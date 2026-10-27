Prosperity Wellness Center Spotlights Co-Occurring Disorder Care During Depression Awareness Month

Prosperity Wellness Center Logo

TACOMA, WA, UNITED STATES, October 27, 2026 /EINPresswire / -- In recognition of Depression Awareness Month, Prosperity Wellness Center is highlighting the importance of integrated support for individuals living with substance use disorders and co-occurring mental health conditions, including depression. The drug rehab center in Tacoma provides residential substance use disorder treatment with support for co-occurring disorders, helping individuals address the interconnected challenges that can affect their recovery and overall well-being.Depression and substance use disorders can occur together, creating complex challenges for individuals seeking recovery. While each condition can affect a person's daily life, relationships and emotional health, experiencing both can make it especially important to receive care that considers the whole person.Prosperity Wellness Center recognizes that effective recovery involves more than addressing substance use alone. Its trauma-informed treatment approach emphasizes understanding the underlying factors that can contribute to addiction and supporting individuals as they develop healthier coping skills and work toward lasting recovery.Through its residential treatment program, Prosperity Wellness Center offers trauma-informed care for substance use and co-occurring disorders, with services that include individual and group therapy, evidence-based approaches such as cognitive behavioral therapy (CBT) and dialectical behavior therapy (DBT), motivational interviewing, and therapeutic education. The center also has a psychiatric mental health nurse practitioner on its care team.By creating a supportive environment where individuals can explore underlying challenges, strengthen coping strategies and build recovery skills, Prosperity Wellness Center aims to help patients move forward with greater confidence and independence.Depression Awareness Month also serves as an important reminder that seeking help is a sign of strength. Individuals experiencing persistent sadness, loss of interest in activities, changes in sleep or energy, or other symptoms of depression may benefit from speaking with a qualified health care professional. When substance use and mental health concerns overlap, an appropriate assessment can help determine the level and type of care needed.Prosperity Wellness Center encourages individuals and families who are concerned about substance use and co-occurring mental health challenges to explore available treatment options and take the first step toward support.About Prosperity Wellness CenterProsperity Wellness Center is a drug treatment center in Washington State. The center offers residential, intensive outpatient and outpatient treatment, incorporating trauma-informed care and evidence-based approaches to support individuals in recovery. Prosperity Wellness Center is committed to helping patients strengthen their independence and maintain connections to recovery support beyond treatment.

Jake Gorman

MGMT Digital

email us here

Legal Disclaimer:

EIN Presswire provides this news content "as is" without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the author above.

You just read:

Prosperity Wellness Center Spotlights Co-Occurring Disorder Care During Depression Awareness Month News Provided By MGMT Digital October 27, 2026, 21:08 GMT Share This Article Distribution channels: Healthcare & Pharmaceuticals Industry



EIN Presswire's priority is author transparency. We do our best to weed out false and misleading content. The content above is the sole responsibility of the author who makes it available. If you have any complaints, kindly contact the author above.