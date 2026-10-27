Blaze Pizza Brings Back Fan Favorites

MENAFN - GlobeNewsWire - Nasdaq) Five classic pizzas return October 28, giving guests a familiar starting point for their next personalized creation









ATLANTA, Oct. 27, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Some flavors feel like coming home. This holiday season, Blaze Pizza is bringing back five Fan Favorites: Meat Eater, White Top, Green Stripe, BBQ Chicken and Margherita. Available beginning October 28, these returning favorites are here to stay as permanent additions to the menu.

The returning Fan Favorites include:



Meat Eater: Red sauce, shredded mozzarella, pepperoni, sausage, bacon and red onion, finished with balsamic glaze.

White Top: White sauce, shredded mozzarella, bacon, chopped garlic, oregano and arugula.

Green Stripe: Shredded mozzarella, roasted chicken, roasted red peppers, chopped garlic and arugula, finished with pesto.

BBQ Chicken: Shredded mozzarella, roasted chicken, banana peppers and red onion, finished with BBQ drizzle. Margherita: Red sauce, fresh mozzarella, ripe tomatoes and fragrant basil, finished with a parm dusting and an olive oil drizzle.



The Fan Favorites lineup brings back the familiar flavor combinations Blaze guests know and love. Guests can also personalize their Fan Favorite pizza by adding or changing toppings to make each one their own.

Each pizza starts with Blaze's scratch-made dough and is made to order before being fast-fire'd in a blazing-hot oven in just 180 seconds. The returning lineup brings together the brand's culinary approach and freedom to personalize, giving guests thoughtfully paired sauces, cheeses and toppings with a crisp crust and the convenience of a meal made in minutes.

“Familiar flavors have a way of bringing people together, especially during the holidays,” said Tracy Stockard, Chief Marketing Officer of Blaze Pizza.“We're always evolving our menu through guest insights and innovation. Bringing back these Fan Favorites gives guests the classic combinations they have always loved, with the freedom to make each pizza their own.”

Guests can visit blazepizza.com or follow Blaze Pizza on Instagram and TikTok for more information.

ABOUT BLAZE PIZZA

Founded in 2011, Blaze Pizza is the nation's leading fast-casual pizza franchise concept with more than 250 restaurants across 30-plus states and three countries. Headquartered in Atlanta, GA, Blaze Pizza is committed to delivering a one-of-a-kind“fast-fire'd” guest experience and superior-quality products. Known for its savory artisanal pizzas and build-your-own menu offerings, Blaze leads the industry in menu innovation and customer satisfaction, and has received numerous accolades including Entrepreneur's Franchise 500 and Fast Casual's Top 100 Movers and Shakers. Visit for additional information and follow Blaze Pizza on Instagram, Facebook and LinkedIn @BlazePizza.

Media Contact

Joshua Levitt

PR for Blaze Pizza

949.981.0757

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