Nairobi Marketing Launches New Website With Clearer Access To Digital Services

Nairobi Marketing Launches Redesigned Website

The redesigned website brings SEO, Google Ads, web design and AI search services together for businesses in Kenya and East Africa.

NAIROBI, KENYA, October 27, 2026 /EINPresswire / -- Nairobi Marketing has launched its redesigned website, bringing its digital marketing services, industry expertise and project information into a clearer online experience for businesses in Kenya and East Africa.The launch introduces a refreshed visual identity across the website, expanded service information and direct enquiry forms. Visitors can explore the support relevant to their business, review examples of the agency's work and contact the team about a specific project.The website brings together six core services: search engine optimisation, Google Ads and PPC management, social media marketing, content marketing, web design and development, and generative engine optimisation, also known as GEO.For businesses comparing SEO services, the website explains areas such as technical SEO, on-page optimisation, local search visibility and content development. It helps prospective clients distinguish between the work their website needs and the wider marketing channels that could support their objectives.The web design and development offering covers website structure, service content, mobile layouts and enquiry journeys. Businesses planning a new website or replacing an existing one can review the approach before discussing their requirements with the agency.The redesigned website also gives greater prominence to GEO and AI search. This service focuses on making company information, services and supporting content clearer and more accessible for AI-assisted research. Its scope can include reviewing business facts, improving service pages and examining how a business appears in selected AI-generated responses.Alongside its core services, Nairobi Marketing presents industry-specific support for hotels, hospitality businesses, safari operators and professional services. Hospitality-related work includes hotel marketing, OTA management and rate management. The website also includes information about exhibition printing and marketing materials for businesses preparing for events in Kenya.Location and industry pages help visitors explore relevant services across Kenya, Tanzania, Uganda and Rwanda. These pages describe service coverage rather than implying that the agency maintains a physical office in every market.The new homepage connects visitors with service information, selected projects and an enquiry form where they can describe their business, the support they need and their intended starting date.Businesses can explore the new website at or contact... to discuss their requirements.About Nairobi MarketingNairobi Marketing is a digital marketing agency based in Nairobi, Kenya, serving businesses in Kenya and East Africa. Its services include SEO, paid advertising, social media marketing, content marketing, web design and development, and GEO, with additional support for hospitality marketing and exhibition materials.

Simon Mwangi

Nairobi Marketing

+254 718272755

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Nairobi Marketing Launches New Website With Clearer Access to Digital Services News Provided By Nairobi Marketing October 27, 2026, 21:00 GMT Share This Article Distribution channels: Companies, IT Industry, Media, Advertising & PR, Travel & Tourism Industry, World & Regional



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