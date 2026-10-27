OC Autosource Opens Accredited-Investor Raise On Deal Box, The Internet Capital Formation Platform

MENAFN - EIN Presswire) A Newport Beach exotic-car dealership brings a profit-participation security token to verified accredited investors through Deal Box.

COSTA MESA, CA, UNITED STATES, October 27, 2026 /EINPresswire / -- OC AutoSource, an exotic and luxury car dealership serving Newport Beach and Costa Mesa, California, today announced that it has opened a private capital raise to verified accredited investors on Deal Box, the online platform for Internet Capital Formation.Most tokens tied to cars have been claims on a picture. Earlier car-token projects offered fractional pieces of vehicles with no operating business behind them. OC AutoSource is a dealership that already sells exotic and luxury cars from its showroom on Bristol Street in Costa Mesa.The dealership sells exotic and luxury vehicles today. It plans to add consignment and brokerage, finance and insurance, VIP membership, events and auctions.The Newport Exotic Car Token, or NECT, is a profit-participation security token. Holders are designed to participate, pro rata, in the defined profits generated by the dealership's revenue-producing operations across every line it runs, not in gross revenue, with distributions contemplated annually, subject to the Company's offering documents. The token is not equity and does not represent ownership of individual vehicles. OC AutoSource retains ownership and operational control of the dealership. The share of profit, the term of participation and every other term are set out in the Company's offering documents. Proceeds will be used to purchase vehicles and scale the business.The offering is made under Rule 506(c) of Regulation D. Accredited investors can review the company and begin accreditation verification on the OC AutoSource page at . Deal Box describes the structure as programmable capital: a defined investor right, set out in the offering documents and administered through the platform.“Internet Capital Formation means a founder gets one place to tell their story to verified investors. We are the platform and the rails, not a broker. When a founder is ready to raise from accredited investors on their own terms, this is exactly what we built the model to do,” said Thomas Carter, Chairman and Chief Executive Officer of Deal Box.“We have been selling exotic cars in Newport for years. What we never had was a way to let the people who love these cars participate in the business itself. That is what this is. It is not a picture of a car on a screen. It is a real dealership on Bristol Street, and now people can take part in it,” said Tony Thompson, President of OC AutoSource.About Deal BoxFounded by Thomas Carter in 2016, Deal Box, Inc. is an Internet Capital Formation platform helping private companies prepare, present, and manage investment offerings. Its platform connects offering portals, investor onboarding, investor relationship management, and secure data rooms in one integrated workflow.Deal Box has packaged investment offerings for more than 100 companies and is developing infrastructure for tokenized private markets and programmable capital, connecting how companies raise capital with how ownership, investor rights, and financial assets are managed throughout their lifecycle. Learn more at .Deal Box is not a registered broker-dealer, investment adviser, or placement agent and does not charge transaction-based fees to issuers or investors. Securities are offered only by the applicable issuer through its offering documents. For offerings conducted under Rule 506(c) of Regulation D, sales are limited to accredited investors whose status the issuer takes reasonable steps to verify.About OC AutoSourceOC AutoSource is an exotic and luxury car dealership based on Bristol Street in Costa Mesa and serving Newport Beach, California. The Company sources and sells exotic and luxury vehicles. Its showroom is at 3060 Bristol Street, Costa Mesa, California, and it is led by its President, Tony Thompson. Learn more at .Important Information and DisclaimersThis release is for informational purposes only and does not constitute an offer to sell or a solicitation of an offer to buy any security. Any offer or sale is made only through the Company's offering documents and only to verified accredited investors.No money or other consideration is being solicited by this release, and none will be accepted until the offering materials have been delivered and accreditation has been verified.Deal Box does not provide investment, legal, or tax advice, does not hold investor funds or securities, and does not recommend any investment. All offering content is the responsibility of the issuer.This release contains forward-looking statements; actual results may differ materially. No projection or guarantee of investment performance or return is made or implied. An investment in a private company involves substantial risk, including the possible loss of the entire investment.The offering is made on a best-efforts basis. Subscription terms are set out in the Company's offering documents.NECT is expected to be treated as a security. Distributions, if any, are determined by the profit-participation terms of the offering documents. No distributions, returns or repayment of principal are guaranteed. There is no public market for the tokens, and none may develop.Media ContactFor Deal Box, Inc.:...

Thomas Carter

Deal Box

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OC AutoSource Opens Accredited-Investor Raise on Deal Box, the Internet Capital Formation Platform News Provided By Deal Box October 27, 2026, 21:00 GMT Share This Article Distribution channels: Automotive Industry, Banking, Finance & Investment Industry, Business & Economy, Companies, Technology



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