracy, and maintain compliance across multiple regulatory jurisdictions.

The increasing volume of adverse event reports is a major factor driving market expansion. Stricter regulatory requirements are prompting healthcare providers and pharmaceutical companies to report a broader range of drug safety issues more frequently and in greater detail. AI-driven pharmacovigilance platforms aggregate information from clinical systems, electronic health records, literature, and real-world sources to classify potential safety signals, automate workflows, and support faster regulatory decision-making.

According to the Department of Health Abu Dhabi's Analysis of Adverse Drug Reactions 2023 Report, 1,522 adverse drug reaction reports were submitted to the pharmacovigilance program between January and December 2023. This represented a 235% increase compared with the average annual number recorded in previous years, highlighting the need for scalable technologies that can process expanding safety data volumes while maintaining accuracy and regulatory compliance.

Technology providers are responding by developing agentic AI-driven pharmacovigilance platforms that automate adverse event detection, literature surveillance, signal management, aggregate reporting, and risk management. In May 2026, RxLogix Systems Inc. launched an upgraded version of its PVOne.AI platform, incorporating agentic AI capabilities across end-to-end drug safety workflows. The platform uses contextual reasoning and domain-trained models to support regulatory-grade decisions while retaining human oversight.

According to the company, the upgraded platform can reduce manual case-processing effort by up to 80%, improve reviewer productivity by up to 75%, and enable up to 50% touchless workflows. These capabilities demonstrate how intelligent automation can reduce repetitive work, improve safety signal prioritization, and help pharmacovigilance teams manage large pharmaceutical datasets more effectively.

Strategic partnerships are also shaping the competitive environment. In October 2024, EVERSANA Inc. partnered with Oracle Corporation to strengthen its pharmacovigilance and drug safety capabilities. The collaboration includes implementation of Oracle Argus Cloud Service to support AI-powered automation, workflow optimization, and touchless processing. The initiative is intended to improve safety case management, regulatory compliance, and global patient support services across the life sciences sector.

North America was the largest region in the AI-driven drug safety and pharmacovigilance platforms market in 2025, while Asia-Pacific is expected to be the fastest-growing region during the forecast period. The market covers Asia-Pacific, Southeast Asia, Western Europe, Eastern Europe, North America, South America, the Middle East, and Africa. Countries included in the market analysis are Australia, Brazil, China, France, Germany, India, Indonesia, Japan, Taiwan, Russia, South Korea, the United Kingdom, the United States, Canada, Italy, and Spain.

Markets Covered:

1) By Component: Software Platforms; Services

2) By Deployment Mode: Cloud-Based; On-Premise; Hybrid

3) By Enterprise Size: Large Enterprises; Small And Medium-Sized Enterprises

4) By Application: Case Processing And Management; Signal Detection And Management; Risk Management And Reporting; Regulatory Compliance

5) By End User: Pharmaceutical Companies; Biotechnology Companies; Contract Research Organizations; Regulatory Authorities; Healthcare Providers; Academic And Research Institutes

Subsegments:

1) By Software Platforms: Adverse Event Monitoring Software Platforms; Natural Language Processing Based Pharmacovigilance Platforms; Predictive Analytics And Safety Intelligence Platforms

2) By Services: Implementation And Integration Services; Consulting And Regulatory Compliance Services; Artificial Intelligence Model Training And Validation Services; Maintenance And Support Services

Time Series:

Five years historic and ten years forecast.

Data:

Ratios of market size and growth to related markets, GDP proportions, expenditure per capita.

Data Segmentation:

Country and regional historic and forecast data, market share of competitors, market segments.

Key Attributes:

