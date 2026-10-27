Bao Restaurant Group Brings Its Dumplings To Ball Arena

DENVER, CO, UNITED STATES, October 27, 2026 /EINPresswire / -- Bao Restaurant Group, the Denver-based restaurant group known for its inventive take on Asian cuisine, is bringing its dumplings to Ball Arena. Now available, fans attending Denver Nuggets and Colorado Avalanche games can enjoy four of Bao's fan-favorite dumpling varieties on the arena's Club Level at Section 248, marking another exciting milestone for the growing restaurant group.The new Ball Arena offering includes four of Bao's signature dumplings: its Cheeseburger, Xiao Long Bao, Buffalo Chicken and vegan Shiitake Mushroom. Known for combining Asian techniques with bold, western flavors, Bao is bringing the same creativity and quality that has made its restaurants a local favorite to Denver's premier sports and entertainment venue.The partnership comes amid a period of exciting growth for Bao Restaurant Group. After five years as a staple of Denver's dining scene, the group expanded in 2024 to include a two-time Michelin-Recommended omakase restaurant, Ukiyo, and a second Bao location on Tennyson street in August 2025. Earlier this year, Bao also introduced Dump'd Dumplings, a direct-to-consumer frozen dumpling brand bringing globally inspired, American-made dumplings to freezers nationwide. Rooted in street-food culture, Dump'd is reimagining the frozen food aisle with bold flavors and restaurant-quality dumplings designed to be enjoyed at home.Now, with its debut at Ball Arena, Bao is taking its next step in making its signature dumplings more accessible to Denver diners, reaching fans beyond its restaurant walls. "As a longtime Nuggets season ticket holder, I'm incredibly excited to bring our dumplings to the Ball Arena community," said Michael Swift, Owner of Bao Restaurant Group and Co-Founder of Dump'd Dumplings. "A huge thank you to the Ball Arena team for their willingness to adapt to what fans want and their continued commitment to improving the guest experience. For the past five years, Bao has been a go-to spot for pre- and post-game drinks and bites, so bringing the flavors that have made us a Denver favorite directly into the arena feels like a natural next step. It's an exciting full-circle moment for us to become part of the game-day experience in a whole new way."Bao's dumplings are available at Section 248 on Ball Arena's Club Level with pricing starting at $16.About Bao Restaurant GroupFrom restaurateur Michael Swift, Bao Restaurant Group is a Denver-based restaurant group reimagining Asian cuisine through bold flavors, innovative concepts and memorable dining experiences. Its portfolio includes Bao Brewhouse, Bao Tennyson and Ukiyo Omakase, along with Dump'd Dumplings, its direct-to-consumer frozen dumpling brand. From its Denver restaurants to freezers nationwide, Bao Restaurant Group is on a mission to make inventive, high-quality Asian-inspired cuisine more accessible while bringing people together through food.

Maria Labriola

Chatter Club

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Bao Restaurant Group Brings its Dumplings to Ball Arena News Provided By Chatter Club October 27, 2026, 21:10 GMT Share This Article Distribution channels: Food & Beverage Industry



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