First Guaranty Bancshares Reports Third Quarter 2026 Results And Provides Strategic Update

MENAFN - GlobeNewsWire - Nasdaq) HAMMOND, La., Oct. 27, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- First Guaranty Bancshares, Inc. ("First Guaranty") (NASDAQ: FGBI), the holding company for First Guaranty Bank, reported net income of $12.0 million, or $0.69 per common share, for the third quarter ended September 30, 2026, reflecting continued progress in First Guaranty's efforts to strengthen capital, reduce balance sheet risk and improve operating performance. The quarter included the completion of the sale of the Bank's Texas operations to Armstrong Bank on July 31, 2026, which contributed an estimated $17.6 million pre-tax gain.

"Our third-quarter results demonstrate meaningful progress in executing our strategic priorities," said Michael R. Mineer, President and Chief Executive Officer. "The sale of our Texas operations, reduction of wholesale funding, improvement in capital ratios, and continued reduction in classified assets have positioned the Bank for a stronger future."

THIRD QUARTER 2026 HIGHLIGHTS



Net income of $12.0 million; Net income available to common shareholders of $11.4 million.

Completed the sale of the Bank's Texas operations on July 31, 2026.

Reduced balance sheet size through:



Prepayment of $135.0 million in FHLB advances;



Reduction of deposits by $291.4 million through reciprocal deposit program activity; and

Redemption of $130.6 million of brokered deposits.

Improved the Bank's Tier 1 leverage ratio to 8.29% at September 30, 2026, from 7.10% at June 30, 2026, while the total risk-based capital ratio increased to 18.79%.

Reduced substandard assets by $31.2 million during the quarter. Since December 31, 2025, special mention loans have declined $191.4 million and substandard loans have declined $102.2 million.

Signed a letter of intent to sell the Bank's second largest non-performing asset, totaling $11.4 million, with closing expected during the fourth quarter of 2026. Signed an agreement to sell the Bank's largest OREO property, representing approximately 80% of total OREO balances, with closing expected during the fourth quarter of 2026.



During the quarter, the Bank continued implementing corrective actions related to credit administration and risk management and remains focused on reducing non-performing and adversely classified assets. Management also continues to reposition the balance sheet by reducing wholesale funding and aligning assets with its core deposit base to improve capital levels and future net interest margin performance.

Total assets were $3.2 billion at September 30, 2026, compared to $4.1 billion at December 31, 2025. First Guaranty's commercial real estate concentration ratio improved to approximately 199% of Tier 1 capital plus allowance for credit losses, well below regulatory guidance levels.

"We remain committed to strengthening the Company, improving asset quality, and serving our customers and communities while building long-term value for shareholders," Mineer said.

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About First Guaranty Bancshares, Inc.: First Guaranty Bancshares, Inc. is the holding company for First Guaranty Bank, a Louisiana state-chartered bank. Founded in 1934, First Guaranty Bank offers a wide range of financial services and focuses on building client relationships and providing exceptional customer service. First Guaranty Bank currently operates twenty-five locations throughout Louisiana, Kentucky and West Virginia. First Guaranty's common stock trades on the NASDAQ under the symbol FGBI. For more information, visit .

Forward Looking Statements: This press release contains forward-looking statements within the meaning of the U.S. federal securities laws. Forward-looking statements are any statements other than statements of historical fact which represent our current judgement about possible future events. We believe these judgements are reasonable, but these statements are not guarantees of any future events or financial results, and our actual results may differ materially due to a variety of factors, many of which are described in our most recent Annual Report on Form 10-K and our other filings with the U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission. We caution readers not to place undue reliance on forward-looking statements. Forward-looking statements speak only as of the date they are made, and we undertake no obligation to update or otherwise revise any forward-looking statements.

CONTACT: ERIC DOSCH, CFO

985.375.0308